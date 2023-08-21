gamescom award 2023: annunciati tutti i giochi nominati

Questa settimana (dal 23 al 27) sarà la settimana della gamescom, come sempre uno degli eventi più attesi dell’industria del gaming. E come solito ci saranno i premi per i migliori giochi presenti alla fiera di Colonia. Poco fa sono stati annunciati i titoli che competeranno nelle 16 categorie dei gamescom award 2023.
I fan e i visitatori della gamescom decideranno, insieme alla giuria di esperti, chi sarà il vincitore. Proprio di questa giuria fa parte anche il nostro direttore Marco Accordi Rickards. Il segnale di inizio delle votazioni sarà dato durante l’Opening Night Live di martedì 22 agosto. È possibile partecipare alle votazioni sul sito web della Gamescom o in loco utilizzando un codice QR fino a giovedì 24 agosto alle 14:00.
Il vincitore della categoria Gamescom Green Studio of the Year sarà annunciato proprio durante l’Opening Night Live. Tutti gli altri vincitori saranno svelati durante il Gamescom Awards Show di venerdì.
Best visuals
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Black Myth: Wukong, Game Science Interactive Technology
- REKA, Emberstorm Entertainment / Fireshine Games
- Sand Land, ILCA, Inc. / Bandai Namco Entertainment
- The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo, Gammera Nest / Meridiem Games
Best audio
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Headbangers: Rhythm Royale, Glee Cheese / Team17 Digital
- REKA, Emberstorm Entertainment / Fireshine Games
- Savant – Ascent Remix, D-Pad Studio
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo
Best gameplay
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Paper Trail, Newfangled Games
- Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew, Mimimi Games
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo
- The Wandering Village, Stray Fawn Studio
Most Entertaining
- AK-xolotl, 2Awesome Studio / Playstack
- Core Keeper, Pugstorm / Fireshine Games
- Headbangers: Rhythm Royale, Glee Cheese / Team17 Digital
- PAYDAY 3, Starbreeze Studios / Plaion
- Pizza Possum, Cozy Computer / Raw Fury
Most Epic
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Black Myth: Wukong, Game Science Interactive Technology
- Dwarf Fortress, Bay 12 Games / Kitfox Games
- Sand Land, ILCA/Bandai Namco Entertainment
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo
Most Wholesome
- Pikmin 4, Nintendo
- Pioneers of Pagonia, Envision Entertainment
- Smushi Come Home, Mooneye Publishing
- The Wandering Village, Stray Fawn Studio
- Tiny boosk hop, neoludic games
Games for Impact
- A Space for the Unbound, Mojiken / Toge Productions
- Belonging, Color Game Interactive
- Dead Pets Unleashed, Triple Topping Games
- Fall of Porcupine, Critical Rabbit / Assemble Entertainment
- Sky: Children of the Light, thatgamecompany
Platform Awards
Best Sony PlayStation Game
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Enotria: The Last Song, Jyamma Games
- Mortal Kombat 1, NetherRealm Studios / Warner Bros. Entertainment
- Sand Land, ILCA/Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Tekken 8, Bandai Namco Entertainment
Best Microsoft Xbox Game
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Enotria: The Last Song, Jyamma Games
- Mortal Kombat 1, NetherRealm Studios / Warner Bros. Entertainment
- The Wandering Village, Stray Fawn Studio
- Towerborne, Stoic / Xbox Game Studios
Best Nintendo Switch Game
- Fall of Porcupine, Critical Rabbit / Assemble Entertainment
- Figure 2: Creed Valley, Bedtime Digital Games
- Paper Trail, Newfangled Games
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo
- The Smurfs 2 – The Prisoner of the Green Stone, Osome Studio / Microids
Best PC Game
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Dwarf Fortress, Bay 12 Games / Kitfox Games
- PAYDAY 3, Starbreeze Studios / Plaion
- REKA, Emberstorm Entertainment / Fireshine Games
- Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew, Mimimi Games
Best Mobile Game
- Genshin Impact, Ho Yoverse
- Marvel Snap, Second Dinner Studios / Nuverse
- Monster Hunter Now, Niantic / Capcom
- Paper Trail, Newfangled Games
- Sky: Children of the Light, thatgamecompany
Category Group Global
Best Trailer / Announcement
- I fan e i visitatori della gamescom e la giuria votano il trailer di gioco più bello o il miglior annuncio di un gioco alla Gamescom. Tutti i trailer e gli annunci mostrati durante l’Opening Night Live sono eleggibili.
Best of Show Floor
- In questa categoria viene premiata la presentazione più convincente dello stand nell’area dell’intrattenimento..
HEART OF GAMING Awards
- Tutti i momenti salienti della gamescom sono eleggibili per questo premio, non solo i giochi, i componenti aggiuntivi e le tecnologie, ma anche le persone, le istituzioni, le aziende, i concetti o i termini…
- Frontier Developments
- Ubisoft
- Xbox
A questo link i vincitori della scorsa edizione.