Square Enix: annunciata la line up del Tokyo Game Show 2023

Anche Square Enix si è aggiunto alla lista dei publisher che hanno deciso di svelare la propria line up di titoli presenti in occasione del Tokyo Games Show 2023, annuale fiera videoludica giapponese che quest’anno si terrà dal 21 al 24 settembre al Makuhari Messe di Chiba (Tokyo). In occasione dell’evento, il publisher ha aperto anche il suo sito TGS 2023.

La line up dell’azienda nipponica è davvero ricca e include:

  • Dragon Quest X Online (PS4, Switch, PC, Wii U, 3DS) – Theater
  • Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince (Switch) – Experience, Live Stream, Theater
  • Dragon Quest Treasures (Switch, PC) – Family Game Park
  • Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis (iOS, Android) – Theater
  • Final Fantasy XIV (PS5, PS4, PC, Mac) – Giocabile, Stage, Theater
  • Final Fantasy XVI (PS5) – Theater
  • FOAMSTARS (PS5, PS4) – Giocabile, Stage, Theater
  • Imperial SaGa (PC, iOS, Android) – Stage
  • Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Switch, PC) – Giocabile, Stage, Theater, Family Game Park
  • PowerWash Simulator (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Playable, Theater
  • Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe (iOS, Android) – Stage
  • Star Ocean: The Second Story R (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC) – Giocabile, Theater

Così come l’anno scorso, sicuramente Square Enix terrà la propria conferenza TGS 2023. Troverete tutte le informazioni non appena verranno diffusi maggiori dettagli.

