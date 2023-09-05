NetEase Games annuncerà un nuovo titolo il primo giorno del Tokyo Game Show 2023

Il Tokyo Game Show 2023 tornerà quest’anno come evento ibrido digitale e di persona, in programma dal 21 settembre al 24 settembre, e con meno di un paio di mesi rimasti prima dell’inizio, l’elenco completo degli espositori per gli eventi ha stato anche rivelato. Un certo numero di importanti editori e sviluppatori sono inclusi nel suo elenco di espositori, inclusi artisti del calibro di Konami, Square Enix, Capcom, Bandai Namco, Koei Tecmo, Sega, Atlus e Microsoft. PlayStation sarà presente, ma solo nell’area dei giochi indie, mentre Nintendo sarà presente solo nell’area business. Ricordiamo che il tema del Tokyo Game Show 2023 sarà: Giochi in movimento, il mondo in rivoluzione. Potete consultare l’elenco completo degli espositori qui. NetEase Games annuncerà un nuovo titolo per console e PC il primo giorno del Tokyo Game Show 2023, ha affermato la società. Sebbene la società non abbia condiviso alcuna informazione sul tipo di titolo, ha pubblicato un’immagine teaser, che potete trovare qui sotto. Inoltre, NetEase Games e Quantic Dream hanno annunciato le loro line up il TGS 2023. Di seguito le informazioni:

line up NetEase Games

Articoli Consigliati Starfield Guida: consigli per affrontare il viaggio tra le stelle Sea of Stars: DLC in fase sviluppo

Harry Potter: Magic Awakened (PC, iOS, Android) – Photo SpotIdentity V (PC, iOS, Android) – Exhibition Match

Knives Out (PS4, Switch, iOS, Android) – Shooting Range, Professional Team Battle Stage

Lovebrush Chronicles (iOS, Android) – Playable, Stage (featuring voice cast and Japanese release date announcement)

Majyono Furo Life (iOS, Android) – Latest Trailer, Cosplayers

Never After (iOS, Android) – Playable, Latest Information

Project Mugen (PS5, PS4, PC, iOS, Android)

unVEIL the world (iOS, Android) – Second Trailer, Interview Video with Composer Hideki Sakamoto, Art Book Distribution Event

Where Winds Meet (PC) – Playable, Swag (original goods)

Line Up Quantic Dream

Dustborn (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC) – Photo Spot, Swag (hats, postcards, posters)

Lysfanga: The Time Shift Warrior (PC) – Photo Spot, Swag (posters)

Under The Waves (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC) – Playable (PS5), Swag (posters)

Continuate a seguirci per maggiori informazioni.