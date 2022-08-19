Genesis Mini 2: ecco la lista dei 61 giochi

SEGA ha mostrato la lista dei 61 giochi che saranno presenti nel Genesis Mini 2 (a questo link il sito ufficiale), mini console che sarà disponibile dal 27 ottobre 2022. Per l’occasione è stato pubblicato un trailer che li mostra, e che vedono titoli da serie cult, come Outrun, Golden Axe II, Final Fight CD e Sonic The Hedgehog CD. Qui sotto potete vedere la lista completa, in ordine di anno di rilascio originale, in fondo alla notizia, il trailer:

Super Hang-on (1989)

Truxton (1989)

Phantasy Star II (1990)

Herzog Zwei (1990)

After Burner II (1990)

Rainbow Island -Extra- (1990)

The Revenge of Shinobi (1990)

Hellfire (1990)

Granada (1990)

Pupuolous (1990)

Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi (1990)

Gain Ground (1991)

Midnight Resistance (1991)

Shining in the Darkness (1991)

OutRun (1991)

Bonanza Bros. (1991)

Rolling Thunder 2 (1992)

Golden Axe II (1992)

Desert Strike: Return to the Gulf (1992)

Warsong (1992)

Atomic Runner (1992)

Splatterhouse 2 (1992)

Night Trap (1992)

Sewer Shark (1992)

Lightening Force: Quest for the Darkstar (1993)

The NINJAWARRIORS (1993)

Elemental Master (1993)

Night Sriker (1993)

Final Fight CD (1993)

Ecco the Dolphin (1993)

Robo Aleste (1993)

Ranger-X (1993)

Silpheed (1993)

Sonic The Hedgehog CD (1993)

ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron (1993)

Mansion of Hidden Souls (1994)

Virtua Racing (1994)

Fatal Fury 2 (1994)

Super Street Fighter II The New Challengers (1994)

Streets of Rage 3 (1994)

OutRunners (1994)

Shining Force II (1994)

Ecco: The Tides of Time (1994)

Viewpoint (1994)

ClayFighter (1994)

Ristar (1995)

Shining Force CD (1995)

Crusader of Centy (1995)

The Ooze (1995)

Alien Soldier (1995)

Earthworm Jim 2 (1995)

Sonic 3D Blast (1996)

VectorMan 2 (1996)

Più i contenuti speciali che includono:

Fantasy Zone

Star Mobile

Spatter

Super Locomotive

Devi & Pii

VS Puyo Puyo SUN

Space Harrier II

Qui sotto potete vedere il trailer dei giochi che saranno presenti nel Genesis Mini 2.