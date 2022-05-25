Cartoons on the Bay: ecco i candidati ai Pulcinella Awards nelle categorie per bambini e ragazzi divisi in fasce d’età

Ieri vi abbiamo parlato di alcuni eventi sul mondo del gaming da tenere a mente al Cartoons on the Bay: ma la rassegna di Pescara mostrerà come suo solito spunti dell’animazione cinematografica, televisiva e cross-mediale. E per i Pulcinella Awards, ci sono candidati in sezioni per l’animazione rivolta a bambini e ragazzi divisi in fasce d’età, che sono:
Serie TV Preschool (2-4 anni)
- THE WAWIES
- MUMFIE
- ABC WITH KENNY G
- ONCE UPON… MY STORY!
- TORU SUPERFOX: CRACKEN
Serie TV Upper Pre-school (4-6 anni)
- FOOD WIZARDS
- LILI & LOLA
- SUPERSPIKEBALL
- PFFFIRATES
- NANAS TERRIFYING ZOOM CALL
Serie TV KIDS (7-11 anni)
- STREET FOOTBALL 4
- PET SHOP ZOMBIES
- PRESTO! SCHOOL OF MAGIC
- 50/50 HEROES
- SWOP
New Adults (13+)
- WORDWIDE
- JUNGLEBOX
- UNSUNG WOMEN
Ricordiamo che la 26esima edizione del Cartoons on The Bay, festival promosso dalla Rai e organizzato da Rai Com, si terrà tra il primo e il 5 giugno a Pescara.