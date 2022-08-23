The Game Awards 2022: annunciata la data, instituito un nuovo premio

Doppio annuncio per quanto riguarda i The Game Awards 2022, uno degli eventi più importanti dell’anno instituito da Geoff Keighley. Il presentatore ha annunciato la data esatta in cui si terrà la serata di premiazioni ricca di World Premiere: 8 dicembre 2022 (al Microsoft Theater di Los Angeles). Ma il secondo annuncio può essere considerato ugualmente importante!

Quest’anno ai The Game Awards 2022 è stata instituita una nuova categoria, ossia “Miglior Adattamento”, statuetta assegnata alla miglior trasposizione di un videogame tra i film e le serie TV uscite nel corso dell’anno. Come ricorda il buon Geoff (che stasera terrà l’Opening Night Live 2022), l’edizione 2022 sarà la nona della manifestazione ideata dal presentatore canadese, che promette qualcosa di speciale per questo evento.

