Future Games Show: ecco cosa è stato mostrato

All’interno della gamescom 2022, si è svolto un nuovo Future Games Show (dopo quello di giugno), con una live di GamesRadar ricca di giochi, annunci (tra cui Teslagrad 2 e la demo da oggi su Steam di Soulstice) e world premiere, presentata da Cristopher Judge e Danielle Bisutti. Vediamo dunque quali titolo sono stati mostrati:

The Gap (trailer d’annuncio)- World Premiere

Aliens Fireteam Elite – Pathogen (DLC)

Hypercharged Unboxed (update trailer)

The Case of Golden Eagle (trailer d’annuncio) – World Premiere

Snaccon (trailer d’annuncio)

Taunted Grail: The Fall of Avalon (gameplay trailer)

Floodland (trailer d’annuncio) – World Premiere

The Last Case of Benedict Fox (presentazione gameplay con sviluppatori)

A Little to the Left (trailer data d’uscita – 8 novembre 2022)

Parentesi dedicata a nuove demo arrivate su Steam

Goat Simulator 3 (presentazione gameplay con sviluppatori)

The Chant (presentazione da parte degli sviluppatori)

Ereban: Shadow Legacy (presentazione da parte degli sviluppatori)

Wizardry The Five Ordeals (trailer per la traduzione in inglese)

Soulstice (trailer della demo da oggi 24 agosto su Steam)

Afterimage (trailer d’annuncio)

Deliver Us Mars (trailer sulla storia)

Phantom Hellcat (presentazione del gameplay degli sviluppatori)

Edge of Sanity (trailer d’annuncio) – World Premiere

Momento Wired Production, con Hotel Architect (annuncio), The last Worker (data, 19 ottobre 2022) e Falconeer Chronicles Bulwarrk (reveal trailer)

Carrellata di giochi tra i “Ones to watch”

The Great War: Western Front (trailer d’annuncio) – World Premiere

Backfirewall (demo trailer)

Momento Team 17, con Moving Out 2, Age of Darkness, The Knight Witch, Marauders, Bravery & Greed, Hokko Life, Sunday Gold, Tyhmesya e Ship of Fools

SCP Secret Files (gameplay trailer)

Teslagrad 2 (trailer d’annuncio) – World Premiere

The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me (trailer nuove feature e data al 18 novembre 2022)

EXP War Trauma (gameplay trailer)

Rooted (gameplay trailer)

Hellsweeper VR (gameplay trailer)

Stray Blade (gameplay trailer)

Crossfire Legion (Update 1.3)

God of Rock (trailer d’annuncio) – World Premiere

Lightyard Frontier (gameplay trailer con gli sviluppatori)

System Shock (trailer)

Layers of Fear (gameplay trailer)

Off The Grid Cinema – Part 1

Qui sotto potete vedere la live completa del Future Games Show