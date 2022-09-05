SEGA Mega Drive Mini 2: pre-ordini disponibili

SEGA Corporation ha confermato che i preordini per il SEGA Mega Drive Mini 2 sono ora disponibili in Europa. L’uscita della mini console è prevista per il 27 ottobre 2022. Ulteriori dettagli sono disponibili sul sito ufficiale.

Il Mega Drive Mini 2 contiene 61 titoli del catalogo SEGA (già precedentemente annunciati), tra cui, per la prima volta, titoli dell’era MEGA CD, nuovi porting e giochi inediti.

Più i contenuti speciali che includono:

Articoli inclusi:

1 x Console

1 x controller (6 pulsanti)

1 cavo HDMI ad alta velocità

1 cavo di alimentazione USB

Dimensioni della console: 120,8 mm (L) x 32,3 mm (A) x 116,5 mm (P)

Valutazione PEGI: 16

Qui sotto potete vedere il tweet ufficiale di SEGA.

The Mega Drive Mini 2 is releasing in Europe on 27th October!

Here's the full list of 60 (+1) games featured, including all-new ports, previously unreleased, and Mega-CD titles!https://t.co/sdmDYjZ9pA#SEGA #MegaDriveMini2

— SEGA (@SEGA) September 5, 2022