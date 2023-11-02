Game Connection Europe 2023: ecco i titoli nominati per i Game Development Awards

Oggi 2 novembre e domani 3 novembre si tiene a La Porte Di Versaille di Parigi il Game Connection Europe 2023 (in occasione del Paris Games Week 2023), evento internazionale che richiama oltre 1.500 sviluppatori, editori, distributori e fornitori di servizi, tutti alla ricerca di nuovi partner o clienti, con esposizioni e programmi di incontro. All’interno, si svolgono anche i Game Development Awards, che premiano i titoli presentati.
Qui sotto potete vedere la lista dei giochi e le categorie in cui sono stati nominati:
BEECARBONIZE
Strategia, Card & Board Games
Mobile/ Tablet, PC
Nominato per:
- Best Mobile/Tablet Game
- Grand Award
- People’s Choice Award
CALL OF THE SEA VR
Avventura, Punta & Clicca
VR, PC, PlayStation
Nominato per:
- Best Mobile/Tablet Game
- Best Storytelling
- Grand Award
- People’s Choice Award
EBITAPES
Avventura, oggetti nascosti,
PC
Nominato per:
- Best Casual Game
- Grand Award
- People’s Choice Award
EMIL: A HERO’S JOURNEY
Puzzle, Action
PC
Nominato per:
- Best Storytelling
- Grand Award
- People’s Choice Award
EXHAUSTED MAN
Life Simulation
PC, PlayStation, Xbox
Nominato per:
- Best PC Game
- Best Casual Game
- Grand Award
- People’s Choice Award
FRENCH CRIME
Avventura, Detective game
Mobile/Tablet, PC, Web game
Nominato per:
- Best Mobile/Tablet Game
- Grand Award
- People’s Choice Award
HAAK
Platformer,
PC, Nintendo, Mobile/ Tablet
Nominato per:
- Best Hardcore Game
- Grand Award
- People’s Choice Award
HORROR STORIES: HARVEST HUNT
Survival horror
PC
Nominato per:
- Best Storytelling
- Grand Award
- People’s Choice Award
LUNA ABYSS
Shooter, Action
PC, Xbox, PlayStation
Nominato per:
- Best Console Game
- Best Hardcore Game
- Best Visual Art & Design
- Grand Award
- People’s Choice Award
MEXICO, 1921: A DEEP SLUMBER
Avventura
PC
Nominato per:
- Best Storytelling
- Grand Award
- People’s Choice Award
MONORAIL STORIES
Life Simulation, Avventura
Nintendo, PC
Nominato per:
- Best Console Game
- Grand Award
- People’s Choice Award
NOREYA: THE GOLD PROJECT
Avventura, Action
PC, Nintendo
Nominato per:
- Best Hardcore Game
- Best Upcoming Game
- Grand Award
- People’s Choice Award
OTHERWORDLY
Puzzle
Mobile/ Tablet
Nominato per:
- Best Mobile/Tablet Game
- Grand Award
- People’s Choice Award
PILE UP!
Simulatore costruzioni e managment
PC
Nominato per:
- Best Upcoming Game
- Grand Award
- People’s Choice Award
REMORE: INFESTED KINGDOM
Strategico a turni
PC
Nominato per:
- Best Hardcore Game
- Grand Award
- People’s Choice Award
SCLASH
Combattimento
PlayStation, Xbox
Nominato per:
- Best Console Game
- Grand Award
- People’s Choice Award
STRAYED LIGHTS
Action
PC, PlayStation, Xbox
Nominato per:
- Best PC Game
- Grand Award
- People’s Choice Award
SOUL BREACH
Strategico a turni
Mobile/ Tablet，PC
Nominato per:
- Best Mobile/Tablet Game
- Grand Award
- People’s Choice Award
STEEL SEED
Avventura
PC, PlayStation,Xbox
Nominato per:
- Best Visual Art & Design
- Grand Award
- People’s Choice Award
TOKYO STORIES
Avventura
PC, PlayStation, Xbox
Nominato per:
- Best PC Game
- Best Casual Game
- Best Visual Art & Design
- Grand Award
- People’s Choice Award
TORN AWAY
Avventura
PC, PlayStation, Xbox
Nominato per:
- Best PC Game
- Best Visual Art & Design
- Grand Award
- People’s Choice Award
VESSELS OF DECAY
Action
PC, PlayStation, Nintendo
Nominato per:
- Best Console Game
- Best Hardcore Game
- Grand Award
- People’s Choice Award
WINTER SURVIVAL
Open world
PC, PlayStation, Xbox
Nominato per:
- Best Visual Art & Design
- Grand Award
- People’s Choice Award
ZORIA: AGE OF SHATTERING
Gioco di ruolo tattico
PC
Nominato per:
- Best Upcoming Game
- Grand Award
- People’s Choice Award
MEDITERRANEA INFERNO
Avventura
PC
Nominato per:
- Best PC Game
- Best Casual Game
- Grand Award
- People’s Choice Award
PENLAND
Shooter
PC, Nintendo, Mobile/ Tablet
Nominato per:
- Best Casual Game
- Best Upcoming Game
- Grand Award
- People’s Choice Award
DEEPLY DARK: FOUND FOOTAGE
Ricerca prove, Walking simulator, Terrore
PC
Nominato per:
- Best Storytelling
- Grand Award
- People’s Choice Award
Qui sotto potete vedere una galleria di immagini che arrivano direttamente dalla Game Connection Europe 2023 di Parigi. A questo link i vincitori della scorsa edizione.