The Game Awards 2023: ecco le nomination

Come da programma, oggi alle 18:00 ora italiana sono stati annunciati i finalisti dei The Game Awards 2023, l’atteso show con premiazioni presentato da Geoff Keighley.
Ed è sempre Keighley ad annunciare oggi i giochi che si contenderanno le 31 categorie, a partire dall’ambito Game of the Year, il 7 dicembre, giorno dell’evento al Peacock Theatre di Los Angeles. A guidare al classifica delle nomination sono a parimerito Alan Wake II e Baldur’s Gate 3, con ben 8. a Ma vediamole qui sotto una per una:
Game of The Year:
- Alan Wake II
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best Game Direction:
- Alan Wake II
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best Narrative:
- Alan Wake II
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Best Art Direction:
- Alan Wake II
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Lise of P
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best Score and Music:
- Alan Wake II – Petri Alanko (compositore)
- Baldur’s Gate 3 – Borislav Slavov (compositore)
- Final Fantasy XVI -Masayoshi Soken (compositore)
- Hi-Fi Rush – Shuichi Kobori (audio director)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo Sound Team (compositore)
Best Audio Design:
- Alan Wake II
- Dead Space
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4
Best Performance:
- Ben Starr – Final Fantasy XVI
- Cameron Monaghan – Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Idris Elba – Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Melanie Liburd – Alan Wake 2
- Neil Newbon – Baldur’s Gate 3
- Yuri Lowenthal – Marvel’s Spider-man 2
Innovation in Accessability
- Diablo IV
- Forza Motorsport
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Street Fighter 6
Games for Impact:
- A Space for the Unbound
- Chants of Sennaar
- Goodbye Volcano High
- Tchia
- Terra Nil
- Venba
Best Ongoing:
- Apex Legends
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
Best Community Support:
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- No Man’s Sky
Best Indipendent Game:
- Cocoon
- Dave the Diver
- Dredge
- Sea of Stars
- Viewfinder
Best Debut Indie Game:
- Cocoon
- Dredge
- Pizza Tower
- Venba
- Viewfinder
Best Mobile Game:
- Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Honkai: Star Rail
- Monster Hunter Now
- Terra Nil
Best VR/AR:
- Gran Tursimo 7
- Horizon Call of The Mountain
- Humanity
- Resident Evil Village VR Mode
- Synapse
Best Action Game:
- Armored Core VI: Fires of the Rubicon
- Dead Island 2
- Ghostrunner II
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Remnant II
Best Action/Adventure:
- Alan Wake II
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom
Best RPG:
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Lies of P
- Sea of Stars
- Starfield
Best Fighting:
- God of Rock
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
- Pocket Bravery
- Street Fighter 6
Best Family:
- Disney Island Illusion
- Party Animals
- Pikmin 4
- Sonic Superstars
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Best Sim/Strategy:
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp
- Cities: Skylines II
- Company of Heroes 3
- Fire Emblem Engage
- Pikmin 4
Best Sports/Racing:
- EA Sports FC 24
- F1 23
- Forza Motorsport
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged
- The Crew Motorfest
Best Multiplayer:
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Diablo IV
- Party Animals
- Street Fighter 6
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Best Adaptation:
- Castlevania: Nocturne (serie)
- Gran Turismo (film)
- The Last of Us (serie)
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie (film)
- Twisted Metal (serie)
Most Anticipated Game:
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Hades II
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Tekken 8
Content Creator of the Year:
- Ironmouse
- PeopleMakeGames
- Quackity
- Spreen
- Shypherpk
Best Esports Game:
- Counter-Strike 2
- Dota 2
- League of Legends
- PUBG Mobile
- Valorant
Best Esports Athlete:
- Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok (League of Legends)
- Mathieau “Zywoo” Herbaut (CS:GO)
- Max “Demon1” Mazanov (Valorant)
- Paco “Hydra” Rusiewiez (Call of Duty)
- Park “Ruler” Jae-Hyuk (League of Legends)
- Phillip “ImperialHal” Dosen (Apex Legends)
Best Esports Team:
- Evil Geniuses (Valorant)
- Fnatic (Valorant)
- Gaimin Gladiators (Dota 2)
- JD Gaming (League of Legends)
- Team Vitality (Counter-Strike)
Best Esports Coach:
- Christine “Potter” Chi (Evil Geniuses – Valorant)
- Dannt “Zonic” Sorensen (Team Falcons – Counter Strike)
- Jordan “Gunba” Graham (Florida Mayhem – Overwatch)
- Remy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam (Team Vitality – Counter Strike)
- Yonn “Homme” Sung-Young (League of Legends)
Best Esports Event:
- 2023 League of Legends World Championship
- Blast.TV Paris Major 2023
- EVO 2023
- The International Dota 2 Championships 2023
- Valorant Champions 2023
Qui sotto potete vedere il filmato dell’annuncio delle nomination dei The Game Awards 2023, mentre potete votare i vostri giochi preferiti attraverso il sito ufficiale.