Summer Game Fest: ecco la lista dei publisher e degli sviluppatori presenti

Mancano davvero pochi giorni all’inizio del Summer Game Fest, con il Kick off dell’evento che si terrà il 9 giugno 2022 alle ore 20:00 e che sarà seguibile tramite streaming (anche sul nostro canale Twitch). Ma cosa dobbiamo attenderci durante l’intera manifestazione?

Geoff Keighley è intervenuto tramite i social per svelare l’elenco con tutti i publisher e i team di sviluppo pronti a mostrare nuovi titoli e nuovi filmati dei giochi in arrivo nei prossimi mesi (o anni). Come sempre, non mancheranno tante World Premiere da scoprire, ma intanto ecco l’elenco completo, con il buon Geoff che ha specificato che la lista si arricchirà nei prossimi giorni.

Ecco dunque tutti i partner della Summer Game Fest 2022:

Here's a look at more than 30 partners that will participate in #SummerGameFest activities across June.

Stay tuned for more announcements and details in the coming days! pic.twitter.com/0Plln9ba7D

— Summer Game Fest – Live June 9 (@summergamefest) May 31, 2022