Cartoons on the Bay: ecco i candidati ai Pulcinella Awards nelle categorie per bambini e ragazzi divisi in fasce d’età

Ieri vi abbiamo parlato di alcuni eventi sul mondo del gaming da tenere a mente al Cartoons on the Bay: ma la rassegna di Pescara mostrerà come suo solito spunti dell’animazione cinematografica, televisiva e cross-mediale. E per i Pulcinella Awards, ci sono candidati in sezioni per l’animazione rivolta a bambini e ragazzi divisi in fasce d’età, che sono:

Serie TV Preschool (2-4 anni)

THE WAWIES

MUMFIE

ABC WITH KENNY G

ONCE UPON… MY STORY!

TORU SUPERFOX: CRACKEN

Serie TV Upper Pre-school (4-6 anni)

FOOD WIZARDS

LILI & LOLA

SUPERSPIKEBALL

PFFFIRATES

NANAS TERRIFYING ZOOM CALL

Serie TV KIDS (7-11 anni)

STREET FOOTBALL 4

PET SHOP ZOMBIES

PRESTO! SCHOOL OF MAGIC

50/50 HEROES

SWOP

New Adults (13+)

WORDWIDE

JUNGLEBOX

UNSUNG WOMEN

Ricordiamo che la 26esima edizione del Cartoons on The Bay, festival promosso dalla Rai e organizzato da Rai Com, si terrà tra il primo e il 5 giugno a Pescara.