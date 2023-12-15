Bafta Game Awards 2024: ecco le nomination, dominano Alan Wake 2 e Baldur’s Gate 3

<a href='http://adserver.gamesvillage.it/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a3908026&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://adserver.gamesvillage.it/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=8&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a3908026' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In occasione dell’annuncio delle nomination dei Bafta Game Awards 2024 (qui i vincitori della precedente edizione), apprendiamo che Alan Wake 2 e Baldur’s Gate 3 hanno fatto il pieno di candidature: 15 per il titolo di Larian Studios e 14 per quello di Remedy Entertainment. Le nomination finali saranno annunciate il 7 marzo 2024.

A seguire troviamo: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (10 nomination), Hogwarts Legacy (9 nomination), Final Fantasy XVI (8 nomination ) e The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (8 nomination). Inoltre, sempre per quanto riguarda i Bafta Game Awards 2024, sono stati condivisi i primi 10 giochi selezionati per le categorie Best Game, British Game, Performer in a Leading Role and Performer in a Supporting Role.

