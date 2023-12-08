The Game Awards 2023: ecco tutti in vincitori

Si sono appena svolti i The Game Awards 2023, rassegna ormai da anni più importante per le premiazioni dell’industria del gaming. Qui sotto potete vedere i vincitori di tutte le categorie, a partire dal Game of The Year, andato a Baldur’s Gate 3, che è anche il gioco ad aver vinto più premi, ben 6.
Game of The Year: Baldur’s Gate 3
Altri candidati
- Alan Wake II
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best Game Direction: Alan Wake II
Altri candidati
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best Narrative: Alan Wake II
Altri candidati
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Best Art Direction: Alan Wake II
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Lise of P
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best Score and Music: Final Fantasy XVI -Masayoshi Soken (compositore)
- Alan Wake II – Petri Alanko (compositore)
- Baldur’s Gate 3 – Borislav Slavov (compositore)
- Hi-Fi Rush – Shuichi Kobori (audio director)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo Sound Team (compositore)
Best Audio Design: Hi-Fi Rush
Altri candidati
- Alan Wake II
- Dead Space
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4
Best Performance: Neil Newbon – Baldur’s Gate 3
Altri candidati
- Ben Starr – Final Fantasy XVI
- Cameron Monaghan – Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Idris Elba – Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Melanie Liburd – Alan Wake 2
- Yuri Lowenthal – Marvel’s Spider-man 2
Innovation in Accessability: Forza Motorsport
Altri candidati
- Diablo IV
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Street Fighter 6
Games for Impact: Tchia
Altri candidati
- A Space for the Unbound
- Chants of Sennaar
- Goodbye Volcano High
- Terra Nil
- Venba
Best Ongoing: Cyberpunk 2077
Altri candidati
- Apex Legends
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
Best Community Support: Baldur’s Gate 3
Altri candidati
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- No Man’s Sky
Best Indipendent Game: Sea of Stars
Altri candidati
- Cocoon
- Dave the Diver
- Dredge
- Viewfinder
Best Debut Indie Game: Cocoon
Altri candidati
- Dredge
- Pizza Tower
- Venba
- Viewfinder
Best Mobile Game: Honkai: Star Rail
Altri candidati
- Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Monster Hunter Now
- Terra Nil
Best VR/AR: Resident Evil Village VR Mode
altri candidati
- Gran Tursimo 7
- Horizon Call of The Mountain
- Humanity
- Synapse
Best Action Game: Armored Core VI: Fires of the Rubicon
- Dead Island 2
- Ghostrunner II
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Remnant II
Best Action/Adventure: The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom
Altri candidati
- Alan Wake II
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Best RPG: Baldur’s Gate 3
Altri candidati
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Lies of P
- Sea of Stars
- Starfield
Best Fighting: Street Fighter 6
Altri candidati
- God of Rock
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
- Pocket Bravery
Best Family: Super Mario Bros. Wonder
altri candidati
- Disney Island Illusion
- Party Animals
- Pikmin 4
- Sonic Superstars
Best Sim/Strategy: Pikmin 4
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp
- Cities: Skylines II
- Company of Heroes 3
- Fire Emblem Engage
Best Sports/Racing: Forza Motorsport
Altri candidati
- EA Sports FC 24
- F1 23
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged
- The Crew Motorfest
Best Multiplayer: Baldur’s Gate 3
Altri candidati
- Diablo IV
- Party Animals
- Street Fighter 6
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Player’s Voice: Baldur’s Gate 3
Best Adaptation: The Last of Us (serie)
Altri candidati
- Castlevania: Nocturne (serie)
- Gran Turismo (film)
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie (film)
- Twisted Metal (serie)
Most Anticipated Game: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Altri candidati
- Hades II
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Tekken 8
Content Creator of the Year: Ironmouse
Altri candidati
- PeopleMakeGames
- Quackity
- Spreen
- Shypherpk
Best Esports Game: Valorant
Altri candidati
- Counter-Strike 2
- Dota 2
- League of Legends
- PUBG Mobile
Best Esports Athlete: Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok (League of Legends)
Altri candidati
- Mathieau “Zywoo” Herbaut (CS:GO)
- Max “Demon1” Mazanov (Valorant)
- Paco “Hydra” Rusiewiez (Call of Duty)
- Park “Ruler” Jae-Hyuk (League of Legends)
- Phillip “ImperialHal” Dosen (Apex Legends)
Best Esports Team: JD Gaming (League of Legends)
altri candidati
- Evil Geniuses (Valorant)
- Fnatic (Valorant)
- Gaimin Gladiators (Dota 2)
- Team Vitality (Counter-Strike)
Best Esports Coach: Christine “Potter” Chi (Evil Geniuses – Valorant)
altri candidati
- Dannt “Zonic” Sorensen (Team Falcons – Counter Strike)
- Jordan “Gunba” Graham (Florida Mayhem – Overwatch)
- Remy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam (Team Vitality – Counter Strike)
- Yonn “Homme” Sung-Young (League of Legends)
Best Esports Event: 2023 League of Legends World Championship
Altri candidati
- Blast.TV Paris Major 2023
- EVO 2023
- The International Dota 2 Championships 2023
- Valorant Champions 2023
Qui potete collegarvi al sito ufficiale dei The Game Awards 2023.