gamescom award 2023: annunciati tutti i vincitori

Posted by By Enrico Ippoliti 25 Agosto 2023

Oggi 25 agosto sono stati annunciati tutti i vincitori per i gamescom award 2023, premi che celebrano i migliori titoli presenti all’evento di Colonia. Come già vi avevamo fatto sapere precedentemente, tra la giuria che ha deciso i premi, presente anche il nostro direttore Marco Accordi Rickards.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom è il gioco che ha ottenuto più premi, ben 4 sulle 16 categorie disponibili, e anche Bandai Namco si è portata a casa tre premi.

Qui sotto potete vedere tutti i vincitori, e i nominati:

Best visuals – Black Myth: Wukong, Game Science Interactive Technology

Nominati

  • Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment
  • REKA, Emberstorm Entertainment / Fireshine Games
  • Sand Land, ILCA, Inc. / Bandai Namco Entertainment
  • The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo, Gammera Nest / Meridiem Games

Best audio – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo

Nominati

  • Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment
  • Headbangers: Rhythm Royale, Glee Cheese / Team17 Digital
  • REKA, Emberstorm Entertainment / Fireshine Games
  • Savant – Ascent Remix, D-Pad Studio

Best gameplay – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo

Nominati

  • Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment
  • Paper Trail, Newfangled Games
  • Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew, Mimimi Game
  • The Wandering Village, Stray Fawn Studio

Most Entertaining – PAYDAY 3, Starbreeze Studios / Plaion

Nominati

  • AK-xolotl, 2Awesome Studio / Playstack
  • Core Keeper, Pugstorm / Fireshine Games
  • Headbangers: Rhythm Royale, Glee Cheese / Team17 Digital
  • Pizza Possum, Cozy Computer / Raw Fury

Most Epic – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo

Nominati

  • Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment
  • Black Myth: Wukong, Game Science Interactive Technology
  • Dwarf Fortress, Bay 12 Games / Kitfox Games
  • Sand Land, ILCA/Bandai Namco Entertainment

Most Wholesome – Pikmin 4, Nintendo

Nominati

  • Pioneers of Pagonia, Envision Entertainment
  • Smushi Come Home, Mooneye Publishing
  • The Wandering Village, Stray Fawn Studio
  • Tiny boosk hop, neoludic games

Games for Impact – Sky: Children of the Light, thatgamecompany

Nominati

  • A Space for the Unbound, Mojiken / Toge Productions
  • Belonging, Color Game Interactive
  • Dead Pets Unleashed, Triple Topping Games
  • Fall of Porcupine, Critical Rabbit / Assemble Entertainment

Platform Awards

Best Sony PlayStation Game – Tekken 8, Bandai Namco Entertainment

Nominati

  • Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment
  • Enotria: The Last Song, Jyamma Games
  • Mortal Kombat 1, NetherRealm Studios / Warner Bros. Entertainment
  • Sand Land, ILCA/Bandai Namco Entertainment

Best Microsoft Xbox Game – Mortal Kombat 1, NetherRealm Studios / Warner Bros. Entertainment

Nominati

  • Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment
  • Enotria: The Last Song, Jyamma Games
  • The Wandering Village, Stray Fawn Studio
  • Towerborne, Stoic / Xbox Game Studios

Best Nintendo Switch Game – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo

Nominati

  • Fall of Porcupine, Critical Rabbit / Assemble Entertainment
  • Figure 2: Creed Valley, Bedtime Digital Games
  • Paper Trail, Newfangled Games
  • The Smurfs 2 – The Prisoner of the Green Stone, Osome Studio / Microids

Best PC Game – PAYDAY 3, Starbreeze Studios / Plaion

Nominati

  • Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment
  • Dwarf Fortress, Bay 12 Games / Kitfox Games
  • REKA, Emberstorm Entertainment / Fireshine Games
  • Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew, Mimimi Games

Best Mobile Game – Sky: Children of the Light, thatgamecompany

Nominati

  • Genshin Impact, Ho Yoverse
  • Marvel Snap, Second Dinner Studios / Nuverse
  • Monster Hunter Now, Niantic / Capcom
  • Paper Trail, Newfangled Games

Category Group Global

Best Trailer / Announcement – Little Big Nightmares 3, Bandai Namco Entertainment

Best of Show Floor – Bandai Namco Entertainment

HEART OF GAMING Awards – GAME:IN

Green Studio of the Year – Xbox
Nominati
  • Frontier Developments
  • Ubisoft
