EA Sports FC 24: pubblicata la colonna sonora

Oggi Electronic Arts ha rilasciato la soundtrack ufficiale di EA SPORTS FC 24, che definisce una nuova era per le musiche del Gioco Più Bello del Mondo. La colonna sonora presenta brani di artisti di livello mondiale, sia famosi sia emergenti, che ispireranno i giocatori nei menù.
Con oltre 100 artisti provenienti da tutto il mondo e una selezione di generi senza precedenti, l’ampia tracklist include una serie di star a livello globale, da Major Lazer a The Blessed Madonna fino ai The Rolling Stones. Tra le altre superstar figurano il vincitore di svariati BET, MOBO, MTV Europe e Q Award Stormzy, il plurivincitore di dischi di platino Jack Harlow, il vincitore dei Grammy Baby Keem con il 17 volte vincitore dei Grammy Kendrick Lamar e la vincitrice dei Latin Grammy Award Karol G.
Non solo: la soundtrack comprende inoltre il rapper multi-Diamond Ninho ft. Central Cee, vincitore di due Ivor Novello Award, nonché artisti emergenti come il cantante pop indiano King, il gruppo indie rock The Last Dinner Party, l’artista nigeriano Obongjayar e il rapper KayCyy, oltre a raccogliere brani inediti del produttore Barry Can’t Swim ft. Surya Sen, Michaël Brun e molti altri.
Ogni brano e artista rappresentano l’ambizione di EA SPORTS FC di creare un panorama sonoro veramente internazionale, che definisca la natura globale del calcio e delle influenze musicali. Così come la potenza di stili di gioco unici come il calcio totale e il calcio spettacolare tipico del Brasile trascendono i continenti, anche gli stili musicali Afrobeat, Reggaeton e Grime possono farlo.
“La premiere di EA SPORTS FC 24 presenta la migliore colonna sonora a livello globale, che si basa sull’innovazione e sull’autenticità come mai prima d’ora”, afferma Steve Schnur, Worldwide Executive and President of Music for Electronic Arts. “Abbiamo curato ogni dettaglio per un’esperienza di gioco che celebra la diversità e la scoperta attraverso nuova musica e artisti che sfidano i generi, cancellano i confini, creano cultura calcistica e alimentano la vita di questo sport. È il prossimo capitolo del Gioco Più Bello del Mondo, accompagnato dalla musica come mai prima d’ora”.
“Abbiamo trascorso innumerevoli ore a giocare ai videogiochi, sia da bambini che ora. Vedere la nostra musica nella colonna sonora di FC 24 è un sogno che si avvera: il Gioco Più Bello del Mondo offre ai giocatori un’esperienza autentica e siamo orgogliosi di farne parte. Non vediamo l’ora di divertirci giocando ascoltando Phone!”, hanno affermato i Meduza.
Oltre i Meduza (con il brano Phone), presente anche un’altra artista italiana, Ariete, con la canzone Avviso.
La soundtrack completa di EA SPORTS FC 24 è disponibile da ora su Spotify e sulle altre piattaforme streaming.
EA SPORTS FC 24 sarà disponibile dal 29 settembre 2023 e con accesso anticipato alla Ultimate Edition disponibile a partire dal 22 settembre 2023. I preordini sono disponibili e il gioco arriverà su PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC e Nintendo Switch.
Qui sotto la lista completa della colonna sonora.
ARTISTA – BRANO – PAESE
070 Shake – Black Dress – USA
2hollis – Poster Boy – USA
ARIETE – AVVISO – Italy
Ashnikko – Worms – USA
Awich – RASEN in OKINAWA – Japan
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – The Hillbillies – USA
Baby Mala – 1, 2 & MER – Swedish, Brazilian
Baby Queen – We Can Be Anything – South Africa, UK
Barry Can’t Swim ft. Surya Sen Always – Get Through To You – UK, Bangladesh
Bas ft. J. Cole – Passport Bros – USA
Belters Only & Micky Modelle ft. Simone Denny – Superstar – Ireland
Bianca Oblivion, Eliza Legzdina – EZ 4 Me – USA
blackwave., Lute – cracked screen Belgium, – USA
Bree Runway – THAT GIRL – UK
Channel Tres – 6am – USA
Charlie Brix ft. DRS & Visages – I Can’t Stay – UK, Belgium
Charlotte Devaney – My Way – UK
