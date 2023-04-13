Ubisoft+: disponibile su Xbox via Multi Access

Dopo le voci dell’ultimo periodo, arriva oggi la conferma: Ubisoft+ è disponibile su console Xbox. Dalle pagine di Xbox Wire viene infatti annunciato che il servizio di abbonamento ai giochi di Ubisoft, è ufficialmente disponibile sulle console Xbox attraverso Ubisoft+ Multi Access.

Per l’occasione è stato pubblicato anche un trailer, che potete vedere in fondo alla notizia.

Ubisoft+, il servizio di abbonamento ai giochi di Ubisoft, è quindi ufficialmente disponibile sulle console Xbox attraverso Ubisoft+ Multi Access. Per poter usufruire di questa nuova opzione, gli utenti Xbox devono essere abbonati a Ubisoft+ Multi Access e collegare il proprio account al profilo Xbox, ottenendo così l’accesso a una vasta e crescente libreria di giochi e il 10% di sconto sulla valuta di gioco.

Ha dichiarato Chris Early, Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Business Development di Ubisoft:

“La collaborazione con Xbox per il lancio di Ubisoft+ Multi Access sulle console Xbox migliora la nostra offerta di abbonamento per fornire più valore e scelta ai nostri giocatori. I giocatori delle console Xbox hanno ora accesso ai nostri mondi attraverso la vasta libreria di giochi Ubisoft”.

La libreria Ubisoft+ permette ai giocatori di giocare a titoli come Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Far Cry 6 e The Division 2, e include l’accesso a contenuti e DLC in edizione premium, tra cui Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök. Di seguito è riportato l’elenco completo dei giochi disponibili:

— Anno 1800 (solo Xbox Series X|S)

— Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered

— Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag (includes Assassin’s Creed Liberation)

— Assassin’s Creed Unity (Gold Edition)

— Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ultimate Edition)

— Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China, India, and Russia

— Assassin’s Creed III Remastered

— Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Deluxe Edition)

— Assassin’s Creed Origins (Gold Edition)

— Assassin’s Creed Syndicate (Gold Edition)

— Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection

— Battleship

— Boggle

— Child of Light (Ultimate Edition)

— Family Feud

— Far Cry Primal (Deluxe Edition)

— Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon (Classic Edition)

— Far Cry 3 (Classic Edition)

— Far Cry 4 (Gold Edition)

— Far Cry 5 (Gold Edition)

— Far Cry 6 (Gold Edition)

— Far Cry: New Dawn

— Fighter Within

— For Honor

— Ghost Recon Breakpoint (Ultimate Edition)

— Ghost Recon Wildlands (Ultimate Edition)

— Grow Up

— Hungry Shark World

— Immortals Fenyx Rising (Gold Edition)

— Jeopardy!

— Monopoly Plus

— Monopoly Madness

— Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show (Gold Edition)

— Rabbids Party of Legends

— Rainbow Six Extraction

— Rainbow Six Siege (Deluxe Edition)

— Rayman Legends

— Riders Republic

— Risk

— Risk: Urban Assault

— Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game

— Scrabble

— Shape Up (Gold Edition)

— South Park: The Fractured But Whole (Gold Edition)

— South Park: The Stick of Truth

— Starlink: Battle for Atlas (Deluxe Edition)

— Steep

— The Crew (Ultimate Edition)

— The Crew 2

— The Division (Gold Edition)

— The Division 2

— Trackmania Turbo

— Transference

— Trials Fusion

— Trials of the Blood Dragon

— Trials Rising (Gold Edition)

— Trivial Pursuit Live

— Trivial Pursuit Live 2

— UNO (Ultimate Edition)

— Valiant Hearts: The Great War

— Watch Dogs (Complete Edition)

— Watch Dogs 2 (Gold Edition)

— Watch Dogs: Legion (Deluxe Edition)

— Wheel of Fortune

— Zombi

L’abbonamento (dalla pagina americana) costa 17,99 dollari (più tasse) al mese e si rinnova automaticamente fino alla cancellazione.

Qui sotto potete vedere il trailer.