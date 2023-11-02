Game Connection Europe 2023

Game Connection Europe 2023: ecco i titoli nominati per i Game Development Awards

Oggi 2 novembre e domani 3 novembre si tiene a La Porte Di Versaille di Parigi il Game Connection Europe 2023 (in occasione del Paris Games Week 2023), evento internazionale che richiama oltre 1.500 sviluppatori, editori, distributori e fornitori di servizi, tutti alla ricerca di nuovi partner o clienti, con esposizioni e programmi di incontro. All’interno, si svolgono anche i Game Development Awards, che premiano i titoli presentati.

Qui sotto potete vedere la lista dei giochi e le categorie in cui sono stati nominati:

Beecarbonize

BEECARBONIZE

Charles Games – Czech Republic

Strategia, Card & Board Games
Mobile/ Tablet, PC

Nominato per:

  • Best Mobile/Tablet Game
  • Grand Award
  • People’s Choice Award

 

Call Of The Sea VR

CALL OF THE SEA VR

Out Blue Games – Spain

Avventura, Punta & Clicca
VR, PC, PlayStation

Nominato per:

  • Best Mobile/Tablet Game
  • Best Storytelling
  • Grand Award
  • People’s Choice Award

 

EbiTapes

EBITAPES

Geese & Goose – Hungary

Avventura, oggetti nascosti,
PC

Nominato per:

  • Best Casual Game
  • Grand Award
  • People’s Choice Award

 

Emil: A Hero’s Journey

EMIL: A HERO’S JOURNEY

Starkids Studios – Israel

Puzzle, Action
PC

Nominato per:

  • Best Storytelling
  • Grand Award
  • People’s Choice Award

 

Exhausted Man

EXHAUSTED MAN

Candleman Games – China

Life Simulation
PC, PlayStation, Xbox

Nominato per:

  • Best PC Game
  • Best Casual Game
  • Grand Award
  • People’s Choice Award

 

French Crime

FRENCH CRIME

Rakame 7 Project – France

Avventura, Detective game
Mobile/Tablet, PC, Web game

Nominato per:

  • Best Mobile/Tablet Game
  • Grand Award
  • People’s Choice Award

 

Haak

HAAK

Blingame – China

Platformer,
PC, Nintendo, Mobile/ Tablet

Nominato per:

  • Best Hardcore Game
  • Grand Award
  • People’s Choice Award

 

Horror Stories: Harvest Hunt

HORROR STORIES: HARVEST HUNT

Villainous Games Studio – UK

Survival horror
PC

Nominato per:

  • Best Storytelling
  • Grand Award
  • People’s Choice Award

 

Luna Abyss

LUNA ABYSS

Bonsai Collective – UK

Shooter, Action
PC, Xbox, PlayStation

Nominato per:

  • Best Console Game
  • Best Hardcore Game
  • Best Visual Art & Design
  • Grand Award
  • People’s Choice Award

 

Mexico, 1921: A Deep Slumber

MEXICO, 1921: A DEEP SLUMBER

Macula Interactive – México

Avventura
PC

Nominato per:

  • Best Storytelling
  • Grand Award
  • People’s Choice Award

 

Monorail Stories

MONORAIL STORIES

Stelex Software – Switzerland

Life Simulation, Avventura
Nintendo, PC

Nominato per:

  • Best Console Game
  • Grand Award
  • People’s Choice Award

 

Noreya: The Gold Project

NOREYA: THE GOLD PROJECT

DREAMIRL – France

Avventura, Action
PC, Nintendo

Nominato per:

  • Best Hardcore Game
  • Best Upcoming Game
  • Grand Award
  • People’s Choice Award

 

OtherWordly

OTHERWORDLY

IDEA Games – USA

Puzzle
Mobile/ Tablet

Nominato per:

  • Best Mobile/Tablet Game
  • Grand Award
  • People’s Choice Award

 

Pile Up!

PILE UP!

Remoob – Turkey

Simulatore costruzioni e managment
PC

Nominato per:

  • Best Upcoming Game
  • Grand Award
  • People’s Choice Award

 

Remore: Infested Kingdom

REMORE: INFESTED KINGDOM

Black Anchor – South Korea

Strategico a turni
PC

Nominato per:

  • Best Hardcore Game
  • Grand Award
  • People’s Choice Award

 

Sclash

SCLASH

Just For Games – France

Combattimento
PlayStation, Xbox

Nominato per:

  • Best Console Game
  • Grand Award
  • People’s Choice Award

 

Strayed Lights

STRAYED LIGHTS

Embers – France

Action
PC, PlayStation, Xbox

Nominato per:

  • Best PC Game
  • Grand Award
  • People’s Choice Award

 

Soul Breach

SOUL BREACH

Cosmic Spell – Spain

Strategico a turni
Mobile/ Tablet，PC

Nominato per:

  • Best Mobile/Tablet Game
  • Grand Award
  • People’s Choice Award

 

Steel Seed

STEEL SEED

Storm In Teacup – Italy

Avventura
PC, PlayStation,Xbox

Nominato per:

  • Best Visual Art & Design
  • Grand Award
  • People’s Choice Award

 

Tokyo Stories

TOKYO STORIES

Drecom Co., Ltd. – Japan

Avventura
PC, PlayStation, Xbox

Nominato per:

  • Best PC Game
  • Best Casual Game
  • Best Visual Art & Design
  • Grand Award
  • People’s Choice Award

 

Torn Away

TORN AWAY

perelesoq – Russia

Avventura
PC, PlayStation, Xbox

Nominato per:

  • Best PC Game
  • Best Visual Art & Design
  • Grand Award
  • People’s Choice Award

 

Vessels of Decay

VESSELS OF DECAY

Aurora Punks – Sweden

Action
PC, PlayStation, Nintendo

Nominato per:

  • Best Console Game
  • Best Hardcore Game
  • Grand Award
  • People’s Choice Award

 

Winter Survival

WINTER SURVIVAL

DRAGO Entertainment S.A. – Poland

Open world
PC, PlayStation, Xbox

Nominato per:

  • Best Visual Art & Design
  • Grand Award
  • People’s Choice Award

 

Zoria: Age of Shattering

ZORIA: AGE OF SHATTERING

Anshar Publishing – Poland

Gioco di ruolo tattico
PC

Nominato per:

  • Best Upcoming Game
  • Grand Award
  • People’s Choice Award

 

Mediterranea Inferno

MEDITERRANEA INFERNO

Santa Ragione – Italy

Avventura
PC

Nominato per:

  • Best PC Game
  • Best Casual Game
  • Grand Award
  • People’s Choice Award

 

Penland

PENLAND

Xiamen Magier Network Technology Co., Ltd. – China

Shooter
PC, Nintendo, Mobile/ Tablet

Nominato per:

  • Best Casual Game
  • Best Upcoming Game
  • Grand Award
  • People’s Choice Award

 

Deeply Dark: Found Footage

DEEPLY DARK: FOUND FOOTAGE

DALESI – Argentina

Ricerca prove, Walking simulator, Terrore
PC

Nominato per:

  • Best Storytelling
  • Grand Award
  • People’s Choice Award

 

Qui sotto potete vedere una galleria di immagini che arrivano direttamente dalla Game Connection Europe 2023 di Parigi. A questo link i vincitori della scorsa edizione.

