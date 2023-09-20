EA Sports FC 24: pubblicata la colonna sonora

Oggi Electronic Arts ha rilasciato la soundtrack ufficiale di EA SPORTS FC 24, che definisce una nuova era per le musiche del Gioco Più Bello del Mondo. La colonna sonora presenta brani di artisti di livello mondiale, sia famosi sia emergenti, che ispireranno i giocatori nei menù.

Con oltre 100 artisti provenienti da tutto il mondo e una selezione di generi senza precedenti, l’ampia tracklist include una serie di star a livello globale, da Major Lazer a The Blessed Madonna fino ai The Rolling Stones. Tra le altre superstar figurano il vincitore di svariati BET, MOBO, MTV Europe e Q Award Stormzy, il plurivincitore di dischi di platino Jack Harlow, il vincitore dei Grammy Baby Keem con il 17 volte vincitore dei Grammy Kendrick Lamar e la vincitrice dei Latin Grammy Award Karol G.

Non solo: la soundtrack comprende inoltre il rapper multi-Diamond Ninho ft. Central Cee, vincitore di due Ivor Novello Award, nonché artisti emergenti come il cantante pop indiano King, il gruppo indie rock The Last Dinner Party, l’artista nigeriano Obongjayar e il rapper KayCyy, oltre a raccogliere brani inediti del produttore Barry Can’t Swim ft. Surya Sen, Michaël Brun e molti altri.

Ogni brano e artista rappresentano l’ambizione di EA SPORTS FC di creare un panorama sonoro veramente internazionale, che definisca la natura globale del calcio e delle influenze musicali. Così come la potenza di stili di gioco unici come il calcio totale e il calcio spettacolare tipico del Brasile trascendono i continenti, anche gli stili musicali Afrobeat, Reggaeton e Grime possono farlo.

“La premiere di EA SPORTS FC 24 presenta la migliore colonna sonora a livello globale, che si basa sull’innovazione e sull’autenticità come mai prima d’ora”, afferma Steve Schnur, Worldwide Executive and President of Music for Electronic Arts. “Abbiamo curato ogni dettaglio per un’esperienza di gioco che celebra la diversità e la scoperta attraverso nuova musica e artisti che sfidano i generi, cancellano i confini, creano cultura calcistica e alimentano la vita di questo sport. È il prossimo capitolo del Gioco Più Bello del Mondo, accompagnato dalla musica come mai prima d’ora”.

“Abbiamo trascorso innumerevoli ore a giocare ai videogiochi, sia da bambini che ora. Vedere la nostra musica nella colonna sonora di FC 24 è un sogno che si avvera: il Gioco Più Bello del Mondo offre ai giocatori un’esperienza autentica e siamo orgogliosi di farne parte. Non vediamo l’ora di divertirci giocando ascoltando Phone!”, hanno affermato i Meduza.

Oltre i Meduza (con il brano Phone), presente anche un’altra artista italiana, Ariete, con la canzone Avviso.

La soundtrack completa di EA SPORTS FC 24 è disponibile da ora su Spotify e sulle altre piattaforme streaming.

EA SPORTS FC 24 sarà disponibile dal 29 settembre 2023 e con accesso anticipato alla Ultimate Edition disponibile a partire dal 22 settembre 2023. I preordini sono disponibili e il gioco arriverà su PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC e Nintendo Switch.

Qui sotto la lista completa della colonna sonora.

