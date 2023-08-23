Future Games Show alla gamescom 2023: ecco cosa è stato mostrato

Si è appena concluso il Future Games Show, evento all’interno della gamescom, che come sempre ha mostrato tanti titoli, più di 50, tra world premiere, annunci di date d’uscita e gameplay. Presentato da Troy Baker (famoso soprattutto per essere la voce di Joel in The Last of Us), ed Erika Ishii (Valkyrie in Apex Legends), è durato circa un’ora e mezzo.
Questi i giochi mostrati durante questa edizione del Future Games Show:
Stop Dead – Reveal Trailer – uscita 5 ottobre su PC
Outrage – Reveal trailer – PC
Streets of Rogue 2 – Gameplay trailer – PC
Soulslinger: Envoy of Death – Gameplay Trailer – accesso anticipato su Steam nel 2023, demo disponibile
Eternights – Gameplay trailer e annuncio data – 12 settembre su PC, PS4 e PS5 (versione fisica
Blasphemous 2 – Trailer di lancio – disponibile da domani 24 agosto su PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S e Switch
Parcel Corps – Gameplay – nel 2024 su PC, PS5 e Xbox Series X/S
The Gap – trailer di presentazione da parte degli sviluppatori – PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox questo autunno
Robocop: Rogue City – Gameplay Trailer – in arrivo su PC, PS5 e Xbox Series X/S
Gangs of Sherwood – gameplay trailer – su PC, PS5 e Xbox Series X/S il 19 ottobre
Star Trucker – gameplay trailer – PC, 2024
Castle Craft – gameplay trailer – PC, questo inverno
Sprawl – gameplay trailer shadow drop – disponibile da oggi su PC
Tavern Keeper – reveal trailer – PC, 2024
Ak-Xolotl – trailer con data d’uscita – 14 settembre su PC, PlayStation, Xbox e Switch
Parentesi Twin Sails (con News Tower, Bloom Town A different Story e Wantless)
Aloft – gameplay trailer – PC, 2024
The Last Faith – gameplay della beta – uscita a novembre su PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One e Xbox Series X/S
It’s a Wrap – gameplay trailer shadow drop – disponibile ora su PC, in arrivo su Switch
Underlab – Reveal Trailer – in arrivo su PC e console, con beta a breve
- SEZIONE VR
Hellsweeper VR – gameplay trailer – PSVR 2, Meta Quest, Steam VR e Viveport dal 21 settembre
The Pirate Queen – Presentazione con Lucy Liu e trailer gameplay – Quest 2 e Steam VR ad inizio 2024
Vertigo 2 – trailer con annuncio data d’uscita su PSVR 2 – 24 ottobre
Islanders VR Edition – Gameplay e data – 28 settembre, Meta Quest
Tin Hearts VR – gameplay tariler – in arrivo su PC VR e PS VR 2
Davigo VR – Gameplay trailer – nel 2023, Meta Quest
- Chiusa parentesi VR
Park Beyond – annuncio DLC eXtreme e aggiornamento – 29 settembre, PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S
Tiny Glade – gameplay trailer – PC, 2024
Pacific Drive – story trailer – PC e PS5, inizio 2024
Warhaven – trailer annuncio data d’uscita – PC, 21 settembre
Warhammer Age of Sigmar Realms of Ruin – gameplay trailer – PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, 17 novembre
Abiotic Factor – gameplay trailer – PC, 2024
Phantom Spark – Reveal trailer – in arrivo su PC e Switch
Night Loops – Trailer – PC
Airships: Kingdoms Adrift – trailer – PC
Montaggio Ones to Play, con otto demo (Super Adventure Hand, Corsairs Legacy, Afterdream, Loddlenaut, Clem, Night Loops, Airhsip Kingdom Adrift, Luna Abyss)
Europa – gameplay e uscita demo – PC, 2024
Warframe, Tennocon il 26 agosto
Wild Country – gameplay trailer – in arrivo su PC e Switch
Ravenswatch – trailer dell’update Shores of the Storm – 23 settembre, PC
Scorn – annuncio versione PS5 – uscita 3 ottobre
Trailer PC Game Pass
Symphonia – reveal trailer – PC e console, 2024
Dome-King Cabbage – Switch reveal trailer – in arrivo su PC e Switch
Astronimo – gameplay trailer – accesso anticipato su Steam il 27 settembre
Hexxen Hunters – reveal trailer – PC, 2024
Montaggio giochi Freedom Games (Vengeance of Mr Peppermint, Humanitz, Tavernacle!, Sugar Shack, Asterogues and Dust Fleet)
Wayfinder – trailer di lancio – disponibile ora su PC, PS4, PS5
Ad Infinitum – trailer cinematico – su PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S il 14 settembre
Helskate – gameplay trailer – PC, 2024
Deathground – gameplay trailer – in arrivo su PC
Tormented Souls 2 – reveal trailer – nel 2024 su PC, PS5 e Xbox Series X/S.
