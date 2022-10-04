Xbox Game Pass: annunciati i primi titoli di ottobre 2022

Come di consueto, Microsoft ha annunciato quelli che sono i nuovi giochi pronti ad essere aggiunti al catalogo di Xbox Game Pass nella prima metà del mese di ottobre. In tutto parliamo di ben 9 giochi, che saranno accessibili senza alcun costo aggiuntivo su Xbox Series X/S, PC e tramite Cloud.
Nell’elenco figura il già disponibile Chivalry 2, oltre a 2 grandi debutti pronti ad invadere il catalogo di Xbox Game Pass in occasione del loro day-one: Scorn e A Plague Tale Requiem. Tra qualche settimana verranno svelati anche i restanti giochi di ottobre 2022.
- Chivalry 2 (Cloud, Console, e PC) – 4 ottobre
- Medieval Dynasty (Xbox Series X|S) – 6 ottobre
- The Walking Dead The Complete First Season (PC) – 6 ottobre
- The Walking Dead Season Two (PC) – 6 ottobre
- Costume Quest (Xbox Series X|S e Cloud) – 11 ottobre
- Eville (Xbox Series X|S e PC) – 11 ottobre
- Dyson Sphere Program (PC) – 13 ottobre
- Scorn (Cloud, PC, e Xbox Series X|S) – 14 ottobre
- A Plague Tale Requiem (Cloud, PC, e Xbox Series X|S) – 18 ottobre
would you look at that. games!https://t.co/SV2GgXLEnv pic.twitter.com/wzO3TMfK5n
— Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) October 4, 2022