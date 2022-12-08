Game of the Year Awards 2022 di PlayStation Blog: aperte le votazioni

Sono aperte le votazioni per i Game of the Year Awards 2022 di PlayStation Blog. Questi riconoscimenti verranno assegnati esclusivamente dai giocatori, sui giochi PlayStation preferiti dell’ultimo anno. Ci sono 16 categorie, votabili fino al 15 dicembre. In alcune di esse può essere votata un opzione non presente nella lista.

Qui sotto le categorie e i candidati per i Game of the Year Awards 2022 di PlayStation Blog, che potete votare a questo sito.

Miglior nuovo personaggio PlayStation Blog 2022

Cat | Stray

Kiriko | Overwatch 2

Kotallo | Horizon Forbidden West

Lamb | Cult of the Lamb

Malenia | Elden Ring

Odin | God of War Ragnarok

Ranni | Elden Ring

Rose Winters | Resident Evil Village Winters’ Expansion

Stoat | Inscryption

Thor | God of War Ragnarok

Miglior nuova storia PlayStation Blog 2022

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Gotham Knights

Horizon Forbidden West

Inscryption

Return to Monkey Island

Stray

The Last of Us Part I

The Quarry

Unpacking

Grafica PlayStation PlayStation Blog 2022

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II

Elden Ring

F1 22

God of War Ragnarok

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Forbidden West

NBA 2K23

The Callisto Protocol

The Last of Us Part I

The Quarry

Migliore direzione artistica PlayStation Blog 2022

Cult of the Lamb

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Inscryption

OlliOlli World

Return to Monkey Island

Rollerdrome

Sifu

Stray

Tunic

Miglior design sonoro PlayStation Blog 2022

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Forbidden West

Inscryption

Metal Hellsinger

Stray

The Callisto Protocol

The Last of Us Part I

Unpacking

Colonna sonora dell’anno PlayStation Blog 2022

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Forbidden West

Metal Hellsinger

Paradise Killer

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge

The Last of Us Part I

Tunic

We are OFK

Migliore accessibilità PlayStation Blog 2022

A Plague Tale: Requiem

FIFA 23

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

New Tales from the Borderlands

Return to Monkey Island

Sniper Ellite 5

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge

The Last of Us Part I

The Quarry

Tunic

Miglior uso del DualSense PlayStation Blog 2022

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

God of War Ragnarok

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Forbidden West

Rollerdrome

Stray

The Callisto Protocol

The Last of Us Part I

Migliore esperienza multigiocatore PlayStation Blog 2022

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Deep Rock Galactic

Dying Light 2 Stay Human

FIFA 23

Gotham Knights

Gran Turismo 7

King of Fighters XV

Overwatch 2

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge

The Quarry

Windjammers 2

Miglior gioco in corso PlayStation Blog 2022

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

Destiny 2

Fall Guys

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

No Man’s Sky

Miglior gioco sportivo PlayStation Blog 2022

F1 22

F1 Manager 2022

FIFA 23

Gran Turismo 7

Madden NFL 23

MLB The Show 22

NBA 2K23

NHL 23

PGA Tour 2K23

Tour de France 2022

Miglior gioco indipendente dell’anno PlayStation Blog 2022

Cult of the Lamb

Inscryption

OlliOlli World

Rollerdrome

Sifu

Stray

Tunic

Unpacking

Migliore riedizione PlayStation Blog 2022

Capcom Fighting Collection

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition

Life is Strange Remastered Collection

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax

Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Gioco PS4 dell’anno PlayStation Blog 2022

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Cult of the Lamb

Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Forbidden West

Inscryption

Stray

The Callisto Protocol

Unpacking

Gioco PS5 dell’anno PlayStation Blog 2022

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Cult of the Lamb

Elden Ring

Ghostwire: Tokyo

God of War Ragnarok

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Forbidden West

Inscryption

Stray

The Callisto Protocol

The Last of Us Part I

Gioco più atteso del 2023 e oltre

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Dead Space

Final Fantasy XVI

Forspoken

Hogwarts Legacy

Marvel’s Wolverine

Resident Evil 4

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Stellar Blade

Street Fighter