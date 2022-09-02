Bandai Namco annuncia la line up per Tokyo Game Show 2022

Il Tokyo Game Show 2022 è sempre più vicino, l’evento infatti si terrà dal 15 al 18 settembre al Makuhari Messe di Chiba, in Giappone e le case sviluppatrici di videogame si susseguono velocemente nello svelare le varie line up per l’evento. Questa volta è il turno di Bandai Namco, ecco la scaletta:

Console e giochi per PC

Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits ( Switch )

Digimon Survive ( PS4 , Xbox One , Switch, PC)

Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom ( PS5 , Switch, PC) –

Dragon Ball: The Breakers (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Trailer, Live Stream

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Streaming live

Le bizzarre avventure di JoJo: All Star Battle R (PS5, Xbox Series , PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Trailer

KLONOA Phantasy Reverie Series (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Trailer

LEGO Brawls (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Trailer

Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2 (PS5, PS4) – Trailer, streaming live

One Piece Odyssey (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, PC) – trailer, live streaming

Pac-Man Museum+ (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Trailer

PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Trailer

Park Beyond (PS5, Xbox Series, PC) – trailer

PUI PUI Molcar Let’s! Festa Molcar!

SD Gundam Battle Alliance (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Trailer, streaming live

Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris (Switch) – Trailer, streaming live

Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Switch) – Trailer

Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher (Switch) – Trailer, Live Stream

Giochi per app e browser

Dragon Ball Legends (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Gundam Breaker Mobile (iOS, Android) – Trailer, streaming live

The Idolmaster Cinderella Girls: Starlight Stage (iOS, Android) – Trailer

L’Idolmaster Million dal vivo! Giornate del teatro (iOS, Android) – Trailer

The Idolmaster: Shiny Colors (iOS, Android) – Trailer

The Idolmaster SideM: Growing Stars (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Mobile Suit Gundam UC. Coinvolgi (iOS, Android) – Trailer, streaming live

My Hero Ultra Impact (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Naruto x Boruto: Ninja Voltage (iOS, Android)

One Piece: Bounty Rush (iOS, Android) – Trailer

One Piece: Thousand Storm (iOS, Android) – Trailer

One Piece: Treasure Cruise (iOS, Android) – Trailer

SD Gundam G Generation ETERNAL (iOS, Android) – Trailer, streaming live

Super Robot Wars DD (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Sword Art Online: Variant Showdown (iOS, Android) – Trailer, live streaming

ISEKAI Memories (iOS, Android) – Trailer, Live Stream

Bandai Namco sarà presente il 15, il 16 ed il 18 settembre all’evento; ecco nel dettaglio orario, giorni e rispettivi eventi :

15 settembre

Dalle 19:30 alle 20:30 – Gundam Game Lineup Station 2022 – Gundam Breaker Mobile , Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2 , Mobile Suit Gundam UC Engage , SD Gundam Battle Alliance e SD Gundam G Generation ETERNAL . Presentatori da annunciare.

Dalle 22:00 alle 22:50 – Speciale One Piece Odyssey Tokyo Game Show 2022 – Con Marika Kouno (doppiatrice).

16 settembre

Dalle 18:00 alle 19:00 – Speciale Dragon Ball: The Breakers e Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Tokyo Game Show 2022 – I presentatori devono essere annunciati.

Dalle 20:00 alle 21:00 – Speciale Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher – Con Hikari Kuroki.

Dalle 22:30 alle 23:30 – Speciale Tales of Series – I presentatori devono essere annunciati.

18 settembre

Dalle 16:00 alle 17:25 – Speciale Sword Art Online – Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris e Sword Art Online: Variant Showdown . Con Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (doppiatore di Kirito), Miho Okasaki (doppiatore di Medina), Sumire Uesaka (doppiatore di Layla), Eir Aoi ( cantante della sigla di Sword Art Online: Variant Showdown ).

Dalle 18:30 alle 20:00 – That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: ISEKAI Memories Tokyo Game Show 2022 Special Broadcast – Con Miho Okasaki (doppiatore di Rimuru Tempest) e Yuka Iguchi (doppiatore di Velzard).

dalle 21:00 alle 22:00 – Pare debba esserci un ulteriore speciale ma Bandai Namco

Insomma, il programma è davvero vasto, non ci resta che aspettare l’evento. Restiamo sintonizzati. Nel frattempo lo sapevate che NBA 2K23 presenterà una modalità MyCareer mai vista prima? Qui il nostro articolo dedicato.