Dahi & Elmiene – Shame – USA, UK
DameDame* – A Stranger – France
Disrupta – Dreaming Of You – UK
Doktor ft. Serum & Agent Sasco – Why You Waiting – UK, Jamaica
DROELOE, IMANU – Catalyst – Netherlands, France
DRS, Duskee & Disrupta – Waiting To Go – Belgium, UK
Dumb Buoys Fishing Club ft. Joe Unknown and Merlin Wood – FORMULA – UK, USA
Effy ft. Flowdan – Stone – UK
English Teacher – The World’s Biggest Paving Slab – UK
Ezekiel – there she goes – UK
Fliptrix – So Clear – UK
Freq Motif x Magugu – Tings My Way – Canada, Nigeria
Frost Children – FLATLINE – USA
Gardna – R.A.V.E.A.S.A.P (Unglued Remix) – UK
Genesis Owusu – What Comes Will Come – AU, Ghana
Gus Dapperton – The Stranger – USA
Hak Baker – DOOLALLY – UK
Halogenix ft. Sparkz Sekkle – In – UK
Hava ft. Dardan – Killa – Germany
Higgo & mustbejohn – I Just Wanna Dance – UK
Hypho, Ternion Sound, PAV4N & Strategy – Relentless – UK, India
ill peach – HOLD ON – USA
Illaman & Pitch 92 ft. PAV4N – Absolutely Tidy – UK
IMANU & Tudor – Haunt My Mind (Machinedrum Remix) – France, Netherlands
Jack Harlow – They Don’t Love It – USA
Jeshi ft. Obongjayar and WESTSIDE BOOGIE – Protein v2 – UK, Nigeria, USA
Jords ft. Jordan Mackampa – FIST IN THE SKY – UK, Congo
Kah-Lo – Get It – Nigeria, USA
Kaleena Zanders & Shift K3y – Vibration – USA, UK
Karma Kid – The Gates Will Open – UK
Karol G – BICHOTAG – Colombia
KayCyy – Who Else Would It Be – USA, Kenya
Killer Mike, El-P, thankugoodsir – DON’T LET THE DEVIL – US
King – We Are The Ones – India
King Krule – Seaforth – UK
La Fine Equipe, Gaël Faye – Pemmican – France, Rwanda
Lovejoy – Portrait Of A Blank Slate – UK
M83 – Amnesia – France
Major Lazer and Major League Djz ft. Brenda Fassie – Mamgobhozi – USA, South Africa
Mandy, Indiana – Pinking Shears – UK
Matata ft. Liam Bailey – Not Today – Norway, Kenya, UK
MEDUZA ft. Sam Tompkins & Em Beihold – Phone – Italy, UK
Michaël Brun, Paul Beaubrun, Cimafunk – Oh Ah – Haiti, USA, Cuba
Miss Grit – Follow the Cyborg – USA
Myke Towers – LALA – Puerto Rico
Ninho ft. Central Cee – Eurostar – France, UK
Obongjayar – Who Let Him In – Nigeria, UK
ODESZA & Yellow House – Heavier – USA, South Africa
Overmono – Good Lies – UK
P Money x Whiney – Lowkey – UK
Pahua x Barzo – Sigo Tus Pasos – Mexico, Costa Rica
Peter Xan – Hostage – Nigeria, UK
piri & Tommy Villiers – nice 2 me – UK
POLICE CAR COLLECTIVE – EYELIDS – UK
Pontypool – Powder – Canada
Rod 3030 – O Que Se Leva – Brazil
Romy – The Sea – Australia
Roosevelt – Fall Right In – Germany
Royel Otis – Going Kokomo – Australia
Run the Jewels ft. Baco Exu do Blues – fuera de vista (TROOKO’s Version) – USA, Brazil
salute – Wait For It – UK
Sam Gellaitry – Assumptions (Jengi Remix) – UK
Shakes – Better Than I? – UK
Sid Sriram – The Hard Way – India, USA
Skinny Local, Cartel Madras – MMM – India
Skrillex, Fred again.., Flowdan – Rumble – USA, UK
SLUMBERJACK ft. The Kite String Tangle – Paradox – Australia
Smino – Pro Freak (with Doechii, Fatman Scoop) – USA
Snakehips & Tkay Maidza – Show Me The Money – UK, Australia, Zimbabwe
Soo Joo, Hudson Mohawke – Running Water – South Korea, UK
Souls Of Creation x Bobbie Johnson – I Go Get It – USA, UK
Stormzy – Longevity Flow – UK
Strategy & Footsie – Kwik Wontoo – UK
swim school – BORED – UK
The Blaze – LONELY – France
The Blessed Madonna ft. Jacob Lusk – Mercy – UK, USA
The Last Dinner Party – Nothing Matters – UK
The Rolling Stones – Angry – UK
WALKER. – TOMMY – Australia
whenyoung – Gan Ainm – Ireland
Willo & niina – i’ve got a bf (best friend) – Australia, UK
Winston Surfshirt ft. Young Franco – Complicated – Australia
Yaeji – For Granted – South Korea, USA
Young Eman – Eazi – UK
Zack Bia ft. Lil Yachty – One Of Those Days (with 347aidan) – USA, Canada
Zakes Bantwini ft. Kasango – Osama (Bruno Be, Ralk Rework Edit) – South Africa
Gli artisti in grassetto saranno disponibili in game dal 12 ottobre.