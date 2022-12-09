The Game Awards 2022: ecco i vincitori

Si sono appena conclusi i The Game Awards 2022, evento condotto da Geoff Keighley che premia i migliori titoli dell’anno, che abbiamo seguito anche sul nostro canale Twitch. Il gioco dell’anno se lo aggiudica Elden Ring.

Qui sotto la lista di tutti i vincitori, con gli altri candidati in gara:

Best Mobile Game: – Marvel Snap

runner-up

– Apex Legends Mobile

– Diablo Immortal

– Genshin Impact

– Tower of Fantasy

Best Fighting: – MultiVersus

runner-up

– DNF Duel

– Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R

– The King of Fighters XV

– Sifu

Best Esports Game: – Valorant

runner-up

– Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

– Dota 2

– League of Legends

– Rocket League

Best Esports Athlete: – Jacob “Yay” Whiteaker (Cloud9, Valorant)

runner-up

– Jeong “Chovy” Ji-Hoon (Gen.G, LoL)

– Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok (T1, Lol)

– Finn “Carrigan” Andersen (Faze Clan, CS:GO)

– Oleksandr “S1MPLE” Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)

Best Esports Team: – Loud (Valorant)

runner-up

– Darkzero Esports (Apex Legends)

– Faze Clan (CS:GO)

– Gen.G (League of Legends)

– La Thieves (Call of Duty)

Best Esports Coach: – Matheus “BZKA” Tarasconi (Loud, Valorant)

runner-up

– Andrii “B1AD3” Horodenskyi (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)

– Eric “D00MBR0S” Sandgren (FPX, Valorant)

– Robert “Robban” Dahlstrom (Faze Clan, CS:GO)

– Go “Score” Dong-Bin (Gen.g, LoL)

Best Esports Event: – 2022 League of Legends Championship

runner-up

– EVO 2022

– PGL Major Antwerp 2022

– The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational

– Valorant Championship 2022

Best Family: – Kirby and the Forgotten Land

runner-up

– Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

– Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

– Nintendo Switch Sports

– Splatoon 3

Best Performance: – Cristopher Judge (God of War Ragnarok)

runner-up

– Ashly Burch (Horizon Forbidden West)

– Charlotte McBurney (A Plague Tale: Requiem)

– Manon Cage (Immortality)

– Sunny Suljic (God of War Ragnarok)

Best Debut Indie: – Stray

runner-up

– Neon White

– Norco

– Tunic

– Vampire Survivors

Best Adaptation: – Arcane: League of Legends

runner-up

– Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

– The Cuphead Show

– Sonic The Hedgehog 2

– Uncharted

Best Narrative: – God of War Ragnarok

runner-up

– A Plague Tale: Requiem

– Elden Ring

– Horizon: Forbidden West

– Immortaliy

Best Art Direction: – Elden Ring

runner-up

– God of War Ragnarok

– Horizon: Forbidden West

– Scorn

– Stray

Best VR/AR: – Moss: Book II

runner-up

– After the Fall

– Among Us VR

– Bonelab

– Red Matter 2

Best Sim/Strategy: – Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

runner-up

– Dune: Spice

– Total War: Warhammer III

– Two Point Campus

– Victoria 3

Best Ongoing: – Final Fantasy XIV

runner-up

– Apex Legends

– Destiny 2

– Fortnite

– Genshin Impact

Games for Impact: – As Dusk Falls

runner-up

– A Memoir Blue

– Citizen Sleepers

– Endling – Extincion is Forever

– Hindsight

– I Was a Teenage Exocolonist

Best Sports/Racing: – Gran Tursimo 7

runner-up

– F1 22

– FIFA 23

– NBA 2k23

– OlliOlli World

Best Anticipated Game: – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

runner-up

– Final Fantasy XVI

– Hogwarts Legacy

– Resident Evil 4

– Starfield

Best Audio Design: – God of War Ragnarok

runner-up

– Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

– Elden Ring

– Gran Turismo 7

– Horizon: Forbidden West

Best Action Game: – Bayonetta 3

runner-up

– Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

– Neon White

– Sifu

– Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Content Creator of the Year: – Ludwig

runner-up

– Karl Jacobs

– Nibellion

– Nobru

– QTCindarella

Best Community Support: – Final Fantasy XIV

runner-up

– Apex Legends

– Destiny 2

– Fortnite

– No Man’s Sky

Best Multiplayer: – Splatoon 3

runner-up

– Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

– MultiVersus

– Overwatch 2

– Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Best Score and Music: – God of War Ragnarok

runner-up

– A Plague Tale: Requiem

– Elden Ring

– Metal: Hellsinger

– Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Innovation in Accessibility: – God of War Ragnarok

– As Dusk Falls

– Return to Monkey Island

– The Last of Us Part I

– The Quarry

Best Indie: – Stray

– Cult of the Lamb

– Neon White

– Sifu

– Tunic

Best Action/Adventure: – God of War Ragnarok

– A Plague Tale: Requiem

– Horizon Forbidden West

– Stray

– Tunic

Best Role Playing: – Elden Ring

– Live a Live

– Pokémon Legends: Arceus

– Triangle Strategy

– Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Game Direction: – Elden Ring

runner-up

– God of War Ragnarok

– Horizon: Forbidden West

– Immortality

– Stray

Game of The Year: – Elden Ring

runner-up

– A Plague Tale: Requiem

– God of War Ragnarok

– Horizon: Forbidden West

– Stray

– Xenoblade Chronicles 3