ARTISTA – BRANO – PAESE

070 Shake – Black Dress – USA

2hollis – Poster Boy – USA

ARIETE – AVVISO – Italy

Ashnikko – Worms – USA

Awich – RASEN in OKINAWA – Japan

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – The Hillbillies – USA

Baby Mala – 1, 2 & MER – Swedish, Brazilian

Baby Queen – We Can Be Anything – South Africa, UK

Barry Can’t Swim ft. Surya Sen Always – Get Through To You – UK, Bangladesh

Bas ft. J. Cole – Passport Bros – USA

Belters Only & Micky Modelle ft. Simone Denny – Superstar – Ireland

Bianca Oblivion, Eliza Legzdina – EZ 4 Me – USA

blackwave., Lute – cracked screen Belgium, – USA

Bree Runway – THAT GIRL – UK

Channel Tres – 6am – USA

Charlie Brix ft. DRS & Visages – I Can’t Stay – UK, Belgium

Charlotte Devaney – My Way – UK

Dahi & Elmiene – Shame – USA, UK

DameDame* – A Stranger – France

Disrupta – Dreaming Of You – UK

Doktor ft. Serum & Agent Sasco – Why You Waiting – UK, Jamaica

DROELOE, IMANU – Catalyst – Netherlands, France

DRS, Duskee & Disrupta – Waiting To Go – Belgium, UK

Dumb Buoys Fishing Club ft. Joe Unknown and Merlin Wood – FORMULA – UK, USA

Effy ft. Flowdan – Stone – UK

English Teacher – The World’s Biggest Paving Slab – UK

Ezekiel – there she goes – UK

Fliptrix – So Clear – UK

Freq Motif x Magugu – Tings My Way – Canada, Nigeria

Frost Children – FLATLINE – USA

Gardna – R.A.V.E.A.S.A.P (Unglued Remix) – UK

Genesis Owusu – What Comes Will Come – AU, Ghana

Gus Dapperton – The Stranger – USA

Hak Baker – DOOLALLY – UK

Halogenix ft. Sparkz Sekkle – In – UK

Hava ft. Dardan – Killa – Germany

Higgo & mustbejohn – I Just Wanna Dance – UK

Hypho, Ternion Sound, PAV4N & Strategy – Relentless – UK, India

ill peach – HOLD ON – USA

Illaman & Pitch 92 ft. PAV4N – Absolutely Tidy – UK

IMANU & Tudor – Haunt My Mind (Machinedrum Remix) – France, Netherlands

Jack Harlow – They Don’t Love It – USA

Jeshi ft. Obongjayar and WESTSIDE BOOGIE – Protein v2 – UK, Nigeria, USA

Jords ft. Jordan Mackampa – FIST IN THE SKY – UK, Congo

Kah-Lo – Get It – Nigeria, USA

Kaleena Zanders & Shift K3y – Vibration – USA, UK

Karma Kid – The Gates Will Open – UK

Karol G – BICHOTAG – Colombia

KayCyy – Who Else Would It Be – USA, Kenya

Killer Mike, El-P, thankugoodsir – DON’T LET THE DEVIL – US

King – We Are The Ones – India

King Krule – Seaforth – UK

La Fine Equipe, Gaël Faye – Pemmican – France, Rwanda

Lovejoy – Portrait Of A Blank Slate – UK

M83 – Amnesia – France

Major Lazer and Major League Djz ft. Brenda Fassie – Mamgobhozi – USA, South Africa

Mandy, Indiana – Pinking Shears – UK

Matata ft. Liam Bailey – Not Today – Norway, Kenya, UK

MEDUZA ft. Sam Tompkins & Em Beihold – Phone – Italy, UK

Michaël Brun, Paul Beaubrun, Cimafunk – Oh Ah – Haiti, USA, Cuba

Miss Grit – Follow the Cyborg – USA

Myke Towers – LALA – Puerto Rico

Ninho ft. Central Cee – Eurostar – France, UK

Obongjayar – Who Let Him In – Nigeria, UK

ODESZA & Yellow House – Heavier – USA, South Africa

Overmono – Good Lies – UK

P Money x Whiney – Lowkey – UK

Pahua x Barzo – Sigo Tus Pasos – Mexico, Costa Rica

Peter Xan – Hostage – Nigeria, UK

piri & Tommy Villiers – nice 2 me – UK

POLICE CAR COLLECTIVE – EYELIDS – UK

Pontypool – Powder – Canada

Rod 3030 – O Que Se Leva – Brazil

Romy – The Sea – Australia

Roosevelt – Fall Right In – Germany

Royel Otis – Going Kokomo – Australia

Run the Jewels ft. Baco Exu do Blues – fuera de vista (TROOKO’s Version) – USA, Brazil

salute – Wait For It – UK

Sam Gellaitry – Assumptions (Jengi Remix) – UK

Shakes – Better Than I? – UK

Sid Sriram – The Hard Way – India, USA

Skinny Local, Cartel Madras – MMM – India

Skrillex, Fred again.., Flowdan – Rumble – USA, UK

SLUMBERJACK ft. The Kite String Tangle – Paradox – Australia

Smino – Pro Freak (with Doechii, Fatman Scoop) – USA

Snakehips & Tkay Maidza – Show Me The Money – UK, Australia, Zimbabwe

Soo Joo, Hudson Mohawke – Running Water – South Korea, UK

Souls Of Creation x Bobbie Johnson – I Go Get It – USA, UK

Stormzy – Longevity Flow – UK

Strategy & Footsie – Kwik Wontoo – UK

swim school – BORED – UK

The Blaze – LONELY – France

The Blessed Madonna ft. Jacob Lusk – Mercy – UK, USA

The Last Dinner Party – Nothing Matters – UK

The Rolling Stones – Angry – UK

WALKER. – TOMMY – Australia

whenyoung – Gan Ainm – Ireland

Willo & niina – i’ve got a bf (best friend) – Australia, UK

Winston Surfshirt ft. Young Franco – Complicated – Australia

Yaeji – For Granted – South Korea, USA

Young Eman – Eazi – UK

Zack Bia ft. Lil Yachty – One Of Those Days (with 347aidan) – USA, Canada

Zakes Bantwini ft. Kasango – Osama (Bruno Be, Ralk Rework Edit) – South Africa

Gli artisti in grassetto saranno disponibili in game dal 12 ottobre.