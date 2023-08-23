Future Games Show alla gamescom 2023: ecco cosa è stato mostrato

Si è appena concluso il Future Games Show, evento all’interno della gamescom, che come sempre ha mostrato tanti titoli, più di 50, tra world premiere, annunci di date d’uscita e gameplay. Presentato da Troy Baker (famoso soprattutto per essere la voce di Joel in The Last of Us), ed Erika Ishii (Valkyrie in Apex Legends), è durato circa un’ora e mezzo.

Questi i giochi mostrati durante questa edizione del Future Games Show:

Stop Dead – Reveal Trailer – uscita 5 ottobre su PC

Outrage – Reveal trailer – PC

Streets of Rogue 2 – Gameplay trailer – PC

Soulslinger: Envoy of Death – Gameplay Trailer – accesso anticipato su Steam nel 2023, demo disponibile

Eternights – Gameplay trailer e annuncio data – 12 settembre su PC, PS4 e PS5 (versione fisica

Blasphemous 2 – Trailer di lancio – disponibile da domani 24 agosto su PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S e Switch

Parcel Corps – Gameplay – nel 2024 su PC, PS5 e Xbox Series X/S

The Gap – trailer di presentazione da parte degli sviluppatori – PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox questo autunno

Robocop: Rogue City – Gameplay Trailer – in arrivo su PC, PS5 e Xbox Series X/S

Gangs of Sherwood – gameplay trailer – su PC, PS5 e Xbox Series X/S il 19 ottobre

Star Trucker – gameplay trailer – PC, 2024

Castle Craft – gameplay trailer – PC, questo inverno

Sprawl – gameplay trailer shadow drop – disponibile da oggi su PC

Tavern Keeper – reveal trailer – PC, 2024

Ak-Xolotl – trailer con data d’uscita – 14 settembre su PC, PlayStation, Xbox e Switch

Parentesi Twin Sails (con News Tower, Bloom Town A different Story e Wantless)

Aloft – gameplay trailer – PC, 2024

The Last Faith – gameplay della beta – uscita a novembre su PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One e Xbox Series X/S

It’s a Wrap – gameplay trailer shadow drop – disponibile ora su PC, in arrivo su Switch

Underlab – Reveal Trailer – in arrivo su PC e console, con beta a breve

SEZIONE VR

Hellsweeper VR – gameplay trailer – PSVR 2, Meta Quest, Steam VR e Viveport dal 21 settembre

The Pirate Queen – Presentazione con Lucy Liu e trailer gameplay – Quest 2 e Steam VR ad inizio 2024

Vertigo 2 – trailer con annuncio data d’uscita su PSVR 2 – 24 ottobre

Islanders VR Edition – Gameplay e data – 28 settembre, Meta Quest

Tin Hearts VR – gameplay tariler – in arrivo su PC VR e PS VR 2

Davigo VR – Gameplay trailer – nel 2023, Meta Quest

Chiusa parentesi VR

Park Beyond – annuncio DLC eXtreme e aggiornamento – 29 settembre, PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Tiny Glade – gameplay trailer – PC, 2024

Pacific Drive – story trailer – PC e PS5, inizio 2024

Warhaven – trailer annuncio data d’uscita – PC, 21 settembre

Warhammer Age of Sigmar Realms of Ruin – gameplay trailer – PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, 17 novembre

Abiotic Factor – gameplay trailer – PC, 2024

Phantom Spark – Reveal trailer – in arrivo su PC e Switch

Night Loops – Trailer – PC

Airships: Kingdoms Adrift – trailer – PC

Montaggio Ones to Play, con otto demo (Super Adventure Hand, Corsairs Legacy, Afterdream, Loddlenaut, Clem, Night Loops, Airhsip Kingdom Adrift, Luna Abyss)

Europa – gameplay e uscita demo – PC, 2024

Warframe, Tennocon il 26 agosto

Wild Country – gameplay trailer – in arrivo su PC e Switch

Ravenswatch – trailer dell’update Shores of the Storm – 23 settembre, PC

Scorn – annuncio versione PS5 – uscita 3 ottobre

Trailer PC Game Pass

Symphonia – reveal trailer – PC e console, 2024

Dome-King Cabbage – Switch reveal trailer – in arrivo su PC e Switch

Astronimo – gameplay trailer – accesso anticipato su Steam il 27 settembre

Hexxen Hunters – reveal trailer – PC, 2024

Montaggio giochi Freedom Games (Vengeance of Mr Peppermint, Humanitz, Tavernacle!, Sugar Shack, Asterogues and Dust Fleet)

Wayfinder – trailer di lancio – disponibile ora su PC, PS4, PS5

Ad Infinitum – trailer cinematico – su PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S il 14 settembre

Helskate – gameplay trailer – PC, 2024

Deathground – gameplay trailer – in arrivo su PC

Tormented Souls 2 – reveal trailer – nel 2024 su PC, PS5 e Xbox Series X/S.

Qui sotto la live completa del Future Games Show, mentre a questo link il recap dell’edizione di giugno.