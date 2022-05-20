Minecraft: server di autenticazione oflline

Recentemente sembrerebbe essersi verificato un errore molto peculiare in Minecraft Java Edition che ha fatto agitare la community.

Si tratterebbe di un errore di autenticazione che impedisce ai giocatori di collegarsi a qualsivoglia server, che sia Realms o meno. il motivo sembrerebbe essere dovuto ad un malfunzionamento dei server preposti all’autenticazione dei giocatori che ha respinto ogni tentativo fatto per cercare di accedere ai server.

Mojang ha fatto sapere di essere già al lavoro per risolvere il problema.

We are experiencing issues that are impacting Java Realms and the Launcher. We’ll let you know when this is resolved. Thanks for your patience! -jhp

— Mojang Status (@MojangStatus) May 19, 2022