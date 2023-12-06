Creative

Creative ha annunciato le offerte di Natale 2023

Posted by By Mattia "Zoldan" Sergio 6 Dicembre 2023

Siete ancora in ritardo con i regali di Natale? Non sapete ancora cosa regalare? Volete un regalo tecnologico di qualità che vi faccia fare bella figura e che soprattutto non vi svuoti il portafogli?

Creative Technology attiva una serie di promozioni valide dal 7 al 20 dicembre 2023, con sconti che arrivano fino al 50% e spedizione gratis e omaggi.

Ecco di seguito i prodotti in offerta:

Prodotto

SRP

Discount (%)

Discount (€)

Last Price / Sale Price

Free Gift / Remarks

Katana V2

€349.99

11%

€40.00

€ 309.99

Free Aurvana Live! SE // Free Shipping

Pebble Pro

€71.99

16.70%

€12.00

€ 59.99

Free Shipping

SXFI Carrier

€999.99

10%

€100.00

€ 899.99

Free Shipping

Stage Air V2

€54.99

9%

€5.00

€ 49.99

Free Shipping

Stage SE

€79.99

31%

€25.00

54.99

Free Shipping

Sound Blaster X1

€69.99

28.50%

€20.00

49.99

Free Shipping

Sound Blaster X4

€139.99

21%

€30.00

109.99

Free Shipping

AE-9

€299.99

6.70%

€20.00

279.99

Free Aurvana Live! SE // Free Shipping

X5

€299.99

6.70%

€20.00

279.99

Free Aurvana Live! SE // Free Shipping

Sound BlasterX G6

€129.99

23%

€30.00

99.99

Free H3 // Free Shipping

Zen Air

€59.99

50%

€30.00

29.99

Free Shipping

Outlier Pro

€64.99

23%

€15.00

49.99

Free Shipping

Zen Hybrid

€65.99

24%

€16.00

49.99

Free Shipping

Outlier Free Pro+

€129.99

23%

€30.00

99.99

Free Shipping

Sensemore Air

€59.99

33.30%

€20.00

39.99

Free Shipping

Live Cam 4K

€79.99

43.80%

€35.00

44.99

Free Shipping

Live Cam V3

€49.99

26%

€13.00

36.99

Free Shipping
Mattia "Zoldan" Sergio
Appassionato di videogiochi all'eta di 4 anni. Mattia entra nel fantastico mondo del gaming durante l'anno 2001 quando per la prima volta provò il suo primo gioco di strategia Empire Earth, da quel momento in poi non abbandonò più i videogiochi. Sempre in cerca di generi come Fps, Tps, RPG e platform, ma non si fa scrupoli per provare ogni tipo di videogioco.