Creative ha annunciato le offerte di Natale 2023

Siete ancora in ritardo con i regali di Natale? Non sapete ancora cosa regalare? Volete un regalo tecnologico di qualità che vi faccia fare bella figura e che soprattutto non vi svuoti il portafogli?
Creative Technology attiva una serie di promozioni valide dal 7 al 20 dicembre 2023, con sconti che arrivano fino al 50% e spedizione gratis e omaggi.
Ecco di seguito i prodotti in offerta:
|
Prodotto
|
SRP
|
Discount (%)
|
Discount (€)
|
Last Price / Sale Price
|
Free Gift / Remarks
|
Katana V2
|
€349.99
|
11%
|
€40.00
|
€ 309.99
|
Free Aurvana Live! SE // Free Shipping
|
Pebble Pro
|
€71.99
|
16.70%
|
€12.00
|
€ 59.99
|
Free Shipping
|
SXFI Carrier
|
€999.99
|
10%
|
€100.00
|
€ 899.99
|
Free Shipping
|
Stage Air V2
|
€54.99
|
9%
|
€5.00
|
€ 49.99
|
Free Shipping
|
Stage SE
|
€79.99
|
31%
|
€25.00
|
54.99
|
Free Shipping
|
Sound Blaster X1
|
€69.99
|
28.50%
|
€20.00
|
49.99
|
Free Shipping
|
Sound Blaster X4
|
€139.99
|
21%
|
€30.00
|
109.99
|
Free Shipping
|
AE-9
|
€299.99
|
6.70%
|
€20.00
|
279.99
|
Free Aurvana Live! SE // Free Shipping
|
X5
|
€299.99
|
6.70%
|
€20.00
|
279.99
|
Free Aurvana Live! SE // Free Shipping
|
Sound BlasterX G6
|
€129.99
|
23%
|
€30.00
|
99.99
|
Free H3 // Free Shipping
|
Zen Air
|
€59.99
|
50%
|
€30.00
|
29.99
|
Free Shipping
|
Outlier Pro
|
€64.99
|
23%
|
€15.00
|
49.99
|
Free Shipping
|
Zen Hybrid
|
€65.99
|
24%
|
€16.00
|
49.99
|
Free Shipping
|
Outlier Free Pro+
|
€129.99
|
23%
|
€30.00
|
99.99
|
Free Shipping
|
Sensemore Air
|
€59.99
|
33.30%
|
€20.00
|
39.99
|
Free Shipping
|
Live Cam 4K
|
€79.99
|
43.80%
|
€35.00
|
44.99
|
Free Shipping
|
Live Cam V3
|
€49.99
|
26%
|
€13.00
|
36.99
|
Free Shipping