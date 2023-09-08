Fear Fest 2023: ecco i vincitori dell’Horror Game Awards 2023

La stravaganza horror di Feardemic, il Fear Fest 2023, si è conclusa stasera con un gala per gli Horror Game Awards. Un evento che mirava a onorare i migliori giochi horror dell’anno scorso, con nominati tra cui titoli come Resident Evil 4, Dead Space o Signalis. I contendenti hanno gareggiato in 13 categorie e gli stessi Feardemic hanno assegnato 1 premio extra sotto forma di premio alla carriera. Ecco tutti i vincitori:
- Best Game Design of the Year: Resident Evil 4 Remake
- Best Score/ Soundtrack of the Year: Resident Evil 4 Remake
- Best Audio Design of the Year: Dead Space Remake
- Best Horror Trailer of the Year: Silent Hill 2
- Best Performance of the Year: Nick Apostolides (Resident Evil 4 Remake)
- Best VR/AR Horror of the Year: Resident Evil Village
- Best Horror Multiplayer of the Year: The Outlast Trials
- Best Horror Content Creator of the Year: The Sphere Hunter
- Best Narrative of the Year: Signalis
- Best Indie Horror of the Year: Signalis
- Best Art Direction of the Year: Scorn
- Best Character of the Year: Leon Kennedy (Resident Evil 4 Remake)
- Horror Game of The Year: Resident Evil 4 Remake
- Lifetime Achievement Award: Mikael Hedberg (Alone in the Dark, Amnesia: Rebirth, SOMA) – Lead Writer
Facendo un rapido sunto della situazione, Resident Evil 4 ha ottenuto ben 4 premi e risulta essere a tutti gli effetti il miglior titolo Horror dell’anno. Il più recente The Outlast Trials (qui la recensione) si è aggiudicato il premio di miglior titolo Horror multiplayer, mentre Signalis è il miglior gioco Indie Horror dell’anno. Se ve la siete persa, potete trovare l’intera Livestream del Fear Fest 2023 in basso.