Take-Two: ecco i giochi in uscita entro aprile 2023, non c’è GTA VI

Take-Two Interactive è sempre stato un publisher molto attivo grazie alle tante etichette in suo possesso. Fino ad aprile 2023 sono stati infatti confermati almeno 7 giochi previsti sul mercato, come possiamo vedere nel tweet sottostante. Di seguito l’elenco:
- Kerbal Space Program 2
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns
- New Tales from the Borderlands
- NBA 2K23
- PGA Tour 2K23
- The Quarry
- WWE 2K23
Un mix tra titoli sportivi e altri generi che dovrebbe accontentare proprio tutti! Come possiamo notare, ovviamente manca Grand Theft Auto VI, titolo confermato da Take-Two ma non ancora mostrato ufficialmente. Per la sua pubblicazione bisognerà attendere ancora un po’, dato che il suo arrivo sul mercato è previsto tra l’anno fiscale 2024 e quello 2025. Tornando all’elenco di giochi condiviso, quali sono quelli che attendete di più?
