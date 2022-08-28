gamescom Awards 2022: annunciati tutti i vincitori

La gamescom 2022 sta per salutarci, ma come ogni anno la fiera di Colonia non può chiudere il sipario senza che vengano divulgati i gamescom Awards 2022 (qui il sito ufficiale), gli annuali premi che esaltano i migliori giochi (e non solo) che hanno presenziato durante l’evento tedesco. Tutti i titoli scelti per gli Awards sono stati decisi da una giuria di esperti costituita da professionisti del settore e da membri della stampa specializzata, tra cui anche il direttore di GamesVillage Marco Accordi Rickards.
Il titolo più premiato è stato Lies of P (qui il nostro provato direttamente da Colonia), che ha vinto i premi Best Action Adventure Game, Best Role Playing Game e Most Wanted Sony PlayStation Game. Tra i publisher invece, il premio come Best Lineup è andato a PLAION (ex Koch Media), mentre il premio Best Booth è stato invece assegnato a Bandai Namco.
Di seguito tutti i premi assegnati e i rispettivi vincitori dei gamescom Awards 2022:
- Most Wanted Sony PlayStation Game: Lies of P
- Most Wanted Microsoft Xbox Game: The Last Case of Benedict Fox
- Most Wanted Nintendo Switch Game: Tin Hearts
- Most Wanted PC Game: Metal: Hellsinger
- Best Role Playing Game: Lies of P
- Best Action Adventure Game: Lies of P
- Best Ongoing Game: Sea of Thieves
- Best Action Game: Metal: Hellsinger
- Best Family Game: Paper Trail
- Best Indie Game: Inkulinati
- Best Multiplayer Game: Warhammer 40.000: Darktide
- Best Sports Game: AEW: Fight Forever
- Best Strategy/Simulation Game: IXION
- Most Original Game: Inkulinati
- Best Lineup: PLAION
- Best Booth: Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Best Trailer: Hogwarts Legacy
- Gamescom goes green Award: Ukie
- HEART OF GAMING Award: Game Industry Solidarity Campaigns for Ukraine