The Game Awards 2023: ecco le nomination

Posted by By Enrico Ippoliti 13 Novembre 2023

Come da programma, oggi alle 18:00 ora italiana sono stati annunciati i finalisti dei The Game Awards 2023, l’atteso show con premiazioni presentato da Geoff Keighley.

Ed è sempre Keighley ad annunciare oggi i giochi che si contenderanno le 31 categorie, a partire dall’ambito Game of the Year, il 7 dicembre, giorno dell’evento al Peacock Theatre di Los Angeles. A guidare al classifica delle nomination sono a parimerito Alan Wake II e Baldur’s Gate 3, con ben 8. a Ma vediamole qui sotto una per una:

Game of The Year:

  • Alan Wake II
  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Game Direction:

  • Alan Wake II
  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Narrative:

  • Alan Wake II
  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Best Art Direction:

  • Alan Wake II
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Lise of P
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Score and Music:

  • Alan Wake II – Petri Alanko (compositore)
  • Baldur’s Gate 3 – Borislav Slavov (compositore)
  • Final Fantasy XVI -Masayoshi Soken (compositore)
  • Hi-Fi Rush – Shuichi Kobori (audio director)
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo Sound Team (compositore)

Best Audio Design:

  • Alan Wake II
  • Dead Space
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Resident Evil 4

Best Performance:

  • Ben Starr – Final Fantasy XVI
  • Cameron Monaghan – Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  • Idris Elba – Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
  • Melanie Liburd – Alan Wake 2
  • Neil Newbon – Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Yuri Lowenthal – Marvel’s Spider-man 2

Innovation in Accessability

  • Diablo IV
  • Forza Motorsport
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Mortal Kombat 1
  • Street Fighter 6

Games for Impact:

  • A Space for the Unbound
  • Chants of Sennaar
  • Goodbye Volcano High
  • Tchia
  • Terra Nil
  • Venba

Best Ongoing:

  • Apex Legends
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Genshin Impact

Best Community Support:

  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • No Man’s Sky

Best Indipendent Game:

  • Cocoon
  • Dave the Diver
  • Dredge
  • Sea of Stars
  • Viewfinder

Best Debut Indie Game:

  • Cocoon
  • Dredge
  • Pizza Tower
  • Venba
  • Viewfinder

Best Mobile Game:

  • Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis
  • Hello Kitty Island Adventure
  • Honkai: Star Rail
  • Monster Hunter Now
  • Terra Nil

Best VR/AR:

  • Gran Tursimo 7
  • Horizon Call of The Mountain
  • Humanity
  • Resident Evil Village VR Mode
  • Synapse

Best Action Game:

  • Armored Core VI: Fires of the Rubicon
  • Dead Island 2
  • Ghostrunner II
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Remnant II

Best Action/Adventure:

  • Alan Wake II
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  • The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom

Best RPG:

  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • Lies of P
  • Sea of Stars
  • Starfield

Best Fighting:

  • God of Rock
  • Mortal Kombat 1
  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
  • Pocket Bravery
  • Street Fighter 6

Best Family:

  • Disney Island Illusion
  • Party Animals
  • Pikmin 4
  • Sonic Superstars
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Best Sim/Strategy:

  • Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp
  • Cities: Skylines II
  • Company of Heroes 3
  • Fire Emblem Engage
  • Pikmin 4

Best Sports/Racing:

  • EA Sports FC 24
  • F1 23
  • Forza Motorsport
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged
  • The Crew Motorfest

Best Multiplayer:

  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Diablo IV
  • Party Animals
  • Street Fighter 6
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Best Adaptation:

  • Castlevania: Nocturne (serie)
  • Gran Turismo (film)
  • The Last of Us (serie)
  • The Super Mario Bros. Movie (film)
  • Twisted Metal (serie)

Most Anticipated Game:

  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Hades II
  • Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Star Wars Outlaws
  • Tekken 8

Content Creator of the Year:

  • Ironmouse
  • PeopleMakeGames
  • Quackity
  • Spreen
  • Shypherpk

Best Esports Game:

  • Counter-Strike 2
  • Dota 2
  • League of Legends
  • PUBG Mobile
  • Valorant

Best Esports Athlete:

  • Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok (League of Legends)
  • Mathieau “Zywoo” Herbaut (CS:GO)
  • Max “Demon1” Mazanov (Valorant)
  • Paco “Hydra” Rusiewiez (Call of Duty)
  • Park “Ruler” Jae-Hyuk (League of Legends)
  • Phillip “ImperialHal” Dosen (Apex Legends)

Best Esports Team:

  • Evil Geniuses (Valorant)
  • Fnatic (Valorant)
  • Gaimin Gladiators (Dota 2)
  • JD Gaming (League of Legends)
  • Team Vitality (Counter-Strike)

Best Esports Coach:

  • Christine “Potter” Chi (Evil Geniuses – Valorant)
  • Dannt “Zonic” Sorensen (Team Falcons – Counter Strike)
  • Jordan “Gunba” Graham (Florida Mayhem – Overwatch)
  • Remy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam (Team Vitality – Counter Strike)
  • Yonn “Homme” Sung-Young (League of Legends)

Best Esports Event:

  • 2023 League of Legends World Championship
  • Blast.TV Paris Major 2023
  • EVO 2023
  • The International Dota 2 Championships 2023
  • Valorant Champions 2023

Qui sotto potete vedere il filmato dell’annuncio delle nomination dei The Game Awards 2023, mentre potete votare i vostri giochi preferiti attraverso il sito ufficiale.

