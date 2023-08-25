gamescom award 2023: annunciati tutti i vincitori

Oggi 25 agosto sono stati annunciati tutti i vincitori per i gamescom award 2023, premi che celebrano i migliori titoli presenti all’evento di Colonia. Come già vi avevamo fatto sapere precedentemente, tra la giuria che ha deciso i premi, presente anche il nostro direttore Marco Accordi Rickards.
The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom è il gioco che ha ottenuto più premi, ben 4 sulle 16 categorie disponibili, e anche Bandai Namco si è portata a casa tre premi.
Qui sotto potete vedere tutti i vincitori, e i nominati:
Best visuals – Black Myth: Wukong, Game Science Interactive Technology
Nominati
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment
- REKA, Emberstorm Entertainment / Fireshine Games
- Sand Land, ILCA, Inc. / Bandai Namco Entertainment
- The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo, Gammera Nest / Meridiem Games
Best audio – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo
Nominati
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Headbangers: Rhythm Royale, Glee Cheese / Team17 Digital
- REKA, Emberstorm Entertainment / Fireshine Games
- Savant – Ascent Remix, D-Pad Studio
Best gameplay – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo
Nominati
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Paper Trail, Newfangled Games
- Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew, Mimimi Game
- The Wandering Village, Stray Fawn Studio
Most Entertaining – PAYDAY 3, Starbreeze Studios / Plaion
Nominati
- AK-xolotl, 2Awesome Studio / Playstack
- Core Keeper, Pugstorm / Fireshine Games
- Headbangers: Rhythm Royale, Glee Cheese / Team17 Digital
- Pizza Possum, Cozy Computer / Raw Fury
Most Epic – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo
Nominati
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Black Myth: Wukong, Game Science Interactive Technology
- Dwarf Fortress, Bay 12 Games / Kitfox Games
- Sand Land, ILCA/Bandai Namco Entertainment
Most Wholesome – Pikmin 4, Nintendo
Nominati
- Pioneers of Pagonia, Envision Entertainment
- Smushi Come Home, Mooneye Publishing
- The Wandering Village, Stray Fawn Studio
- Tiny boosk hop, neoludic games
Games for Impact – Sky: Children of the Light, thatgamecompany
Nominati
- A Space for the Unbound, Mojiken / Toge Productions
- Belonging, Color Game Interactive
- Dead Pets Unleashed, Triple Topping Games
- Fall of Porcupine, Critical Rabbit / Assemble Entertainment
Platform Awards
Best Sony PlayStation Game – Tekken 8, Bandai Namco Entertainment
Nominati
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Enotria: The Last Song, Jyamma Games
- Mortal Kombat 1, NetherRealm Studios / Warner Bros. Entertainment
- Sand Land, ILCA/Bandai Namco Entertainment
Best Microsoft Xbox Game – Mortal Kombat 1, NetherRealm Studios / Warner Bros. Entertainment
Nominati
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Enotria: The Last Song, Jyamma Games
- The Wandering Village, Stray Fawn Studio
- Towerborne, Stoic / Xbox Game Studios
Best Nintendo Switch Game – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo
Nominati
- Fall of Porcupine, Critical Rabbit / Assemble Entertainment
- Figure 2: Creed Valley, Bedtime Digital Games
- Paper Trail, Newfangled Games
- The Smurfs 2 – The Prisoner of the Green Stone, Osome Studio / Microids
Best PC Game – PAYDAY 3, Starbreeze Studios / Plaion
Nominati
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Dwarf Fortress, Bay 12 Games / Kitfox Games
- REKA, Emberstorm Entertainment / Fireshine Games
- Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew, Mimimi Games
Best Mobile Game – Sky: Children of the Light, thatgamecompany
Nominati
- Genshin Impact, Ho Yoverse
- Marvel Snap, Second Dinner Studios / Nuverse
- Monster Hunter Now, Niantic / Capcom
- Paper Trail, Newfangled Games
Category Group Global
Best Trailer / Announcement – Little Big Nightmares 3, Bandai Namco Entertainment
Best of Show Floor – Bandai Namco Entertainment
HEART OF GAMING Awards – GAME:IN
- Frontier Developments
- Ubisoft