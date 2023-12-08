The Game Awards 2023: ecco tutti in vincitori

<a href='http://adserver.gamesvillage.it/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a3908026&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://adserver.gamesvillage.it/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=8&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a3908026' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Si sono appena svolti i The Game Awards 2023, rassegna ormai da anni più importante per le premiazioni dell’industria del gaming. Qui sotto potete vedere i vincitori di tutte le categorie, a partire dal Game of The Year, andato a Baldur’s Gate 3, che è anche il gioco ad aver vinto più premi, ben 6.

Game of The Year: Baldur’s Gate 3

Altri candidati

Alan Wake II

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Game Direction: Alan Wake II

Altri candidati

Baldur’s Gate 3

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Narrative: Alan Wake II

Altri candidati

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Final Fantasy XVI

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Best Art Direction: Alan Wake II

Hi-Fi Rush

Lise of P

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Score and Music: Final Fantasy XVI -Masayoshi Soken (compositore)

Alan Wake II – Petri Alanko (compositore)

Baldur’s Gate 3 – Borislav Slavov (compositore)

Hi-Fi Rush – Shuichi Kobori (audio director)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo Sound Team (compositore)

Best Audio Design: Hi-Fi Rush

Altri candidati

Alan Wake II

Dead Space

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Best Performance: Neil Newbon – Baldur’s Gate 3

Altri candidati

Ben Starr – Final Fantasy XVI

Cameron Monaghan – Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Idris Elba – Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Melanie Liburd – Alan Wake 2

Yuri Lowenthal – Marvel’s Spider-man 2

Innovation in Accessability: Forza Motorsport

Altri candidati

Diablo IV

Hi-Fi Rush

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Mortal Kombat 1

Street Fighter 6

Games for Impact: Tchia

Altri candidati

A Space for the Unbound

Chants of Sennaar

Goodbye Volcano High

Terra Nil

Venba

Best Ongoing: Cyberpunk 2077

Altri candidati

Apex Legends

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Best Community Support: Baldur’s Gate 3

Altri candidati

Cyberpunk 2077

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

No Man’s Sky

Best Indipendent Game: Sea of Stars

Altri candidati

Cocoon

Dave the Diver

Dredge

Viewfinder

Best Debut Indie Game: Cocoon

Altri candidati

Dredge

Pizza Tower

Venba

Viewfinder

Best Mobile Game: Honkai: Star Rail

Altri candidati

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Monster Hunter Now

Terra Nil

Best VR/AR: Resident Evil Village VR Mode

altri candidati

Gran Tursimo 7

Horizon Call of The Mountain

Humanity

Synapse

Best Action Game: Armored Core VI: Fires of the Rubicon

Dead Island 2

Ghostrunner II

Hi-Fi Rush

Remnant II

Best Action/Adventure: The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom

Altri candidati

Alan Wake II

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Best RPG: Baldur’s Gate 3

Altri candidati

Final Fantasy XVI

Lies of P

Sea of Stars

Starfield

Best Fighting: Street Fighter 6

Altri candidati

God of Rock

Mortal Kombat 1

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

Pocket Bravery

Best Family: Super Mario Bros. Wonder

altri candidati

Disney Island Illusion

Party Animals

Pikmin 4

Sonic Superstars

Best Sim/Strategy: Pikmin 4

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp

Cities: Skylines II

Company of Heroes 3

Fire Emblem Engage

Best Sports/Racing: Forza Motorsport

Altri candidati

EA Sports FC 24

F1 23

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged

The Crew Motorfest

Best Multiplayer: Baldur’s Gate 3

Altri candidati

Diablo IV

Party Animals

Street Fighter 6

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Player’s Voice: Baldur’s Gate 3

Best Adaptation: The Last of Us (serie)

Altri candidati

Castlevania: Nocturne (serie)

Gran Turismo (film)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (film)

Twisted Metal (serie)

Most Anticipated Game: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth



Altri candidati

Hades II

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Star Wars Outlaws

Tekken 8

Content Creator of the Year: Ironmouse

Altri candidati

PeopleMakeGames

Quackity

Spreen

Shypherpk

Best Esports Game: Valorant

Altri candidati

Counter-Strike 2

Dota 2

League of Legends

PUBG Mobile

Best Esports Athlete: Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok (League of Legends)

Altri candidati

Mathieau “Zywoo” Herbaut (CS:GO)

Max “Demon1” Mazanov (Valorant)

Paco “Hydra” Rusiewiez (Call of Duty)

Park “Ruler” Jae-Hyuk (League of Legends)

Phillip “ImperialHal” Dosen (Apex Legends)

Best Esports Team: JD Gaming (League of Legends)

altri candidati

Evil Geniuses (Valorant)

Fnatic (Valorant)

Gaimin Gladiators (Dota 2)

Team Vitality (Counter-Strike)

Best Esports Coach: Christine “Potter” Chi (Evil Geniuses – Valorant)

altri candidati

Dannt “Zonic” Sorensen (Team Falcons – Counter Strike)

Jordan “Gunba” Graham (Florida Mayhem – Overwatch)

Remy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam (Team Vitality – Counter Strike)

Yonn “Homme” Sung-Young (League of Legends)

Best Esports Event: 2023 League of Legends World Championship

Altri candidati

Blast.TV Paris Major 2023

EVO 2023

The International Dota 2 Championships 2023

Valorant Champions 2023

Qui potete collegarvi al sito ufficiale dei The Game Awards 2023.