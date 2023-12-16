Genshin Impact: online il concerto di Shanghai

<a href='http://adserver.gamesvillage.it/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a3908026&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://adserver.gamesvillage.it/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=8&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a3908026' border='0' alt='' /></a>

HoYoverse ha pubblicato su YouTube il Genshin Impact Orchestral Concert 2023, concerto con orchestra con le musiche dell’action RPG, svoltosi a Shanghai nel settembre di quest’anno.

Diretto da Liang Zhang con la Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra, il coro di adulti Shanghai Opera House Chorus, il coro di bambini future Art Group e la pianista Jieni Wan, musicisti folk, la band elettronica An Dong’s Music Team, la solista Yang Yang

e Ying Ma, i bambini solisti Leqi Wei e Kexin Cao, il concerto ha visto un’ora e quaranta di musica, diviso in sezioni che qualche volenteroso utente di YouTube ha diviso precisamente. Potete vedere qui sotto la divisione.

OPENING

0:41 Genshin main theme

2:18 overture of storms

4:18 acquainted with statue of 7

MONDSTADT

4:44 the city favored by wind

5:43 dawn winery theme

6:53 caelestinum finale termini(dvalin battle theme)

10:23 dance of aphros(Eula demo theme)

12:21 bard’s adventure (venti demo theme)

14:17 let’s go, crimson knight!(Klee demo theme)

15:56 tales from snowy mountain

LIYUE

20:52 moon in one’s cup

22:52 peaceful hike (qingce daytime)

25:03 inevitable conflict (chasm battle theme)

29:11 hang by a thread (perilous trial cut scene)

33:07 rage beneath the mountains (adzhaha boss theme)

36:37 Rex incognito (zhongli demo theme)

38:24 any last words? (hutao demo theme)

40:04 devastation and redemption (Yunjin opera)

42:48 Liyue (main theme)

INAZUMA

47:36 Inazuma (main theme)

53:05 overlord of the thunderstorm (Inazuma battle theme)

57:32 kitsune’s mask (Ayaka story cut scene)

59:12 saltatio favillae (Signora boss theme)

1:02:17 marching to victory (kazuha vs. raiden)

1:04:00 termination of desires (raiden demo theme)

1:06:50 time to shine (itto demo theme)

1:08:49 blossoms of summer night (Yoimiya demo theme)

SUMERU

1:10:42 Sumeru (main theme)

1:15:29 hustle and bustle of ormos

1:17:17 dance of sabzeruz

1:19:15 melody of utsava

1:20:40 surasthana fantasia (nahida demo theme)

1:22:58 Novatio novena (wanderer demo theme)

1:25:42 Elogia cinerosa (winter night lazzo)

FONTAINE

1:29:57 le souvenir Avec le crepescule (city theme)

1:31:30 ballad of many waters

ENDING

1:33:37 destined parting

Encore: 1:37:23

A questo link potete invece vedere una precedente esibizione dal vivo dell’Orchestra Sinfonica di Fontaine con le musiche di Genshin Impact.