Summer Game Fest: un folle leak parla della presenza di The Last of Us Remake

Mancano pochi giorni al Summer Game Fest Kick off, lo showcase tenuto da Geoff Keighley che aprirà ufficialmente l’evento estivo (in realtà già iniziato con lo State of Play di Sony lo scorso 2 giugno). Roberto Serrano’, famoso insider molto apprezzato all’interno dell’industria, ha parlato di ciò che vedremo durante lo spettacolo che si terrà il 9 giugno alle ore 20:00. Secondo il leak emerso in rete, ci sarà niente poco di meno che The last of Us Remake.

Il buon Serrano’ ne è sicuro, tanto da aver nominato il gioco di Naughty Dog sia in un singolo tweet (presente in calce alla notizia), sia alcuni giorni fa nel corso di una sequenza di tweet che addirittura hanno proposto quella che sarebbe l’intera scaletta dell’evento. Parlando di The Last of Us Remake, sarebbe strano assistere al reveal del titolo di Naughty Dog non durante un evento targato Sony Interactive Entertainment, ma in occasione di uno showcase esterno. Il tutto si fa ancora più strano con la presenza di God of War Ragnarok nell’elenco dei giochi presenti durante il Kick off. Dulcis in fundo, anche Silent Hill 2 Remake fa parte di quello che definiamo un folle leak che bisogna prendere con le dovute cautele, soprattutto dopo che lo stesso Keighley ha avvisato gli spettatori di contenere l’entusiasmo e le aspettative.

Di seguito l’elenco completo dei giochi che secondo Serrano’ verranno mostrati durante il Summer Game Fest Kick off, evento che farà parte degli showcase seguiti da noi di GamesVillage su Twitch.

The Last of Us Remake Teaser Trailer

A Plague Tale Requiem Gameplay Trailer

Alan Wake 2 Story Trailer

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 One Level Gameplay Demo

The Callisto Protocol Extended Gameplay Trailer

Crimson Desert New Gameplay Trailer

Exoprimal New Trailer

God of War Ragnarok Gameplay Trailer

Persona 5 PC Release Trailer

Pragmata Gameplay Trailer

Returnal PC Announcement Trailer

Resident Evil Village Expansion Story Trailer

Diabo 4 Release Date

Fortnite New Expansion & Skins [Black Adam]

Genshin Impact Ver. 2.8 Trailer

Gotham Knights New Gameplay Trailer

The Lord of the Rings Gollum Story Trailer

Zenless Zone Zero Gameplay Trailer

Dead Space Remake Gameplay Trailer

Elden Ring DLC Announcement Trailer

Resident Evil Re:Verse New Release Date Trailer

Silent Hill 2 Remake Announcement Trailer

Sonic Frontiers New Trailer

Soul Hackers 2 Gameplay Trailer

The Dark Pictures Anthology The Devil in Me Gameplay Trailer

Mafia The Prequel Announcement Trailer

GoldenEye HD Announcement Trailer

Layers of Fear Gameplay Trailer

Midnight Suns New Release Date Trailer

Need For Speed Announcement Trailer

One Piece Odyssey Gameplay Trailer

Nightingale Release Date Trailer