The Last of Us Day 2023: concerto di Troy Baker e nuovo merch per festeggiare i 10 anni

Oggi 26 settembre si celebra il The Last of Us Day, per festeggiare la serie post-apocalittica di Naughty Dog. E in questo 2023 sono ben 10 anni dall’uscita del primo capitolo con protagonisti Joel ed Ellie, su PlayStation 3. Come vi avevamo fatto sapere stamattina, si è da poco tenuta anche una live streaming sul canale Twitch dello sviluppatore. E come vi avevamo detto, non ci sarebbero stati “botti” e notizie relative ad annunci di nuovi giochi. Si è comunque celebrato con nuovi artwork, merch e un concerto voce-chitarra di Troy Baker, voce nel gioco di Joel.

La live è stata presentata da Jonathon Dornbush, editorial content manager di Naughty Dog, che ha mostrato prima una collaborazione con Greg Ruth e Fangamer per delle edizioni limitate di poster con Ellie in versione The Last of Us Parte I, e serie HBO. Possono essere pre-ordinate da oggi e fino al 10 ottobre a questo sito.

Articoli Consigliati EA Sports FC Mobile: disponibile, trailer di lancio F1 23: mostrati i contenuti di ottobre

Ellie was made to endure and survive. We've teamed up with artist @GregRuth and @Fangamer to create limited edition #TLOUDay posters focusing on Ellie from Part I and @TheLastofUsHBO! Available for pre-order starting today through October 10: https://t.co/4HoCbTP6Pm pic.twitter.com/phgBhpzxeb — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) September 26, 2023

Vengono poi mostrati i nuovi prodotti aggiunti allo store Gear PlayStation ufficiale, con un cappello da campeggio, la t-shirt collage con Ellie, la felpa floreale con cappuccio, la replica dello zaino di Ellie, la spilla Pilot Wing e il portachiavi Monster Plush: questi ultimi 3 acquistabili anche insieme in un set completo.

Viene poi annunciata la collaborazione con i Pearl Jam, per l’annuale maglietta di Halloween, acquistabile direttamente sullo store del gruppo di Seattle.

"If I ever were to lose you, I'd surely lose myself." To celebrate the 10th anniversary of The Last of Us, @PearlJam has collaborated with Naughty Dog for their annual Halloween shirt! You can snag this awesome Clicker merch now: https://t.co/rS5WzgmU4w pic.twitter.com/wm2FYZqpUy — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) September 26, 2023

Dopodiché, la parte più corposa della trasmissione è stata dedicata al concerto voce-chitarra di Troy Baker registrato a settembre 2022, dove ha eseguito 6 brani, 5 dei quali scritti da lui e un paio in cui hanno contribuito anche Ashley Johnson (la voce di Ellie) e Chris Rondinella. Questa la scaletta:

Wayfiring Stranger (Baker, Johnson, Rondinella)

Ball & Chain (Baker)

Texas Bar Blues (Baker)

Joel in Love (Baker)

Troy’s Lullaby (Baker)

Through The Valley (Johnson, Rondinella)

Potete vedere l’intera live del The Last of Us Day 2023 sul canale Twitch di Naughty Dog. Il concerto di Troy Baker inizia al minuto 8:47.