Ubisoft+: disponibile su Xbox via Multi Access

Dopo le voci dell’ultimo periodo, arriva oggi la conferma: Ubisoft+ è disponibile su console Xbox. Dalle pagine di Xbox Wire viene infatti annunciato che il servizio di abbonamento ai giochi di Ubisoft, è ufficialmente disponibile sulle console Xbox attraverso Ubisoft+ Multi Access.
Per l’occasione è stato pubblicato anche un trailer, che potete vedere in fondo alla notizia.
Ubisoft+, il servizio di abbonamento ai giochi di Ubisoft, è quindi ufficialmente disponibile sulle console Xbox attraverso Ubisoft+ Multi Access. Per poter usufruire di questa nuova opzione, gli utenti Xbox devono essere abbonati a Ubisoft+ Multi Access e collegare il proprio account al profilo Xbox, ottenendo così l’accesso a una vasta e crescente libreria di giochi e il 10% di sconto sulla valuta di gioco.
Ha dichiarato Chris Early, Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Business Development di Ubisoft:
“La collaborazione con Xbox per il lancio di Ubisoft+ Multi Access sulle console Xbox migliora la nostra offerta di abbonamento per fornire più valore e scelta ai nostri giocatori. I giocatori delle console Xbox hanno ora accesso ai nostri mondi attraverso la vasta libreria di giochi Ubisoft”.
La libreria Ubisoft+ permette ai giocatori di giocare a titoli come Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Far Cry 6 e The Division 2, e include l’accesso a contenuti e DLC in edizione premium, tra cui Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök. Di seguito è riportato l’elenco completo dei giochi disponibili:
— Anno 1800 (solo Xbox Series X|S)
— Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered
— Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag (includes Assassin’s Creed Liberation)
— Assassin’s Creed Unity (Gold Edition)
— Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ultimate Edition)
— Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China, India, and Russia
— Assassin’s Creed III Remastered
— Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Deluxe Edition)
— Assassin’s Creed Origins (Gold Edition)
— Assassin’s Creed Syndicate (Gold Edition)
— Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection
— Battleship
— Boggle
— Child of Light (Ultimate Edition)
— Family Feud
— Far Cry Primal (Deluxe Edition)
— Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon (Classic Edition)
— Far Cry 3 (Classic Edition)
— Far Cry 4 (Gold Edition)
— Far Cry 5 (Gold Edition)
— Far Cry 6 (Gold Edition)
— Far Cry: New Dawn
— Fighter Within
— For Honor
— Ghost Recon Breakpoint (Ultimate Edition)
— Ghost Recon Wildlands (Ultimate Edition)
— Grow Up
— Hungry Shark World
— Immortals Fenyx Rising (Gold Edition)
— Jeopardy!
— Monopoly Plus
— Monopoly Madness
— Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show (Gold Edition)
— Rabbids Party of Legends
— Rainbow Six Extraction
— Rainbow Six Siege (Deluxe Edition)
— Rayman Legends
— Riders Republic
— Risk
— Risk: Urban Assault
— Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
— Scrabble
— Shape Up (Gold Edition)
— South Park: The Fractured But Whole (Gold Edition)
— South Park: The Stick of Truth
— Starlink: Battle for Atlas (Deluxe Edition)
— Steep
— The Crew (Ultimate Edition)
— The Crew 2
— The Division (Gold Edition)
— The Division 2
— Trackmania Turbo
— Transference
— Trials Fusion
— Trials of the Blood Dragon
— Trials Rising (Gold Edition)
— Trivial Pursuit Live
— Trivial Pursuit Live 2
— UNO (Ultimate Edition)
— Valiant Hearts: The Great War
— Watch Dogs (Complete Edition)
— Watch Dogs 2 (Gold Edition)
— Watch Dogs: Legion (Deluxe Edition)
— Wheel of Fortune
— Zombi
L’abbonamento (dalla pagina americana) costa 17,99 dollari (più tasse) al mese e si rinnova automaticamente fino alla cancellazione.
