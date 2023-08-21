gamescom award 2023: annunciati tutti i giochi nominati

Questa settimana (dal 23 al 27) sarà la settimana della gamescom, come sempre uno degli eventi più attesi dell’industria del gaming. E come solito ci saranno i premi per i migliori giochi presenti alla fiera di Colonia. Poco fa sono stati annunciati i titoli che competeranno nelle 16 categorie dei gamescom award 2023.

I fan e i visitatori della gamescom decideranno, insieme alla giuria di esperti, chi sarà il vincitore. Proprio di questa giuria fa parte anche il nostro direttore Marco Accordi Rickards. Il segnale di inizio delle votazioni sarà dato durante l’Opening Night Live di martedì 22 agosto. È possibile partecipare alle votazioni sul sito web della Gamescom o in loco utilizzando un codice QR fino a giovedì 24 agosto alle 14:00.

Articoli Consigliati devcom: ecco i vincitori degli Indie Award 2023 Endless Dungeon: ecco quando arriva la closed beta su PC

Il vincitore della categoria Gamescom Green Studio of the Year sarà annunciato proprio durante l’Opening Night Live. Tutti gli altri vincitori saranno svelati durante il Gamescom Awards Show di venerdì.

Best visuals

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment

Black Myth: Wukong, Game Science Interactive Technology

REKA, Emberstorm Entertainment / Fireshine Games

Sand Land, ILCA, Inc. / Bandai Namco Entertainment

The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo, Gammera Nest / Meridiem Games

Best audio

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment

Headbangers: Rhythm Royale, Glee Cheese / Team17 Digital

REKA, Emberstorm Entertainment / Fireshine Games

Savant – Ascent Remix, D-Pad Studio

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo

Best gameplay

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment

Paper Trail, Newfangled Games

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew, Mimimi Games

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo

The Wandering Village, Stray Fawn Studio

Most Entertaining

AK-xolotl, 2Awesome Studio / Playstack

Core Keeper, Pugstorm / Fireshine Games

Headbangers: Rhythm Royale, Glee Cheese / Team17 Digital

PAYDAY 3, Starbreeze Studios / Plaion

Pizza Possum, Cozy Computer / Raw Fury

Most Epic

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment

Black Myth: Wukong, Game Science Interactive Technology

Dwarf Fortress, Bay 12 Games / Kitfox Games

Sand Land, ILCA/Bandai Namco Entertainment

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo

Most Wholesome

Pikmin 4, Nintendo

Pioneers of Pagonia, Envision Entertainment

Smushi Come Home, Mooneye Publishing

The Wandering Village, Stray Fawn Studio

Tiny boosk hop, neoludic games

Games for Impact

A Space for the Unbound, Mojiken / Toge Productions

Belonging, Color Game Interactive

Dead Pets Unleashed, Triple Topping Games

Fall of Porcupine, Critical Rabbit / Assemble Entertainment

Sky: Children of the Light, thatgamecompany

Platform Awards

Best Sony PlayStation Game

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment

Enotria: The Last Song, Jyamma Games

Mortal Kombat 1, NetherRealm Studios / Warner Bros. Entertainment

Sand Land, ILCA/Bandai Namco Entertainment

Tekken 8, Bandai Namco Entertainment

Best Microsoft Xbox Game

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment

Enotria: The Last Song, Jyamma Games

Mortal Kombat 1, NetherRealm Studios / Warner Bros. Entertainment

The Wandering Village, Stray Fawn Studio

Towerborne, Stoic / Xbox Game Studios

Best Nintendo Switch Game

Fall of Porcupine, Critical Rabbit / Assemble Entertainment

Figure 2: Creed Valley, Bedtime Digital Games

Paper Trail, Newfangled Games

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo

The Smurfs 2 – The Prisoner of the Green Stone, Osome Studio / Microids

Best PC Game

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment

Dwarf Fortress, Bay 12 Games / Kitfox Games

PAYDAY 3, Starbreeze Studios / Plaion

REKA, Emberstorm Entertainment / Fireshine Games

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew, Mimimi Games

Best Mobile Game

Genshin Impact, Ho Yoverse

Marvel Snap, Second Dinner Studios / Nuverse

Monster Hunter Now, Niantic / Capcom

Paper Trail, Newfangled Games

Sky: Children of the Light, thatgamecompany

Category Group Global

Best Trailer / Announcement

I fan e i visitatori della gamescom e la giuria votano il trailer di gioco più bello o il miglior annuncio di un gioco alla Gamescom. Tutti i trailer e gli annunci mostrati durante l’Opening Night Live sono eleggibili.

Best of Show Floor

In questa categoria viene premiata la presentazione più convincente dello stand nell’area dell’intrattenimento..

HEART OF GAMING Awards

Tutti i momenti salienti della gamescom sono eleggibili per questo premio, non solo i giochi, i componenti aggiuntivi e le tecnologie, ma anche le persone, le istituzioni, le aziende, i concetti o i termini…

Green Studio of the Year

Frontier Developments

Ubisoft

Xbox

A questo link i vincitori della scorsa edizione.