Xbox Game Pass: quattro giochi Skybound Games in arrivo

Microsoft ha annunciato che a breve arriveranno quattro giochi di Skybound Games su Xbox Game Pass. Si tratta di:
- Telltale’s The Walking Dead: The Final Season
- The Big Con
- Rainbow Billy and the Curse of the Leviathan
- Homestead Arcana
I primi tre di questa lista arriveranno durante questo fine 2022 (giorni non però specificati), mentre l’ultimo, Homestead Arcana, sarà disponibile al day-one nel 2023.
Per l’occasione è stato pubblicato un trailer, che potete vedere qui sotto, e che mostra i 4 giochi di Skybound Games che si andranno ad aggiungere al catalogo Xbox Game Pass.