Xbox Game Pass Core: confermata la lista di 36 giochi

Posted by By Enrico Ippoliti 13 Settembre 2023

Domani 14 settembre arriverà Xbox Game Pass Core, evoluzione di quello che era il Live Gold. Quando è stato annunciato il nuovo abbonamento, era stato confermato che avrebbe avuto 25 giochi della libreria di Xbox Game Pass, e oggi è stato svelato che da domani saranno disponibili 36 giochi per Xbox Series X|S e Xbox One.

Qui sotto potete vedere la lista completa dei 36 giochi:

  • Among Us
  • Astroneer
  • Celeste
  • Dead Cells
  • Descenders
  • Dishonored 2
  • DOOM Eternal Standard Edition
  • Fable Anniversary
  • Fallout 4
  • Fallout 76
  • Firewatch
  • Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition
  • Gang Beasts
  • Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition
  • Golf with your Friends
  • Grounded
  • Halo 5: Guardians
  • Halo Wars 2
  • Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
  • Human Fall Flat
  • INSIDE
  • LIMBO
  • Ori & the Will of the Wisps
  • Overcooked! 2
  • Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
  • Powerwash Simulator
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Slay the Spire
  • Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition
  • Stardew Valley
  • State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
  • Superliminal
  • The Elder Scrolls Online
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
  • Unpacking
  • Vampire Survivors

Qui sotto il trailer di presentazione di Xbox Game Pass Core pubblicato il mese scorso.

