Bandai Namco annuncia la line up per Tokyo Game Show 2022

Il Tokyo Game Show 2022 è sempre più vicino, l’evento infatti si terrà dal 15 al 18 settembre al Makuhari Messe di Chiba, in Giappone e le case sviluppatrici di videogame si susseguono velocemente nello svelare le varie line up per l’evento. Questa volta è il turno di Bandai Namco, ecco la scaletta:
Console e giochi per PC
- Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits ( Switch )
- Digimon Survive ( PS4 , Xbox One , Switch, PC)
- Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom ( PS5 , Switch, PC) –
- Dragon Ball: The Breakers (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Trailer, Live Stream
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Streaming live
- Le bizzarre avventure di JoJo: All Star Battle R (PS5, Xbox Series , PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Trailer
- KLONOA Phantasy Reverie Series (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Trailer
- LEGO Brawls (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Trailer
- Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2 (PS5, PS4) – Trailer, streaming live
- One Piece Odyssey (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, PC) – trailer, live streaming
- Pac-Man Museum+ (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Trailer
- PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Trailer
- Park Beyond (PS5, Xbox Series, PC) – trailer
- PUI PUI Molcar Let’s! Festa Molcar!
- SD Gundam Battle Alliance (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Trailer, streaming live
- Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris (Switch) – Trailer, streaming live
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Switch) – Trailer
- Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher (Switch) – Trailer, Live Stream
Giochi per app e browser
- Dragon Ball Legends (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Gundam Breaker Mobile (iOS, Android) – Trailer, streaming live
- The Idolmaster Cinderella Girls: Starlight Stage (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- L’Idolmaster Million dal vivo! Giornate del teatro (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- The Idolmaster: Shiny Colors (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- The Idolmaster SideM: Growing Stars (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Mobile Suit Gundam UC. Coinvolgi (iOS, Android) – Trailer, streaming live
- My Hero Ultra Impact (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Naruto x Boruto: Ninja Voltage (iOS, Android)
- One Piece: Bounty Rush (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- One Piece: Thousand Storm (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- One Piece: Treasure Cruise (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- SD Gundam G Generation ETERNAL (iOS, Android) – Trailer, streaming live
- Super Robot Wars DD (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Sword Art Online: Variant Showdown (iOS, Android) – Trailer, live streaming
- ISEKAI Memories (iOS, Android) – Trailer, Live Stream
Bandai Namco sarà presente il 15, il 16 ed il 18 settembre all’evento; ecco nel dettaglio orario, giorni e rispettivi eventi :
15 settembre
- Dalle 19:30 alle 20:30 – Gundam Game Lineup Station 2022 – Gundam Breaker Mobile , Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2 , Mobile Suit Gundam UC Engage , SD Gundam Battle Alliance e SD Gundam G Generation ETERNAL . Presentatori da annunciare.
- Dalle 22:00 alle 22:50 – Speciale One Piece Odyssey Tokyo Game Show 2022 – Con Marika Kouno (doppiatrice).
16 settembre
- Dalle 18:00 alle 19:00 – Speciale Dragon Ball: The Breakers e Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Tokyo Game Show 2022 – I presentatori devono essere annunciati.
- Dalle 20:00 alle 21:00 – Speciale Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher – Con Hikari Kuroki.
- Dalle 22:30 alle 23:30 – Speciale Tales of Series – I presentatori devono essere annunciati.
18 settembre
- Dalle 16:00 alle 17:25 – Speciale Sword Art Online – Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris e Sword Art Online: Variant Showdown . Con Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (doppiatore di Kirito), Miho Okasaki (doppiatore di Medina), Sumire Uesaka (doppiatore di Layla), Eir Aoi ( cantante della sigla di Sword Art Online: Variant Showdown ).
- Dalle 18:30 alle 20:00 – That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: ISEKAI Memories Tokyo Game Show 2022 Special Broadcast – Con Miho Okasaki (doppiatore di Rimuru Tempest) e Yuka Iguchi (doppiatore di Velzard).
- dalle 21:00 alle 22:00 – Pare debba esserci un ulteriore speciale ma Bandai Namco non ha annunciato ancora nulla.
Insomma, il programma è davvero vasto, non ci resta che aspettare l’evento. Restiamo sintonizzati. Nel frattempo lo sapevate che NBA 2K23 presenterà una modalità MyCareer mai vista prima? Qui il nostro articolo dedicato.