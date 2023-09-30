Golden Joystick Awards 2023

Golden Joystick Award 2023: ecco le nomination

Posted by By Enrico Ippoliti 30 Settembre 2023

In queste ore sono stati svelati i giochi in nomination per i Golden Joystick Award 2023, evento quest’anno giunto alla sua 41esima edizione. Si può votare online per le 17 categorie tramite il sito GamesRadar+, che gestisce l’evento, da ora e fino al 20 ottobre. Il 23 ottobre verranno poi rivelate le nomination per l’Ultimate Game of the Year Award, il Best Performer e il Best Supporting Performer, con le votazioni che si apriranno lo stesso giorno e si chiuderanno il 27 ottobre.

Qui sotto potete vedere tutti i titoli nominati nelle categorie del Golden Joystick Award 2023:

Best Audio

  • Stray Gods
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Bomb Rush Cyberfunk
  • Starfield
  • The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom
  • Final Fantasy XVI

Best Storytelling

  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood
  • Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon
  • Oxenfree II: Lost Signals
  • PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Best Game Community

  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Warframe
  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Deep Rock Galactic
  • Dreams
  • The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Best Game Expansion

  • Power Wash Simulator DLC
  • Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
  • The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom
  • The Case of the Golden Idol Mysteries: The Lemurian Vampire and Spider of Lanka
  • Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania
  • A Little to the Left: Cupboards & Drawers

Best Gaming Hardware

  • PlayStation VR2
  • Turtle Beach Stealth Pro Headset
  • Alienware 34 AW3423DWF
  • Nitro Deck
  • ASUS ROG Strix Scope II 96
  • Samsung 990 PRO

Best Indie Game

  • Dave the Diver
  • Pizza Tower
  • Dredge
  • Cocoon
  • Viewfinder
  • Sea of Stars

Best Multiplayer Game

  • Exoprimal
  • Diablo IV
  • Street Fighter 6
  • Remnant II
  • Mortal Kombat 1
  • We Were Here Expeditions: The FriendShip

Best Visual Design

  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Starfield
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Viewfinder
  • Lies Of P
  • Street Fighter 6

Nintendo Game of the Year

  • Pikmin 4
  • The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom
  • Fire Emblem Engage
  • Metroid Prime Remastered
  • Octopath Traveller II
  • Fae Farm

PC Game of the Year

  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Diablo IV
  • Dave the Diver
  • Tchia
  • System Shock
  • Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew

PlayStation Game of the Year

  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Street Fighter 6
  • Humanity
  • Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Xbox Game of the Year

  • Starfield
  • Chants of Sennaar
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Planet of Lana
  • Dead Space
  • Pentiment

Still Playing Award

  • No Man’s Sky
  • Genshin Impact
  • The Sims 4
  • Fortnite
  • Naraka Bladepoint
  • GTA Online
  • Warframe
  • Valorant
  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive / Counter-Strike 2
  • Apex Legends
  • Dota 2
  • Call of Duty

Studio of the Year

  • Larian Studios
  • Digital Eclipse
  • Nintendo EPD
  • Mimimi Games
  • Remedy Entertainment
  • CD Projekt Red

Best Game Trailer

  • Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty – Official Cinematic Trailer
  • Alan Wake 2 – The Dark Place Gameplay Trailer
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Official Trailer #3
  • Baby Steps Reveal Trailer
  • Mortal Kombat 1 – Official It’s In Our Blood Trailer
  • Dave the Diver – Official Release Month And Accolades Trailer

Most Wanted Game

  • Death Stranding 2
  • Star Wars Outlaws
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Tekken 8
  • Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2
  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl
  • Hades II
  • Fable
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • EVERYWHERE
  • Frostpunk 2
  • ARK 2
  • METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER
  • Persona 3 Reload
  • Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles
  • Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
  • Pacific Drive
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden
  • Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin

Returning in 2023 Best VR Game

  • C-Smash VRS
  • Horizon Call of the Mountain VR
  • Synapse
  • Vertigo 2 VR
  • F1 23 VR
  • The Light Brigade

Ci sono anche le categorie Breakthrough Award, Critics’ Choice Award e Lifetime Achievement, con i vincitori selezionati da un gruppo di giornalisti di GamesRadar+, PCGamer, Future Game Show, EDGE Magazine, Retro Gamer e PLAY magazine insieme alla rete di scrittori freelance di Future. come per le altre categorie, i vincitori saranno rivelati durante la serata.

Qui sotto il tweet ufficiale, ricordando che lo scorso anno il game of the year venne assegnato ad Elden Ring.

