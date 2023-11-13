The Game Awards 2023: ecco le nomination

<a href='http://adserver.gamesvillage.it/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a3908026&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://adserver.gamesvillage.it/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=8&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a3908026' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Come da programma, oggi alle 18:00 ora italiana sono stati annunciati i finalisti dei The Game Awards 2023, l’atteso show con premiazioni presentato da Geoff Keighley.

Ed è sempre Keighley ad annunciare oggi i giochi che si contenderanno le 31 categorie, a partire dall’ambito Game of the Year, il 7 dicembre, giorno dell’evento al Peacock Theatre di Los Angeles. A guidare al classifica delle nomination sono a parimerito Alan Wake II e Baldur’s Gate 3, con ben 8. a Ma vediamole qui sotto una per una:

Game of The Year:

Alan Wake II

Baldur’s Gate 3

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Game Direction:

Alan Wake II

Baldur’s Gate 3

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Narrative:

Alan Wake II

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Final Fantasy XVI

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Best Art Direction:

Alan Wake II

Hi-Fi Rush

Lise of P

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Score and Music:

Alan Wake II – Petri Alanko (compositore)

Baldur’s Gate 3 – Borislav Slavov (compositore)

Final Fantasy XVI -Masayoshi Soken (compositore)

Hi-Fi Rush – Shuichi Kobori (audio director)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo Sound Team (compositore)

Best Audio Design:

Alan Wake II

Dead Space

Hi-Fi Rush

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Best Performance:

Ben Starr – Final Fantasy XVI

Cameron Monaghan – Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Idris Elba – Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Melanie Liburd – Alan Wake 2

Neil Newbon – Baldur’s Gate 3

Yuri Lowenthal – Marvel’s Spider-man 2

Innovation in Accessability

Diablo IV

Forza Motorsport

Hi-Fi Rush

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Mortal Kombat 1

Street Fighter 6

Games for Impact:

A Space for the Unbound

Chants of Sennaar

Goodbye Volcano High

Tchia

Terra Nil

Venba

Best Ongoing:

Apex Legends

Cyberpunk 2077

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Best Community Support:

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

No Man’s Sky

Best Indipendent Game:

Cocoon

Dave the Diver

Dredge

Sea of Stars

Viewfinder

Best Debut Indie Game:

Cocoon

Dredge

Pizza Tower

Venba

Viewfinder

Best Mobile Game:

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Honkai: Star Rail

Monster Hunter Now

Terra Nil

Best VR/AR:

Gran Tursimo 7

Horizon Call of The Mountain

Humanity

Resident Evil Village VR Mode

Synapse

Best Action Game:

Armored Core VI: Fires of the Rubicon

Dead Island 2

Ghostrunner II

Hi-Fi Rush

Remnant II

Best Action/Adventure:

Alan Wake II

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom

Best RPG:

Baldur’s Gate 3

Final Fantasy XVI

Lies of P

Sea of Stars

Starfield

Best Fighting:

God of Rock

Mortal Kombat 1

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

Pocket Bravery

Street Fighter 6

Best Family:

Disney Island Illusion

Party Animals

Pikmin 4

Sonic Superstars

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Best Sim/Strategy:

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp

Cities: Skylines II

Company of Heroes 3

Fire Emblem Engage

Pikmin 4

Best Sports/Racing:

EA Sports FC 24

F1 23

Forza Motorsport

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged

The Crew Motorfest

Best Multiplayer:

Baldur’s Gate 3

Diablo IV

Party Animals

Street Fighter 6

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Best Adaptation:

Castlevania: Nocturne (serie)

Gran Turismo (film)

The Last of Us (serie)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (film)

Twisted Metal (serie)

Most Anticipated Game:

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Hades II

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Star Wars Outlaws

Tekken 8

Content Creator of the Year:

Ironmouse

PeopleMakeGames

Quackity

Spreen

Shypherpk

Best Esports Game:

Counter-Strike 2

Dota 2

League of Legends

PUBG Mobile

Valorant

Best Esports Athlete:

Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok (League of Legends)

Mathieau “Zywoo” Herbaut (CS:GO)

Max “Demon1” Mazanov (Valorant)

Paco “Hydra” Rusiewiez (Call of Duty)

Park “Ruler” Jae-Hyuk (League of Legends)

Phillip “ImperialHal” Dosen (Apex Legends)

Best Esports Team:

Evil Geniuses (Valorant)

Fnatic (Valorant)

Gaimin Gladiators (Dota 2)

JD Gaming (League of Legends)

Team Vitality (Counter-Strike)

Best Esports Coach:

Christine “Potter” Chi (Evil Geniuses – Valorant)

Dannt “Zonic” Sorensen (Team Falcons – Counter Strike)

Jordan “Gunba” Graham (Florida Mayhem – Overwatch)

Remy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam (Team Vitality – Counter Strike)

Yonn “Homme” Sung-Young (League of Legends)

Best Esports Event:

2023 League of Legends World Championship

Blast.TV Paris Major 2023

EVO 2023

The International Dota 2 Championships 2023

Valorant Champions 2023

Qui sotto potete vedere il filmato dell’annuncio delle nomination dei The Game Awards 2023, mentre potete votare i vostri giochi preferiti attraverso il sito ufficiale.