Opening Night Live: questi i video più visti

Il 23 agosto si è svolta l’Opening Night Live, trasmissione che ha dato idealmente l’inizio della gamescom 2022 (che durerà fino al 28 agosto). Tanti i video mostrati nelle due ore presentate da Geoff Keighley, e il newser videoludico Benji-Sales ha raccolto i dati con quelli che sono stati più visti nelle prime 24 ore. In cima, Genshin Impact, con quasi 2 milioni di visualizzazioni, seguito da Sonic Frontiers a 1.4 e Dead Island 2 a 1.3. La classifica mostra i primi sette, che sono dunque:
- Genshin Impact (1.9 M)
- Sonic Frontiers (1.4 M)
- Dead Island 2 – Gameplay (1.3 M)
- Dune Awakening (1.2 M)
- The Lords of the Fallen (1.1 M)
- DualSense Edge (1 M)
- Hogwarts Legacy (700 m)
Qui sotto potete vedere il tweet di Benji-Sales che mostra i video più visti durante l’Opening Night Live.
Most Viewed Gamescom Opening Night Live Trailers on YouTube after 24 Hours
