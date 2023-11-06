Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact: ecco i nuovi personaggi giocabili in arrivo nella versione 4.3

Posted by By Mariano De Martino 6 Novembre 2023

Da mercoledì 8 novembre per Genshin Impact sarà disponibile la versione 4.2, intitolata “La Maschera della Colpa”, che introduce l’ultima parte dell’Archon Quest di Fontaine, con la Nazione dell’Acqua ormai destinata a scomparire. L’aggiornamento include anche  due nuovi personaggi giocabili: Charlotte, la giornalista dell’Uccello a Vapore, e l’Archon Hydro Furina.

Hoyoverse ha annunciato i nuovi personaggi giocabili che saranno disponibili nella versione 4.3 di Genshin Impact: Navia, che possiede una Vision Geo, e Chevreuse, con una Vision Pyro. Di seguito trovate una panoramica dei due personaggi:

Navia

  • Elmo della Rosa Radiosa
  • Presidente, Leader, Boss, Comandante in Capo della Spina di Rosula
  • Vision: Geo
  • Costellazione: Rosa Multiflora

Quando eravamo giovani, giocavamo a una specie di gioco da tavolo in cui lei era l’avventuriera e io l’ospite. Suonare le cose a orecchio mi è sempre venuto naturale, ma allo stesso tempo ero spesso perplesso dalle sue decisioni e dalle risposte che ha dato. Ma ancora una volta, è questo che lo ha reso così interessante. (Clorinde)

Chevreuse

  • Esecutore di Giustizia
  • Capitano di pattuglia di sicurezza e sorveglianza speciale
  • Vision: Pyro
  • Costellazione: Sclopetum Ensiferum

 

Al momento, la versione 4.1, “Verso le stelle che brillano in profondità”,  include una nuova aera di Fontaine dove continua la storia principale insieme a Neuvillette e Wriothesley, aggiunti al cast di personaggi giocabili, e alla Messaggera dei Fatui “Arlecchino”.

Genshin Impact è disponibile per PlayStation 4, PC (anche su Epic Game Store), mobile e PlayStation 5. Una versione per Nintendo Switch è in fase di sviluppo. Continuate a seguirci per maggiori informazioni.

 

