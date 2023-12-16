Genshin Impact: online il concerto di Shanghai

Posted by By Enrico Ippoliti 16 Dicembre 2023
Genshin Impact

HoYoverse ha pubblicato su YouTube il Genshin Impact Orchestral Concert 2023, concerto con orchestra con le musiche dell’action RPG, svoltosi a Shanghai nel settembre di quest’anno.

Diretto da Liang Zhang con la Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra, il coro di adulti Shanghai Opera House Chorus, il coro di bambini future Art Group e la pianista Jieni Wan, musicisti folk, la band elettronica An Dong’s Music Team, la solista Yang Yang
e Ying Ma, i bambini solisti Leqi Wei e Kexin Cao, il concerto ha visto un’ora e quaranta di musica, diviso in sezioni che qualche volenteroso utente di YouTube ha diviso precisamente. Potete vedere qui sotto la divisione.

OPENING
0:41 Genshin main theme
2:18 overture of storms
4:18 acquainted with statue of 7

MONDSTADT
4:44 the city favored by wind
5:43 dawn winery theme
6:53 caelestinum finale termini(dvalin battle theme)
10:23 dance of aphros(Eula demo theme)
12:21 bard’s adventure (venti demo theme)
14:17 let’s go, crimson knight!(Klee demo theme)
15:56 tales from snowy mountain

LIYUE
20:52 moon in one’s cup
22:52 peaceful hike (qingce daytime)
25:03 inevitable conflict (chasm battle theme)
29:11 hang by a thread (perilous trial cut scene)
33:07 rage beneath the mountains (adzhaha boss theme)
36:37 Rex incognito (zhongli demo theme)
38:24 any last words? (hutao demo theme)
40:04 devastation and redemption (Yunjin opera)
42:48 Liyue (main theme)

INAZUMA
47:36 Inazuma (main theme)
53:05 overlord of the thunderstorm (Inazuma battle theme)
57:32 kitsune’s mask (Ayaka story cut scene)
59:12 saltatio favillae (Signora boss theme)
1:02:17 marching to victory (kazuha vs. raiden)
1:04:00 termination of desires (raiden demo theme)
1:06:50 time to shine (itto demo theme)
1:08:49 blossoms of summer night (Yoimiya demo theme)

SUMERU
1:10:42 Sumeru (main theme)
1:15:29 hustle and bustle of ormos
1:17:17 dance of sabzeruz
1:19:15 melody of utsava
1:20:40 surasthana fantasia (nahida demo theme)
1:22:58 Novatio novena (wanderer demo theme)
1:25:42 Elogia cinerosa (winter night lazzo)

FONTAINE
1:29:57 le souvenir Avec le crepescule (city theme)
1:31:30 ballad of many waters

ENDING
1:33:37 destined parting

Encore: 1:37:23

A questo link potete invece vedere una precedente esibizione dal vivo dell’Orchestra Sinfonica di Fontaine con le musiche di Genshin Impact.

