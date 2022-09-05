SEGA Mega Drive Mini 2: pre-ordini disponibili

SEGA Corporation ha confermato che i preordini per il SEGA Mega Drive Mini 2 sono ora disponibili in Europa. L’uscita della mini console è prevista per il 27 ottobre 2022. Ulteriori dettagli sono disponibili sul sito ufficiale.
Il Mega Drive Mini 2 contiene 61 titoli del catalogo SEGA (già precedentemente annunciati), tra cui, per la prima volta, titoli dell’era MEGA CD, nuovi porting e giochi inediti.
- Super Hang-on (1989)
- Truxton (1989)
- Phantasy Star II (1990)
- Herzog Zwei (1990)
- After Burner II (1990)
- Rainbow Island -Extra- (1990)
- The Revenge of Shinobi (1990)
- Hellfire (1990)
- Granada (1990)
- Pupuolous (1990)
- Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi (1990)
- Gain Ground (1991)
- Midnight Resistance (1991)
- Shining in the Darkness (1991)
- OutRun (1991)
- Bonanza Bros. (1991)
- Rolling Thunder 2 (1992)
- Golden Axe II (1992)
- Desert Strike: Return to the Gulf (1992)
- Warsong (1992)
- Atomic Runner (1992)
- Splatterhouse 2 (1992)
- Night Trap (1992)
- Sewer Shark (1992)
- Lightening Force: Quest for the Darkstar (1993)
- The NINJAWARRIORS (1993)
- Elemental Master (1993)
- Night Sriker (1993)
- Final Fight CD (1993)
- Ecco the Dolphin (1993)
- Robo Aleste (1993)
- Ranger-X (1993)
- Silpheed (1993)
- Sonic The Hedgehog CD (1993)
- ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron (1993)
- Mansion of Hidden Souls (1994)
- Virtua Racing (1994)
- Fatal Fury 2 (1994)
- Super Street Fighter II The New Challengers (1994)
- Streets of Rage 3 (1994)
- OutRunners (1994)
- Shining Force II (1994)
- Ecco: The Tides of Time (1994)
- Viewpoint (1994)
- ClayFighter (1994)
- Ristar (1995)
- Shining Force CD (1995)
- Crusader of Centy (1995)
- The Ooze (1995)
- Alien Soldier (1995)
- Earthworm Jim 2 (1995)
- Sonic 3D Blast (1996)
- VectorMan 2 (1996)
Più i contenuti speciali che includono:
- Fantasy Zone
- Star Mobile
- Spatter
- Super Locomotive
- Devi & Pii
- VS Puyo Puyo SUN
- Space Harrier II
Articoli inclusi:
1 x Console
1 x controller (6 pulsanti)
1 cavo HDMI ad alta velocità
1 cavo di alimentazione USB
Dimensioni della console: 120,8 mm (L) x 32,3 mm (A) x 116,5 mm (P)
Valutazione PEGI: 16
Qui sotto potete vedere il tweet ufficiale di SEGA.
