The Last of Us Part I: giocatori furiosi verso Naughty Dog dopo i leak emersi

Come ben sappiamo, nella giornata di ieri sono emersi dei leak sul gameplay di The Last of Us Part I, remake del primo capitolo della serie in arrivo il 2 settembre 2022 su PlayStation 5 (e soltanto in seguito su PC) e venduto al pubblico al prezzo di 80 euro, ossia il prezzo pieno per un’esclusiva first party dei PlayStation Studios. Quel gameplay trafugato ha fatto infuriare i giocatori, facendo puntare loro il dito contro gli sviluppatori di Naughty Dog.

Come potete vedere tramite la serie di tweet riportati in calce alla notizia, gli utenti hanno accusato il team di sviluppo americano (e di riflesso anche Sony Interactive Entertainment) di aver creato il gioco al solo scopo di guadagnare e speculare. I giocatori parlano di stesso gameplay, stesse meccaniche di gioco, animazioni riciclate e di un titolo che propone dunque soltanto una grafica migliorata e niente delle novità promesse.

Inoltre, in alcuni tweet si parla di un titolo che dovrebbe costare massimo 30 dollari vista la mancanza di Fazioni, mentre c’è chi invece spera che si tratti di una “trollata” e che le immagini proposte non siano altro che quelle dell’edizione PS4 spacciata per quella PS5. A questo punto, c’è da chiedersi se realmente The Last of Us Part I offrirà sul serio delle migliorie dal punto di vista del gameplay, oppure se si tratterà solo di un remake grafico in puro stile Demon Souls.

