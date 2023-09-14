Resident Evil Separate Ways

Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways: svelato il DLC con Ada, in arrivo la prossima settimana

Posted by By Enrico Ippoliti 14 Settembre 2023

Da tempo si sentivano voci riguardanti, durante lo State of Play è stato svelato ufficialmente Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways, nuovo contenuto del remake del quarto capitolo dell’horror Capcom. Sarà disponibile dal 21 settembre su PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S e Steam. Insieme, arriverà anche un aggiornamento gratuito per i Mercenari, che porterà Ada stessa e Albert Wesker. Un nuovo gameplay trailer verrà mostrato il 18 settembre. Potete vedere il video, che mostra anche la versione VR di Resident Evil 4 in arrivo su PSVR2 quest’inverno e il tweet qui sotto.

Tags: