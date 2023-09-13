Xbox Game Pass Core: confermata la lista di 36 giochi

Domani 14 settembre arriverà Xbox Game Pass Core, evoluzione di quello che era il Live Gold. Quando è stato annunciato il nuovo abbonamento, era stato confermato che avrebbe avuto 25 giochi della libreria di Xbox Game Pass, e oggi è stato svelato che da domani saranno disponibili 36 giochi per Xbox Series X|S e Xbox One.
Qui sotto potete vedere la lista completa dei 36 giochi:
- Among Us
- Astroneer
- Celeste
- Dead Cells
- Descenders
- Dishonored 2
- DOOM Eternal Standard Edition
- Fable Anniversary
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 76
- Firewatch
- Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition
- Gang Beasts
- Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition
- Golf with your Friends
- Grounded
- Halo 5: Guardians
- Halo Wars 2
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- Human Fall Flat
- INSIDE
- LIMBO
- Ori & the Will of the Wisps
- Overcooked! 2
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
- Powerwash Simulator
- Psychonauts 2
- Slay the Spire
- Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition
- Stardew Valley
- State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
- Superliminal
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
- Unpacking
- Vampire Survivors
Qui sotto il trailer di presentazione di Xbox Game Pass Core pubblicato il mese scorso.