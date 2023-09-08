Fear Fest 2023: ecco i vincitori dell’Horror Game Awards 2023

La stravaganza horror di Feardemic, il Fear Fest 2023, si è conclusa stasera con un gala per gli Horror Game Awards. Un evento che mirava a onorare i migliori giochi horror dell’anno scorso, con nominati tra cui titoli come Resident Evil 4, Dead Space o Signalis. I contendenti hanno gareggiato in 13 categorie e gli stessi Feardemic hanno assegnato 1 premio extra sotto forma di premio alla carriera. Ecco tutti i vincitori:

Best Game Design of the Year : Resident Evil 4 Remake

: Resident Evil 4 Remake Best Score/ Soundtrack of the Year : Resident Evil 4 Remake

: Resident Evil 4 Remake Best Audio Design of the Year : Dead Space Remake

: Dead Space Remake Best Horror Trailer of the Year : Silent Hill 2

: Silent Hill 2 Best Performance of the Year : Nick Apostolides (Resident Evil 4 Remake)

: Nick Apostolides (Resident Evil 4 Remake) Best VR/AR Horror of the Year : Resident Evil Village

: Resident Evil Village Best Horror Multiplayer of the Year : The Outlast Trials

: The Outlast Trials Best Horror Content Creator of the Year : The Sphere Hunter

: The Sphere Hunter Best Narrative of the Year : Signalis

: Signalis Best Indie Horror of the Year : Signalis

: Signalis Best Art Direction of the Year : Scorn

: Scorn Best Character of the Year : Leon Kennedy (Resident Evil 4 Remake)

: Leon Kennedy (Resident Evil 4 Remake) Horror Game of The Year : Resident Evil 4 Remake

: Resident Evil 4 Remake Lifetime Achievement Award: Mikael Hedberg (Alone in the Dark, Amnesia: Rebirth, SOMA) – Lead Writer

Facendo un rapido sunto della situazione, Resident Evil 4 ha ottenuto ben 4 premi e risulta essere a tutti gli effetti il miglior titolo Horror dell’anno. Il più recente The Outlast Trials (qui la recensione) si è aggiudicato il premio di miglior titolo Horror multiplayer, mentre Signalis è il miglior gioco Indie Horror dell’anno. Se ve la siete persa, potete trovare l’intera Livestream del Fear Fest 2023 in basso.