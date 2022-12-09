The Game Awards 2022: ecco i vincitori

Si sono appena conclusi i The Game Awards 2022, evento condotto da Geoff Keighley che premia i migliori titoli dell’anno, che abbiamo seguito anche sul nostro canale Twitch. Il gioco dell’anno se lo aggiudica Elden Ring.
Qui sotto la lista di tutti i vincitori, con gli altri candidati in gara:
Best Mobile Game: – Marvel Snap
runner-up
– Apex Legends Mobile
– Diablo Immortal
– Genshin Impact
– Tower of Fantasy
Best Fighting: – MultiVersus
runner-up
– DNF Duel
– Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R
– The King of Fighters XV
– Sifu
Best Esports Game: – Valorant
runner-up
– Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
– Dota 2
– League of Legends
– Rocket League
Best Esports Athlete: – Jacob “Yay” Whiteaker (Cloud9, Valorant)
runner-up
– Jeong “Chovy” Ji-Hoon (Gen.G, LoL)
– Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok (T1, Lol)
– Finn “Carrigan” Andersen (Faze Clan, CS:GO)
– Oleksandr “S1MPLE” Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)
Best Esports Team: – Loud (Valorant)
runner-up
– Darkzero Esports (Apex Legends)
– Faze Clan (CS:GO)
– Gen.G (League of Legends)
– La Thieves (Call of Duty)
Best Esports Coach: – Matheus “BZKA” Tarasconi (Loud, Valorant)
runner-up
– Andrii “B1AD3” Horodenskyi (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)
– Eric “D00MBR0S” Sandgren (FPX, Valorant)
– Robert “Robban” Dahlstrom (Faze Clan, CS:GO)
– Go “Score” Dong-Bin (Gen.g, LoL)
Best Esports Event: – 2022 League of Legends Championship
runner-up
– EVO 2022
– PGL Major Antwerp 2022
– The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational
– Valorant Championship 2022
Best Family: – Kirby and the Forgotten Land
runner-up
– Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
– Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
– Nintendo Switch Sports
– Splatoon 3
Best Performance: – Cristopher Judge (God of War Ragnarok)
runner-up
– Ashly Burch (Horizon Forbidden West)
– Charlotte McBurney (A Plague Tale: Requiem)
– Manon Cage (Immortality)
– Sunny Suljic (God of War Ragnarok)
Best Debut Indie: – Stray
runner-up
– Neon White
– Norco
– Tunic
– Vampire Survivors
Best Adaptation: – Arcane: League of Legends
runner-up
– Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
– The Cuphead Show
– Sonic The Hedgehog 2
– Uncharted
Best Narrative: – God of War Ragnarok
runner-up
– A Plague Tale: Requiem
– Elden Ring
– Horizon: Forbidden West
– Immortaliy
Best Art Direction: – Elden Ring
runner-up
– God of War Ragnarok
– Horizon: Forbidden West
– Scorn
– Stray
Best VR/AR: – Moss: Book II
runner-up
– After the Fall
– Among Us VR
– Bonelab
– Red Matter 2
Best Sim/Strategy: – Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
runner-up
– Dune: Spice
– Total War: Warhammer III
– Two Point Campus
– Victoria 3
Best Ongoing: – Final Fantasy XIV
runner-up
– Apex Legends
– Destiny 2
– Fortnite
– Genshin Impact
Games for Impact: – As Dusk Falls
runner-up
– A Memoir Blue
– Citizen Sleepers
– Endling – Extincion is Forever
– Hindsight
– I Was a Teenage Exocolonist
Best Sports/Racing: – Gran Tursimo 7
runner-up
– F1 22
– FIFA 23
– NBA 2k23
– OlliOlli World
Best Anticipated Game: – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
runner-up
– Final Fantasy XVI
– Hogwarts Legacy
– Resident Evil 4
– Starfield
Best Audio Design: – God of War Ragnarok
runner-up
– Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
– Elden Ring
– Gran Turismo 7
– Horizon: Forbidden West
Best Action Game: – Bayonetta 3
runner-up
– Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
– Neon White
– Sifu
– Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
Content Creator of the Year: – Ludwig
runner-up
– Karl Jacobs
– Nibellion
– Nobru
– QTCindarella
Best Community Support: – Final Fantasy XIV
runner-up
– Apex Legends
– Destiny 2
– Fortnite
– No Man’s Sky
Best Multiplayer: – Splatoon 3
runner-up
– Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
– MultiVersus
– Overwatch 2
– Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
Best Score and Music: – God of War Ragnarok
runner-up
– A Plague Tale: Requiem
– Elden Ring
– Metal: Hellsinger
– Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Innovation in Accessibility: – God of War Ragnarok
– As Dusk Falls
– Return to Monkey Island
– The Last of Us Part I
– The Quarry
Best Indie: – Stray
– Cult of the Lamb
– Neon White
– Sifu
– Tunic
Best Action/Adventure: – God of War Ragnarok
– A Plague Tale: Requiem
– Horizon Forbidden West
– Stray
– Tunic
Best Role Playing: – Elden Ring
– Live a Live
– Pokémon Legends: Arceus
– Triangle Strategy
– Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Best Game Direction: – Elden Ring
runner-up
– God of War Ragnarok
– Horizon: Forbidden West
– Immortality
– Stray
Game of The Year: – Elden Ring
runner-up
– A Plague Tale: Requiem
– God of War Ragnarok
– Horizon: Forbidden West
– Stray
– Xenoblade Chronicles 3