The Last of Us Day 2023: concerto di Troy Baker e nuovo merch per festeggiare i 10 anni

Oggi 26 settembre si celebra il The Last of Us Day, per festeggiare la serie post-apocalittica di Naughty Dog. E in questo 2023 sono ben 10 anni dall’uscita del primo capitolo con protagonisti Joel ed Ellie, su PlayStation 3. Come vi avevamo fatto sapere stamattina, si è da poco tenuta anche una live streaming sul canale Twitch dello sviluppatore. E come vi avevamo detto, non ci sarebbero stati “botti” e notizie relative ad annunci di nuovi giochi. Si è comunque celebrato con nuovi artwork, merch e un concerto voce-chitarra di Troy Baker, voce nel gioco di Joel.
La live è stata presentata da Jonathon Dornbush, editorial content manager di Naughty Dog, che ha mostrato prima una collaborazione con Greg Ruth e Fangamer per delle edizioni limitate di poster con Ellie in versione The Last of Us Parte I, e serie HBO. Possono essere pre-ordinate da oggi e fino al 10 ottobre a questo sito.
Ellie was made to endure and survive.
We've teamed up with artist @GregRuth and @Fangamer to create limited edition #TLOUDay posters focusing on Ellie from Part I and @TheLastofUsHBO! Available for pre-order starting today through October 10: https://t.co/4HoCbTP6Pm pic.twitter.com/phgBhpzxeb
— Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) September 26, 2023
Vengono poi mostrati i nuovi prodotti aggiunti allo store Gear PlayStation ufficiale, con un cappello da campeggio, la t-shirt collage con Ellie, la felpa floreale con cappuccio, la replica dello zaino di Ellie, la spilla Pilot Wing e il portachiavi Monster Plush: questi ultimi 3 acquistabili anche insieme in un set completo.
Viene poi annunciata la collaborazione con i Pearl Jam, per l’annuale maglietta di Halloween, acquistabile direttamente sullo store del gruppo di Seattle.
"If I ever were to lose you, I'd surely lose myself."
To celebrate the 10th anniversary of The Last of Us, @PearlJam has collaborated with Naughty Dog for their annual Halloween shirt! You can snag this awesome Clicker merch now: https://t.co/rS5WzgmU4w pic.twitter.com/wm2FYZqpUy
— Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) September 26, 2023
Dopodiché, la parte più corposa della trasmissione è stata dedicata al concerto voce-chitarra di Troy Baker registrato a settembre 2022, dove ha eseguito 6 brani, 5 dei quali scritti da lui e un paio in cui hanno contribuito anche Ashley Johnson (la voce di Ellie) e Chris Rondinella. Questa la scaletta:
- Wayfiring Stranger (Baker, Johnson, Rondinella)
- Ball & Chain (Baker)
- Texas Bar Blues (Baker)
- Joel in Love (Baker)
- Troy’s Lullaby (Baker)
- Through The Valley (Johnson, Rondinella)
Potete vedere l’intera live del The Last of Us Day 2023 sul canale Twitch di Naughty Dog. Il concerto di Troy Baker inizia al minuto 8:47.