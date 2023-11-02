Golden Joystick Awards 2023: anche Stefanie Joosten tra le presentatrici

Dopo la chiusura delle votazioni per l’Ultimate Goty ai Golden Joystick Awards 2023, evento gestito da GamesRadar giunto alla sua 41a edizione, è stato annunciato nelle ultime ore che tra le presentatrici ci sarà anche Stefanie Joosten, attrice nota soprattutto per il suolo di Queit in Metal Gear Solid 5, e che più di recente ha prestato la voce anche in titoli come Soulstice e Wanted: Dead.
Lo spettacolo si terrà a Londra il 10 novembre sarà condotto dal noto doppiatore Troy Baker (Joel in The Last of Us) con ospiti, oltre a Joosten, anche Manon Gage di Immortality, Maggie Robertson e Neil Newbon di Baldur’s Gate 3, i compositori Elvira Björkman e Nicklas Hjertberg e la produttrice esecutiva di The Witcher 4 Gosia Mitręga.
Verranno svelati i vincitori delle 17 categorie, più l’Ultimate Goty e due premi per le capacità attoriali con Beast Lead Performance e Best Supporting Perfomer.
Qui sotto potete vedere il twett ufficiale dal profilo X del Golden Joystick Awards, che annuncia la presenza di Stefanie Joosten.
We are delighted to announce that the incredibly talented Stefanie Joosten is joining us on November 10 to present one of our prestigious @goldenjoysticks awards! Don’t miss it! @stefanieGMJ #GoldenJoystickAwards pic.twitter.com/mNZDxnKT0B
— Golden Joysticks (@GoldenJoysticks) November 1, 2023