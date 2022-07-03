Shinigami Shibito Magire arriverà in occidente nel 2023 con il nome Spirit Hunter Death Mark II

Aksys Games pubblicherà l’avventura/visual novel horror Shinigami: Shibito Magire in occidente nel 2023 con il nome di Spirit Hunter Death Mark II. Arriverà su PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch e PC. Per l’occasione è stato pubblicato un nuovo trailer, che potete vedere a questo link.

In Giappone, il gioco uscirà su PlayStation 4 e Switch il 1° dicembre.

Il titolo in questione è il seguito dell’avventura/visual novel horror uscita nel 2017, ambientata a Tokyo negli anni ’90 con protagonista Kazuo Yashiki. Qui sotto potete vedere il tweet di Aksys Games che annuncia l’arrivo di Spirit Hunter Death Mark II per il 2023 in occidente.