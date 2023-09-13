PlayStation Plus Catalogo Giochi: ecco i titoli di settembre 2023

Sony ha annunciato i titoli che si andranno ad aggiungere al PlayStation Plus Catalogo Giochi per il mese di settembre 2023. Ancora una volta il leaker Billbil-kun si è confermato affidabile, con alcuni dei giochi che effettivamente saranno aggiunti nella lista: Nier Replicant, Star Ocean The Divine Force, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, Sniper Ghost Warrior Contract 2, Unpacking saranno presenti insieme ad altri e disponibili dal 19 settembre. Qui sotto il video pubblicato da PlayStation Access e, ancora più sotto, la lista completa.
PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium | Catalogo dei giochi
- NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… | PS4
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim | PS4
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI | PS4
- Star Ocean The Divine Force | PS4, PS5
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 | PS4, PS5
- Odin Sphere Leifthrasir | PS4
- Unpacked | PS4, PS5
- Planet Coaster: Console Edition | PS4, PS5
- This War of Mine: Final Cut | PS5
- Cloudpunk | PS4, PS5
- Contra: Rogue Corps | PS4
- Tails Noir | PS4, PS5
- Call of the Sea | PS4, PS5
- West of Dead | PS4
- Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness | PS4
- PAW Patrol Il film: Adventure City Calls | PS4, PS5
PlayStation Premium | Classici
- Star Ocean First Departure R | PS4
- Star Ocean: Till the End of Time | PS4
- Star Ocean: The Last Hope – 4K & FHD Remaster | PS4
- Dragon’s Crown Pro | PS4