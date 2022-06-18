Final Fantasy XIV: la prossima live mostrerà la versione 6.2

Square Enix ha annunciato che la prossima live Letter from the Producer andrà in onda il 1° luglio quando qui in Italia saranno le 13:00. La trasmissione includerà un primo reveal del prossimo aggiornamento principale, il 6.2.

Probabilmente conosceremo il titolo dell’aggiornamento e forse una finestra di rilascio provvisoria (la data di rilascio viene solitamente annunciata in una seconda live), oltre ad alcune delle caratteristiche che possiamo aspettarci dall’aggiornamento. Vedremo dunque cosa porterà Square Enix nei prossimi mesi per il suo MMORPG.

Final Fantasy XIV è attualmente disponibile per PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 e PC. Qui sotto potete vedere il tweet sul profilo ufficiale del gioco.

Get ready for the next #FFXIV Letter from the Producer LIVE! 📺 https://t.co/kWzXCEOgvt

📅 July 1 at 4:00 a.m. (PDT) / 11:00 (GMT) / 21:00 (AEST)

We'll be showing a first preview of Patch 6.2 as well as some miscellaneous updates! pic.twitter.com/1VENt2HKZV

— FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) June 17, 2022