Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139

PlayStation Plus Catalogo Giochi: ecco i titoli di settembre 2023

Posted by By Enrico Ippoliti 13 Settembre 2023

Sony ha annunciato i titoli che si andranno ad aggiungere al PlayStation Plus Catalogo Giochi per il mese di settembre 2023. Ancora una volta il leaker Billbil-kun si è confermato affidabile, con alcuni dei giochi che effettivamente saranno aggiunti nella lista: Nier Replicant, Star Ocean The Divine Force, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, Sniper Ghost Warrior Contract 2, Unpacking saranno presenti insieme ad altri e disponibili dal 19 settembre. Qui sotto il video pubblicato da PlayStation Access e, ancora più sotto, la lista completa.

PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium | Catalogo dei giochi

  • NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… | PS4
  • 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim | PS4
  • Sid Meier’s Civilization VI | PS4
  • Star Ocean The Divine Force | PS4, PS5
  • Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 | PS4, PS5
  • Odin Sphere Leifthrasir | PS4
  • Unpacked | PS4, PS5
  • Planet Coaster: Console Edition | PS4, PS5
  • This War of Mine: Final Cut | PS5
  • Cloudpunk | PS4, PS5
  • Contra: Rogue Corps | PS4
  • Tails Noir | PS4, PS5
  • Call of the Sea | PS4, PS5
  • West of Dead | PS4
  • Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness | PS4
  • PAW Patrol Il film: Adventure City Calls | PS4, PS5

PlayStation Premium | Classici

  • Star Ocean First Departure R | PS4
  • Star Ocean: Till the End of Time | PS4
  • Star Ocean: The Last Hope – 4K & FHD Remaster | PS4
  • Dragon’s Crown Pro | PS4

 

PlayStation Plus Catalogo Giochi

Tags: