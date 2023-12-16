Genshin Impact: online il concerto di Shanghai

HoYoverse ha pubblicato su YouTube il Genshin Impact Orchestral Concert 2023, concerto con orchestra con le musiche dell’action RPG, svoltosi a Shanghai nel settembre di quest’anno.
Diretto da Liang Zhang con la Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra, il coro di adulti Shanghai Opera House Chorus, il coro di bambini future Art Group e la pianista Jieni Wan, musicisti folk, la band elettronica An Dong’s Music Team, la solista Yang Yang
e Ying Ma, i bambini solisti Leqi Wei e Kexin Cao, il concerto ha visto un’ora e quaranta di musica, diviso in sezioni che qualche volenteroso utente di YouTube ha diviso precisamente. Potete vedere qui sotto la divisione.
OPENING
0:41 Genshin main theme
2:18 overture of storms
4:18 acquainted with statue of 7
MONDSTADT
4:44 the city favored by wind
5:43 dawn winery theme
6:53 caelestinum finale termini(dvalin battle theme)
10:23 dance of aphros(Eula demo theme)
12:21 bard’s adventure (venti demo theme)
14:17 let’s go, crimson knight!(Klee demo theme)
15:56 tales from snowy mountain
LIYUE
20:52 moon in one’s cup
22:52 peaceful hike (qingce daytime)
25:03 inevitable conflict (chasm battle theme)
29:11 hang by a thread (perilous trial cut scene)
33:07 rage beneath the mountains (adzhaha boss theme)
36:37 Rex incognito (zhongli demo theme)
38:24 any last words? (hutao demo theme)
40:04 devastation and redemption (Yunjin opera)
42:48 Liyue (main theme)
INAZUMA
47:36 Inazuma (main theme)
53:05 overlord of the thunderstorm (Inazuma battle theme)
57:32 kitsune’s mask (Ayaka story cut scene)
59:12 saltatio favillae (Signora boss theme)
1:02:17 marching to victory (kazuha vs. raiden)
1:04:00 termination of desires (raiden demo theme)
1:06:50 time to shine (itto demo theme)
1:08:49 blossoms of summer night (Yoimiya demo theme)
SUMERU
1:10:42 Sumeru (main theme)
1:15:29 hustle and bustle of ormos
1:17:17 dance of sabzeruz
1:19:15 melody of utsava
1:20:40 surasthana fantasia (nahida demo theme)
1:22:58 Novatio novena (wanderer demo theme)
1:25:42 Elogia cinerosa (winter night lazzo)
FONTAINE
1:29:57 le souvenir Avec le crepescule (city theme)
1:31:30 ballad of many waters
ENDING
1:33:37 destined parting
Encore: 1:37:23
A questo link potete invece vedere una precedente esibizione dal vivo dell’Orchestra Sinfonica di Fontaine con le musiche di Genshin Impact.