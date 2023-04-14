Splatoon 3: rivelato il prossimo Splatfest

Nintendo ha recentemente comunicato su Twitter che per celebrare l’arrivo di The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, titolo che vi ricordiamo essere imminente a uscire, il prossimo Splatfest di Splatoon 3 si terrà dal 6 all’8 maggio e sarà a tema The Legend of Zelda. I giocatori dovranno sfidarsi tra loro spartendosi in uno dei seguenti team:

Prepare for the launch of The Legend of Zelda: #TearsOfTheKingdom with a special Splatoon x The Legend of #Zelda Splatfest in #Splatoon3!

Splat it out for Power, Wisdom, or Courage from 06/05 to 08/05!

Get the deets: https://t.co/WnVROb7vGV pic.twitter.com/Lx9cIkobeD

— Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) April 14, 2023