Golden Joystick Awards 2023: anche Stefanie Joosten tra le presentatrici

Dopo la chiusura delle votazioni per l’Ultimate Goty ai Golden Joystick Awards 2023, evento gestito da GamesRadar giunto alla sua 41a edizione, è stato annunciato nelle ultime ore che tra le presentatrici ci sarà anche Stefanie Joosten, attrice nota soprattutto per il suolo di Queit in Metal Gear Solid 5, e che più di recente ha prestato la voce anche in titoli come Soulstice e Wanted: Dead.

Lo spettacolo si terrà a Londra il 10 novembre sarà condotto dal noto doppiatore Troy Baker (Joel in The Last of Us) con ospiti, oltre a Joosten, anche Manon Gage di Immortality, Maggie Robertson e Neil Newbon di Baldur’s Gate 3, i compositori Elvira Björkman e Nicklas Hjertberg e la produttrice esecutiva di The Witcher 4 Gosia Mitręga.

Verranno svelati i vincitori delle 17 categorie, più l’Ultimate Goty e due premi per le capacità attoriali con Beast Lead Performance e Best Supporting Perfomer.

Qui sotto potete vedere il twett ufficiale dal profilo X del Golden Joystick Awards, che annuncia la presenza di Stefanie Joosten.