Opening Night Live: questi i video più visti

Il 23 agosto si è svolta l’Opening Night Live, trasmissione che ha dato idealmente l’inizio della gamescom 2022 (che durerà fino al 28 agosto). Tanti i video mostrati nelle due ore presentate da Geoff Keighley, e il newser videoludico Benji-Sales ha raccolto i dati con quelli che sono stati più visti nelle prime 24 ore. In cima, Genshin Impact, con quasi 2 milioni di visualizzazioni, seguito da Sonic Frontiers a 1.4 e Dead Island 2 a 1.3. La classifica mostra i primi sette, che sono dunque:

Qui sotto potete vedere il tweet di Benji-Sales che mostra i video più visti durante l’Opening Night Live.

Most Viewed Gamescom Opening Night Live Trailers on YouTube after 24 Hours

1. Genshin Impact – 1.9m+

2. Sonic Frontiers – 1.4m+

3. Dead Island 2 Gameplay – 1.3m+

4. Dune Awakening – 1.2m+

5. The Lords of the Fallen – 1.1m+

6. DualSense Edge – 1m+

7. Hogwarts Legacy – 700k+ pic.twitter.com/5o9wC1Av2T

— Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) August 24, 2022