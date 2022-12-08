Game of the Year Awards 2022 di PlayStation Blog: aperte le votazioni

Sono aperte le votazioni per i Game of the Year Awards 2022 di PlayStation Blog. Questi riconoscimenti verranno assegnati esclusivamente dai giocatori, sui giochi PlayStation preferiti dell’ultimo anno. Ci sono 16 categorie, votabili fino al 15 dicembre. In alcune di esse può essere votata un opzione non presente nella lista.
Qui sotto le categorie e i candidati per i Game of the Year Awards 2022 di PlayStation Blog, che potete votare a questo sito.
- Miglior nuovo personaggio PlayStation Blog 2022
Cat | Stray
Kiriko | Overwatch 2
Kotallo | Horizon Forbidden West
Lamb | Cult of the Lamb
Malenia | Elden Ring
Odin | God of War Ragnarok
Ranni | Elden Ring
Rose Winters | Resident Evil Village Winters’ Expansion
Stoat | Inscryption
Thor | God of War Ragnarok
- Miglior nuova storia PlayStation Blog 2022
A Plague Tale: Requiem
Elden Ring
God of War Ragnarok
Gotham Knights
Horizon Forbidden West
Inscryption
Return to Monkey Island
Stray
The Last of Us Part I
The Quarry
Unpacking
- Grafica PlayStation PlayStation Blog 2022
A Plague Tale: Requiem
Call of Duty Modern Warfare II
Elden Ring
F1 22
God of War Ragnarok
Gran Turismo 7
Horizon Forbidden West
NBA 2K23
The Callisto Protocol
The Last of Us Part I
The Quarry
- Migliore direzione artistica PlayStation Blog 2022
Cult of the Lamb
Elden Ring
God of War Ragnarok
Horizon Forbidden West
Inscryption
OlliOlli World
Return to Monkey Island
Rollerdrome
Sifu
Stray
Tunic
- Miglior design sonoro PlayStation Blog 2022
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
Elden Ring
God of War Ragnarok
Gran Turismo 7
Horizon Forbidden West
Inscryption
Metal Hellsinger
Stray
The Callisto Protocol
The Last of Us Part I
Unpacking
- Colonna sonora dell’anno PlayStation Blog 2022
A Plague Tale: Requiem
Elden Ring
God of War Ragnarok
Gran Turismo 7
Horizon Forbidden West
Metal Hellsinger
Paradise Killer
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge
The Last of Us Part I
Tunic
We are OFK
- Migliore accessibilità PlayStation Blog 2022
A Plague Tale: Requiem
FIFA 23
God of War Ragnarok
Horizon Forbidden West
New Tales from the Borderlands
Return to Monkey Island
Sniper Ellite 5
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge
The Last of Us Part I
The Quarry
Tunic
- Miglior uso del DualSense PlayStation Blog 2022
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
God of War Ragnarok
Gran Turismo 7
Horizon Forbidden West
Rollerdrome
Stray
The Callisto Protocol
The Last of Us Part I
- Migliore esperienza multigiocatore PlayStation Blog 2022
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
Deep Rock Galactic
Dying Light 2 Stay Human
FIFA 23
Gotham Knights
Gran Turismo 7
King of Fighters XV
Overwatch 2
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge
The Quarry
Windjammers 2
- Miglior gioco in corso PlayStation Blog 2022
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0
Destiny 2
Fall Guys
Final Fantasy XIV
Fortnite
Genshin Impact
No Man’s Sky
Miglior gioco sportivo PlayStation Blog 2022
F1 22
F1 Manager 2022
FIFA 23
Gran Turismo 7
Madden NFL 23
MLB The Show 22
NBA 2K23
NHL 23
PGA Tour 2K23
Tour de France 2022
- Miglior gioco indipendente dell’anno PlayStation Blog 2022
Cult of the Lamb
Inscryption
OlliOlli World
Rollerdrome
Sifu
Stray
Tunic
Unpacking
- Migliore riedizione PlayStation Blog 2022
Capcom Fighting Collection
Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition
Life is Strange Remastered Collection
Persona 4 Arena Ultimax
Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection
Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection
- Gioco PS4 dell’anno PlayStation Blog 2022
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
Cult of the Lamb
Dying Light 2 Stay Human
Elden Ring
God of War Ragnarok
Gran Turismo 7
Horizon Forbidden West
Inscryption
Stray
The Callisto Protocol
Unpacking
- Gioco PS5 dell’anno PlayStation Blog 2022
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
Cult of the Lamb
Elden Ring
Ghostwire: Tokyo
God of War Ragnarok
Gran Turismo 7
Horizon Forbidden West
Inscryption
Stray
The Callisto Protocol
The Last of Us Part I
- Gioco più atteso del 2023 e oltre
Assassin’s Creed Mirage
Dead Space
Final Fantasy XVI
Forspoken
Hogwarts Legacy
Marvel’s Wolverine
Resident Evil 4
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Stellar Blade
Street Fighter