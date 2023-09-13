PlayStation Plus Catalogo Giochi: ecco i titoli di settembre 2023

Sony ha annunciato i titoli che si andranno ad aggiungere al PlayStation Plus Catalogo Giochi per il mese di settembre 2023. Ancora una volta il leaker Billbil-kun si è confermato affidabile, con alcuni dei giochi che effettivamente saranno aggiunti nella lista: Nier Replicant, Star Ocean The Divine Force, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, Sniper Ghost Warrior Contract 2, Unpacking saranno presenti insieme ad altri e disponibili dal 19 settembre. Qui sotto il video pubblicato da PlayStation Access e, ancora più sotto, la lista completa.

PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium | Catalogo dei giochi

