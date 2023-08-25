gamescom award 2023: annunciati tutti i vincitori

Oggi 25 agosto sono stati annunciati tutti i vincitori per i gamescom award 2023, premi che celebrano i migliori titoli presenti all’evento di Colonia. Come già vi avevamo fatto sapere precedentemente, tra la giuria che ha deciso i premi, presente anche il nostro direttore Marco Accordi Rickards.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom è il gioco che ha ottenuto più premi, ben 4 sulle 16 categorie disponibili, e anche Bandai Namco si è portata a casa tre premi.

Qui sotto potete vedere tutti i vincitori, e i nominati:

Best visuals – Black Myth: Wukong, Game Science Interactive Technology

Nominati

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment

REKA, Emberstorm Entertainment / Fireshine Games

Sand Land, ILCA, Inc. / Bandai Namco Entertainment

The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo, Gammera Nest / Meridiem Games

Best audio – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo

Nominati

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment

Headbangers: Rhythm Royale, Glee Cheese / Team17 Digital

REKA, Emberstorm Entertainment / Fireshine Games

Savant – Ascent Remix, D-Pad Studio

Best gameplay – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo

Nominati

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment

Paper Trail, Newfangled Games

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew, Mimimi Game

The Wandering Village, Stray Fawn Studio

Most Entertaining – PAYDAY 3, Starbreeze Studios / Plaion

Nominati

AK-xolotl, 2Awesome Studio / Playstack

Core Keeper, Pugstorm / Fireshine Games

Headbangers: Rhythm Royale, Glee Cheese / Team17 Digital

Pizza Possum, Cozy Computer / Raw Fury

Most Epic – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo

Nominati

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment

Black Myth: Wukong, Game Science Interactive Technology

Dwarf Fortress, Bay 12 Games / Kitfox Games

Sand Land, ILCA/Bandai Namco Entertainment

Most Wholesome – Pikmin 4, Nintendo

Nominati

Pioneers of Pagonia, Envision Entertainment

Smushi Come Home, Mooneye Publishing

The Wandering Village, Stray Fawn Studio

Tiny boosk hop, neoludic games

Games for Impact – Sky: Children of the Light, thatgamecompany

Nominati

A Space for the Unbound, Mojiken / Toge Productions

Belonging, Color Game Interactive

Dead Pets Unleashed, Triple Topping Games

Fall of Porcupine, Critical Rabbit / Assemble Entertainment

Platform Awards

Best Sony PlayStation Game – Tekken 8, Bandai Namco Entertainment

Nominati

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment

Enotria: The Last Song, Jyamma Games

Mortal Kombat 1, NetherRealm Studios / Warner Bros. Entertainment

Sand Land, ILCA/Bandai Namco Entertainment

Best Microsoft Xbox Game – Mortal Kombat 1, NetherRealm Studios / Warner Bros. Entertainment

Nominati

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment

Enotria: The Last Song, Jyamma Games

The Wandering Village, Stray Fawn Studio

Towerborne, Stoic / Xbox Game Studios

Best Nintendo Switch Game – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo

Nominati

Fall of Porcupine, Critical Rabbit / Assemble Entertainment

Figure 2: Creed Valley, Bedtime Digital Games

Paper Trail, Newfangled Games

The Smurfs 2 – The Prisoner of the Green Stone, Osome Studio / Microids

Best PC Game – PAYDAY 3, Starbreeze Studios / Plaion

Nominati

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment

Dwarf Fortress, Bay 12 Games / Kitfox Games

REKA, Emberstorm Entertainment / Fireshine Games

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew, Mimimi Games

Best Mobile Game – Sky: Children of the Light, thatgamecompany

Nominati

Genshin Impact, Ho Yoverse

Marvel Snap, Second Dinner Studios / Nuverse

Monster Hunter Now, Niantic / Capcom

Paper Trail, Newfangled Games

Category Group Global

Best Trailer / Announcement – Little Big Nightmares 3, Bandai Namco Entertainment

Best of Show Floor – Bandai Namco Entertainment

HEART OF GAMING Awards – GAME:IN

Green Studio of the Year – Xbox Nominati