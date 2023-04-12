Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak: nuovo Digital Event in arrivo

Questa mattina Capcom ha comunicato su Twitter che la prossima settimana, precisamente il 19 aprile, si terrà un nuovo Digital Event sul Title Update 5, il nuovo aggiornamento gratuito che verrà rilasciato nei prossimi giorni dalla società nipponica per arricchire di contenuti Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak, l’ultima espansione di Monster Hunter Rise.

Questo annuncio è stato fatto anche con un trailer, pubblicato poche ore fa. L’evento verrà condotto da Dame Fiorayne e si potrà seguire sia YouTube che su Twitch alle ore 16 italiane.

The Monster Hunter Rise: #Sunbreak Digital Event returns on April 19! Discover what’s coming in Free Title Update 5, headlined by the return of a fearsome Elder Dragon…

📆 Apr 19

🕖 7:00 PST / 15:00 BST

🎤 Host: Dame Fiorayne (@ValerieArem)

📺 https://t.co/8IzgK7w1Wf pic.twitter.com/9zvUIaiBc3

— Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) April 12, 2023