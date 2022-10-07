ASUS svela le offerte del nuovo Amazon Prime Day

ASUS ha riservato speciali offerte in occasione del Prime Day di Amazon. Dall’11 al 12 ottobre gli appassionati di tecnologia e gaming troveranno tantissimi prodotti in promozione e con sconti fino al 40%, perfetti per un update di qualità del proprio PC o per completare e rinnovare il proprio setup di gioco.
Tra i Best Buy alcune delle SCHEDE MADRE e SCHEDE VIDEO più amate del brand:
- Scheda madre ROG STRIX B560-I GAMING WIFI
- Scheda madre TUF GAMING Z590-PLUS
- Scheda madre TUF GAMING Z690-PLUS D4
- Scheda grafica TUF GAMING GTX1660TI-6G-EVO-GAMING
- Scheda grafica TUF GAMING GTX1660TI-O6G-EVO-GAMING
- Scheda grafica TUF GAMING RTX3090-O24G-GAMING
- Scheda grafica ROG STRIX LC-RX6900XT-T16G-GAMING
La promo include periferiche gaming, soluzioni di networking, ma anche tantissimi monitor per soddisfare tutte le esigenze, dal lavoro al gioco.
Di seguito tutti i prodotti divisi per categoria:
PERIFERICHE GAMING:
- Cuffie ROG DELTA S
- Tastiere ROG FALCHION
- Tastiere ROG STRIX SCOPE RX
- Mouse ROG CHAKRAM CORE
- Mouse ROG KERIS WIRELESS
MONITOR per utilizzo generalista:
- ASUS VZ249HE – 23.8″ FHD (1920×1080), IPS, Ultra-Slim Design, HDMI, D-Sub, Flicker free, Low Blue Light, TUV certified
- ASUS VZ279HE – 27″ FHD (1920×1080), IPS, Ultra-Slim Design, HDMI, D-Sub, Flicker free, Low Blue Light, TUV certified
- ASUS VA27DQ – 27” FHD (Full HD 1920 x 1080), IPS, Frameless, 75Hz, Adaptive-Sync/FreeSync™, DisplayPort, HDMI, Eye Care, Low Blue Light, Flicker Free, Wall Mountable
- ASUS ZenScreen MB16AH – PORTABLE USB Monitor – 15.6”, IPS, Full HD, USB Type-C, Micro-HDMI, Flicker Free, Blue Light Filter, Anti-glare surface
MONITOR GAMING ASUS:
- ASUS VG279Q – Gaming Monitor – 27” Full HD (1920×1080), IPS, 144Hz, Extreme Low Motion Blur™, Adaptive-sync, FreeSync™ Premium, 1ms (MPRT)
- TUF Gaming VG24VQR – CURVED Gaming Monitor – 23.6” Full HD (1920 x 1080), 165Hz, Extreme Low Motion Blur, FreeSync Premium, 1ms (MPRT), Shadow Boost
- TUF Gaming VG259QM – Gaming Monitor – 24.5” Full HD (1920×1080), Fast IPS, Overclockable 280Hz, 1ms (GTG), Extreme Low Motion Blur Sync, G-SYNC Compatible, DisplayHDR 400
- TUF Gaming VG279QR – Gaming Monitor – 23.6” Full HD (1920 x 1080), 165Hz, Extreme Low Motion Blur, G-SYNC, 1ms (MPRT), Shadow Boost
- TUF Gaming VG27WQ1B – CURVED Gaming Monitor – 27” WQHD (2560×1440), 165Hz, Extreme Low Motion Blur, Adaptive-sync, FreeSync Premium, 1ms (MPRT), HDR10
- TUF Gaming VG289Q – Gaming Monitor – 28” 4K UHD (3840×2160), IPS, 90% DCI-P3, DP, HDMI, FreeSync, Low Blue Light, Flicker Free, Shadow Boost, HDR 10
- TUF Gaming VG289Q1A – Gaming Monitor – 28” 4K UHD (3840×2160), IPS, 90% DCI-P3, Adaptive-Sync, FreeSync, Low Blue Light, Flicker Free, Shadow Boost, HDR 10
- TUF Gaming VG30VQL1A – CURVED Gaming Monitor – 29.5”, 21:9 ULTRAWIDE WFHD (2560X1080), 200Hz, 1ms MPRT, Extreme Low Motion Blur™, 127% sRGB, HDR, FreeSync™ Premium
- TUF Gaming VG32VQ1BR – CURVED Gaming Monitor – 31.5”, WQHD (2560×1440), 165Hz, Extreme Low Motion Blur™, Adaptive-sync, FreeSync™ Premium, 1ms (MPRT), HDR10
MONITOR GAMING ROG:
- ROG Swift 360Hz PG259QN – eSports Gaming Monitor – 24.5” FHD (1920 x 1080), 360 Hz, Fast IPS, 1 ms (GTG), HDR, G-SYNC, NVIDIA ULMB, HDR10
- ROG Strix XG27AQ – HDR Gaming Monitor – 27” WQHD (2560 x 1440), Fast IPS, Overclockable 170Hz, 1ms (GTG), ELMB SYNC, G-SYNC Compatible, DisplayHDR 400
- ROG Swift PG329Q – Gaming Monitor – 32” WQHD (2560 x 1440), Fast IPS, 175Hz, 1ms (GTG), Extreme Low Motion Blur Sync, G-SYNC Compatible, DisplayHDR 600
- ROG Strix XG43UQ – Gaming Monitor — 43” 4K UHD (3840 x 2160), 144 Hz, 1ms MPRT, HDMI 2.1, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, Display Stream Compression (DSC), Extreme Low Motion Blur (ELMB) Sync, DisplayHDR 1000, 90% DCI-P3, Shadow Boost, Remote Control
- ROG Strix XG49VQ – CURVED Gaming Monitor – 49″ 4K UHD (3840×1440), VA, 144Hz, 125% sRGB, DP, HDMI, USB3.0, FreeSync 2 HDR, DisplayHDR™ 400, AuraSync
- ROG Strix XG16AHP – PORTABLE Gaming Monitor — 15.6” FHD (1920 x 1080), 144 Hz, IPS panel, G-SYNC compatible, non-glare, 7800 mAh battery, fold-out kickstand, USB Type-C, micro HDMI, embedded ESS amplifier, ROG Tripod + ROG sleeve
- ROG Strix XG16AHPE – PORTABLE Gaming Monitor — 15.6” FHD (1920 x 1080), 144 Hz, IPS panel, G-SYNC compatible, non-glare, 7800 mAh battery, fold-out kickstand, USB Type-C, micro HDMI, embedded ESS amplifier, ROG sleeve
- ROG Strix XG16AHPE-W – WHITE PORTABLE Gaming Monitor — 15.6” FHD (1920 x 1080), 144 Hz, IPS panel, G-SYNC compatible, non-glare, 7800 mAh battery, fold-out kickstand, USB Type-C, micro HDMI, embedded ESS amplifier, ROG sleeve
SOLUZIONI NETWORKING:
- DSL-N16 – Modem Router Wireless VDSL/ADSL 300 Mbps
- DSL-AC750 – Modem Router ADSL/VDSL Dual Band 802.11 100 MBps
- USB-AC53 Nano – Adattatore USB Mu-mimo Wi-Fi 802.11 AC
- USB-AC51 – Adattatore USB Wi-Fi 802.11 AC
Le offerte complete saranno visibili dalla mezzanotte del’11 Ottobre a questo link: https://www.amazon.it/stores/page/8D55BBC5-7593-4F6A-8E02-BF0F169DB58B