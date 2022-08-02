PlayStation: una nuova presentazione è prevista ad agosto?

Il mese di agosto potrebbe regalarci un evento aggiuntivo oltre alla gamescom 2022 e alla sua Opening Night Live. Sony Interactive Entertainment infatti, secondo l’insider “Shpeshal_Nick” avrebbe in programma un nuovo evento PlayStation, senza però specificare se sarebbe uno State of Play o uno Showcase dalla durata superiore.

Dunque, la notizia esatta in realtà è che questo evento Playstation dovrebbe tenersi tra agosto e settembre (quest’ultimo mese già nominato in alcuni rumor passati per quanto riguarda un possibile evento targato Sony). Ovviamente, attendiamo informazioni più concrete prima di poter dare per certo questo possibile evento.

So because *I’ve* been getting asked, I asked if Sony had a show planned for September and got told that at the moment the plan is for a show in August. But just to make sure those that want to be pissed at me will be, “not sure if it will be moved” was also part of the reply!

— Nick  (@Shpeshal_Nick) August 1, 2022