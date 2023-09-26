The Last of Us Day 2023 Troy Baker

The Last of Us Day 2023: concerto di Troy Baker e nuovo merch per festeggiare i 10 anni

Posted by By Enrico Ippoliti 26 Settembre 2023

Oggi 26 settembre si celebra il The Last of Us Day, per festeggiare la serie post-apocalittica di Naughty Dog. E in questo 2023 sono ben 10 anni dall’uscita del primo capitolo con protagonisti Joel ed Ellie, su PlayStation 3. Come vi avevamo fatto sapere stamattina, si è da poco tenuta anche una live streaming sul canale Twitch dello sviluppatore. E come vi avevamo detto, non ci sarebbero stati “botti” e notizie relative ad annunci di nuovi giochi. Si è comunque celebrato con nuovi artwork, merch e un concerto voce-chitarra di Troy Baker, voce nel gioco di Joel.

La live è stata presentata da Jonathon Dornbush, editorial content manager di Naughty Dog, che ha mostrato prima una collaborazione con Greg Ruth e Fangamer per delle edizioni limitate di poster con Ellie in versione The Last of Us Parte I, e serie HBO. Possono essere pre-ordinate da oggi e fino al 10 ottobre a questo sito.

Vengono poi mostrati i nuovi prodotti aggiunti allo store Gear PlayStation ufficiale, con un cappello da campeggio, la t-shirt collage con Ellie, la felpa floreale con cappuccio, la replica dello zaino di Ellie, la spilla Pilot Wing e il portachiavi Monster Plush: questi ultimi 3 acquistabili anche insieme in un set completo.

Viene poi annunciata la collaborazione con i Pearl Jam, per l’annuale maglietta di Halloween, acquistabile direttamente sullo store del gruppo di Seattle.

Dopodiché, la parte più corposa della trasmissione è stata dedicata al concerto voce-chitarra di Troy Baker registrato a settembre 2022, dove ha eseguito 6 brani, 5 dei quali scritti da lui e un paio in cui hanno contribuito anche Ashley Johnson (la voce di Ellie) e Chris Rondinella. Questa la scaletta:

  • Wayfiring Stranger (Baker, Johnson, Rondinella)
  • Ball & Chain (Baker)
  • Texas Bar Blues (Baker)
  • Joel in Love (Baker)
  • Troy’s Lullaby (Baker)
  • Through The Valley (Johnson, Rondinella)

Potete vedere l’intera live del The Last of Us Day 2023 sul canale Twitch di Naughty Dog. Il concerto di Troy Baker inizia al minuto 8:47.

The Last Of Us Parte I

