PlayStation Plus: emersa la durata delle demo PS5 e PS4

Il nuovo PlayStation Plus di Sony Interactive Entertainment ha debuttato nella giornata di ieri in Asia, permettendoci di ricevere numerose nuove informazioni sul servizio. Oggi però apprendiamo un dettaglio molto importante, ossia la durata delle demo giocabili dei titoli PlayStation 5 e PlayStation 4. E alcune prove hanno una durata davvero sorprendente!

Queste versioni dimostrative, accessibili per i possessori di un abbonamento PlayStation Plus Deluxe, avranno una durata dalle 2 alle 5 ore. Ma entriamo nel dettaglio:

OMG😇

Horizon: Forbidden West and Cyberpunk 2077 have '5 Hour' Free Game TRIALS, while rest of the games including Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves & WWE 2K22 have a '2 Hour' Trial

PS PLUS Deluxe now LIVE on Hong Kong PSN!

W?#PS5Share

