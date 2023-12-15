Bafta Game Awards 2024: ecco le nomination, dominano Alan Wake 2 e Baldur’s Gate 3

In occasione dell’annuncio delle nomination dei Bafta Game Awards 2024 (qui i vincitori della precedente edizione), apprendiamo che Alan Wake 2 e Baldur’s Gate 3 hanno fatto il pieno di candidature: 15 per il titolo di Larian Studios e 14 per quello di Remedy Entertainment. Le nomination finali saranno annunciate il 7 marzo 2024.
A seguire troviamo: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (10 nomination), Hogwarts Legacy (9 nomination), Final Fantasy XVI (8 nomination ) e The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (8 nomination). Inoltre, sempre per quanto riguarda i Bafta Game Awards 2024, sono stati condivisi i primi 10 giochi selezionati per le categorie Best Game, British Game, Performer in a Leading Role and Performer in a Supporting Role.
BEST GAME
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Cocoon
- Dave the Diver
- Dredge
- Hogwarts Legacy
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
BRITISH GAME
- Cassette Beasts
- Dead Island 2
- Disney Illusion Island
- EA Sports WRC
- F1 23
- Football Manager 2024
- The Texas Chain Saw Massacre
- Tron: Identity
- Viewfinder
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin
PERFORMER IN A LEADING ROLE
- Amelia Tyler as Narrator in Baldur’s Gate 3
- Ben Starr as Clive Rosfield in Final Fantasy XVI
- Cameron Monaghan as Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Ilkka Villi as Alan Wake (Live Action + Mocap) in Alan Wake 2
- Matthew Porretta as Alan Wake (Voice) in Alan Wake 2
- Melanie Liburd as Saga Anderson in Alan Wake 2
- Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Neil Newbon as Astarion in Baldur’s Gate 3
- Samantha Béart as Karlach in Baldur’s Gate 3
- Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
- Andrew Wincott as Raphael in Baldur’s Gate 3
- Dave Jones as Halsin in Baldur’s Gate 3
- Debra Wilson as Cere Junda in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Idris Elba as Solomon Reed in Cyberpunk 2077
- James McCaffrey as Alex Casey (Voice) in Alan Wake 2
- Martti Suosalo as Ahti in Alan Wake 2
- Ralph Ineson as Cidolfus “Cid” Telamon in Final Fantasy XVI
- Sam Lake as Alex Casey (Live Action + Mocap) in Alan Wake 2
- Tony Todd as Venom in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Tracey Wiles as Jaheira in Baldur’s Gate 3