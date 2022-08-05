Post Void: data su PS4, PS5 e Switch per lo shooter frenetico

Già disponibile da un paio d’anni su PC, Post Void ha ora una data anche per PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 e Nintendo Switch. Inizialmente previsto per la primavera, il frenetico shooter in prima persona arriverà su queste console il 19 settembre. Ad annunciarlo gli sviluppatori di YCJY Games e il publisher Super Rare Originals, loro secondo titolo come etichetta dopo Grapple Dog.

Qui sotto potete vedere il tweet di Super Rare Games che annuncia la data di Post Void su PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 e Nintendo Switch.

Get ready to enter the void… 💥

We took some extra time to make POST VOID perfect – it'll now be releasing on September 29th for PlayStation and the Nintendo Switch!

Put your finger on the trigger… this retro-style, psychedelic FPS from @YCJYgames is approaching soon. pic.twitter.com/Nk22ZW6l8f

— Super Rare Games 🕸️ WEBBED out now! (@SuperRareGames) August 5, 2022