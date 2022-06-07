Summer Game Fest: un folle leak parla della presenza di The Last of Us Remake

Mancano pochi giorni al Summer Game Fest Kick off, lo showcase tenuto da Geoff Keighley che aprirà ufficialmente l’evento estivo (in realtà già iniziato con lo State of Play di Sony lo scorso 2 giugno). Roberto Serrano’, famoso insider molto apprezzato all’interno dell’industria, ha parlato di ciò che vedremo durante lo spettacolo che si terrà il 9 giugno alle ore 20:00. Secondo il leak emerso in rete, ci sarà niente poco di meno che The last of Us Remake.
Il buon Serrano’ ne è sicuro, tanto da aver nominato il gioco di Naughty Dog sia in un singolo tweet (presente in calce alla notizia), sia alcuni giorni fa nel corso di una sequenza di tweet che addirittura hanno proposto quella che sarebbe l’intera scaletta dell’evento. Parlando di The Last of Us Remake, sarebbe strano assistere al reveal del titolo di Naughty Dog non durante un evento targato Sony Interactive Entertainment, ma in occasione di uno showcase esterno. Il tutto si fa ancora più strano con la presenza di God of War Ragnarok nell’elenco dei giochi presenti durante il Kick off. Dulcis in fundo, anche Silent Hill 2 Remake fa parte di quello che definiamo un folle leak che bisogna prendere con le dovute cautele, soprattutto dopo che lo stesso Keighley ha avvisato gli spettatori di contenere l’entusiasmo e le aspettative.
Di seguito l’elenco completo dei giochi che secondo Serrano’ verranno mostrati durante il Summer Game Fest Kick off, evento che farà parte degli showcase seguiti da noi di GamesVillage su Twitch.
- The Last of Us Remake Teaser Trailer
- A Plague Tale Requiem Gameplay Trailer
- Alan Wake 2 Story Trailer
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 One Level Gameplay Demo
- The Callisto Protocol Extended Gameplay Trailer
- Crimson Desert New Gameplay Trailer
- Exoprimal New Trailer
- God of War Ragnarok Gameplay Trailer
- Persona 5 PC Release Trailer
- Pragmata Gameplay Trailer
- Returnal PC Announcement Trailer
- Resident Evil Village Expansion Story Trailer
- Diabo 4 Release Date
- Fortnite New Expansion & Skins [Black Adam]
- Genshin Impact Ver. 2.8 Trailer
- Gotham Knights New Gameplay Trailer
- The Lord of the Rings Gollum Story Trailer
- Zenless Zone Zero Gameplay Trailer
- Dead Space Remake Gameplay Trailer
- Elden Ring DLC Announcement Trailer
- Resident Evil Re:Verse New Release Date Trailer
- Silent Hill 2 Remake Announcement Trailer
- Sonic Frontiers New Trailer
- Soul Hackers 2 Gameplay Trailer
- The Dark Pictures Anthology The Devil in Me Gameplay Trailer
- Mafia The Prequel Announcement Trailer
- GoldenEye HD Announcement Trailer
- Layers of Fear Gameplay Trailer
- Midnight Suns New Release Date Trailer
- Need For Speed Announcement Trailer
- One Piece Odyssey Gameplay Trailer
- Nightingale Release Date Trailer
👀 Wait…What?
The Last of Us Remake | PS5
Teaser Trailer on June 9th at Summer Game Fest#TLOURemake #SummerGameFest
Waiting for more info. Keep in touch. pic.twitter.com/R503jNK1TF
— Roberto Serrano' 🇺🇦☮️🙏🏻 | 📊🎮🍿 (@geronimo_73_) June 6, 2022