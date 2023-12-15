Bafta Games Awards 2024

Bafta Game Awards 2024: ecco le nomination, dominano Alan Wake 2 e Baldur’s Gate 3

Posted by By Domenico De Rosa 15 Dicembre 2023

In occasione dell’annuncio delle nomination dei Bafta Game Awards 2024 (qui i vincitori della precedente edizione), apprendiamo che Alan Wake 2 e Baldur’s Gate 3 hanno fatto il pieno di candidature: 15 per il titolo di Larian Studios e 14 per quello di Remedy Entertainment. Le nomination finali saranno annunciate il 7 marzo 2024.

A seguire troviamo: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (10 nomination), Hogwarts Legacy (9 nomination), Final Fantasy XVI (8 nomination ) e The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (8 nomination). Inoltre, sempre per quanto riguarda i Bafta Game Awards 2024, sono stati condivisi i primi 10 giochi selezionati per le categorie Best Game, British Game, Performer in a Leading Role and Performer in a Supporting Role.

Tags:
Domenico De Rosa
View More Posts
Il mio nome è Domenico, ma online in molti mi conoscono come TheRedDevil... sebbene per Facebook il mio soprannome sia "Auditore" e non posso nemmeno cambiarlo. Iniziato ai videogame con il mitico Atari 2600, oggi sono un "sonaro" (quasi) incallito, ma non ditelo in giro eh! Adoro i survival horror con o senza zombie... ma se dentro ci sono gli zombie è assai meglio! Ah, se non vi piace The Last of Us, sappiate che non possiamo essere in alcun modo amici!