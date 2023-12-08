Baldur's Gate 3

The Game Awards 2023: ecco tutti in vincitori

Posted by By Enrico Ippoliti 8 Dicembre 2023

Si sono appena svolti i The Game Awards 2023, rassegna ormai da anni più importante per le premiazioni dell’industria del gaming. Qui sotto potete vedere i vincitori di tutte le categorie, a partire dal Game of The Year, andato a Baldur’s Gate 3, che è anche il gioco ad aver vinto più premi, ben 6.

Game of The Year: Baldur’s Gate 3

Altri candidati

  • Alan Wake II
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Game Direction: Alan Wake II

Altri candidati

  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Narrative: Alan Wake II

Altri candidati

  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Best Art Direction: Alan Wake II

  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Lise of P
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Score and Music: Final Fantasy XVI -Masayoshi Soken (compositore)

  • Alan Wake II – Petri Alanko (compositore)
  • Baldur’s Gate 3 – Borislav Slavov (compositore)
  • Hi-Fi Rush – Shuichi Kobori (audio director)
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo Sound Team (compositore)

Best Audio Design: Hi-Fi Rush

Altri candidati

  • Alan Wake II
  • Dead Space
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Resident Evil 4

Best Performance: Neil Newbon – Baldur’s Gate 3

Altri candidati

  • Ben Starr – Final Fantasy XVI
  • Cameron Monaghan – Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  • Idris Elba – Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
  • Melanie Liburd – Alan Wake 2
  • Yuri Lowenthal – Marvel’s Spider-man 2

Innovation in Accessability: Forza Motorsport

Altri candidati

  • Diablo IV
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Mortal Kombat 1
  • Street Fighter 6

Games for Impact: Tchia

Altri candidati

  • A Space for the Unbound
  • Chants of Sennaar
  • Goodbye Volcano High
  • Terra Nil
  • Venba

Best Ongoing: Cyberpunk 2077

Altri candidati

  • Apex Legends
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Genshin Impact

Best Community Support: Baldur’s Gate 3

Altri candidati

  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • No Man’s Sky

Best Indipendent Game: Sea of Stars

Altri candidati

  • Cocoon
  • Dave the Diver
  • Dredge
  • Viewfinder

Best Debut Indie Game: Cocoon

Altri candidati

  • Dredge
  • Pizza Tower
  • Venba
  • Viewfinder

Best Mobile Game: Honkai: Star Rail

Altri candidati

  • Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis
  • Hello Kitty Island Adventure
  • Monster Hunter Now
  • Terra Nil

Best VR/AR: Resident Evil Village VR Mode

altri candidati

  • Gran Tursimo 7
  • Horizon Call of The Mountain
  • Humanity
  • Synapse

Best Action Game: Armored Core VI: Fires of the Rubicon

  • Dead Island 2
  • Ghostrunner II
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Remnant II

Best Action/Adventure: The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom

Altri candidati

  • Alan Wake II
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Best RPG: Baldur’s Gate 3

Altri candidati

  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • Lies of P
  • Sea of Stars
  • Starfield

Best Fighting: Street Fighter 6

Altri candidati

  • God of Rock
  • Mortal Kombat 1
  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
  • Pocket Bravery

Best Family: Super Mario Bros. Wonder

altri candidati

  • Disney Island Illusion
  • Party Animals
  • Pikmin 4
  • Sonic Superstars

Best Sim/Strategy: Pikmin 4

  • Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp
  • Cities: Skylines II
  • Company of Heroes 3
  • Fire Emblem Engage

Best Sports/Racing: Forza Motorsport

Altri candidati

  • EA Sports FC 24
  • F1 23
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged
  • The Crew Motorfest

Best Multiplayer: Baldur’s Gate 3

Altri candidati

  • Diablo IV
  • Party Animals
  • Street Fighter 6
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Player’s Voice: Baldur’s Gate 3

Best Adaptation: The Last of Us (serie)

Altri candidati

  • Castlevania: Nocturne (serie)
  • Gran Turismo (film)
  • The Super Mario Bros. Movie (film)
  • Twisted Metal (serie)

Most Anticipated Game: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Altri candidati

  • Hades II
  • Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Star Wars Outlaws
  • Tekken 8

Content Creator of the Year: Ironmouse

Altri candidati

  • PeopleMakeGames
  • Quackity
  • Spreen
  • Shypherpk

Best Esports Game: Valorant

Altri candidati

  • Counter-Strike 2
  • Dota 2
  • League of Legends
  • PUBG Mobile

Best Esports Athlete: Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok (League of Legends)

Altri candidati

  • Mathieau “Zywoo” Herbaut (CS:GO)
  • Max “Demon1” Mazanov (Valorant)
  • Paco “Hydra” Rusiewiez (Call of Duty)
  • Park “Ruler” Jae-Hyuk (League of Legends)
  • Phillip “ImperialHal” Dosen (Apex Legends)

Best Esports Team: JD Gaming (League of Legends)

altri candidati

  • Evil Geniuses (Valorant)
  • Fnatic (Valorant)
  • Gaimin Gladiators (Dota 2)
  • Team Vitality (Counter-Strike)

Best Esports Coach: Christine “Potter” Chi (Evil Geniuses – Valorant)

altri candidati

  • Dannt “Zonic” Sorensen (Team Falcons – Counter Strike)
  • Jordan “Gunba” Graham (Florida Mayhem – Overwatch)
  • Remy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam (Team Vitality – Counter Strike)
  • Yonn “Homme” Sung-Young (League of Legends)

Best Esports Event: 2023 League of Legends World Championship

Altri candidati

  • Blast.TV Paris Major 2023
  • EVO 2023
  • The International Dota 2 Championships 2023
  • Valorant Champions 2023

Qui potete collegarvi al sito ufficiale dei The Game Awards 2023.

