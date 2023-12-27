Steam svela i giochi più popolari del 2023

<a href='http://adserver.gamesvillage.it/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a3908026&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://adserver.gamesvillage.it/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=8&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a3908026' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Steam ha annunciato i giochi più popolari dell’anno nel suo store, misurati in base al ricavo lordo. I dati relativi ai ricavi non sono stati resi noti per i giochi presenti in questi elenchi, quindi sono stati raggruppati in segmenti non ordinati per dare un’idea di come si sono classificati:

Platino: dal 1° al 12°

Oro: dal 13° al 24°

Argento: dal 25° al 50°

Bronzo: dal 51° al 100°

Il periodo di tempo tenuto in considerazione per la stesura di ciascuno di questi elenchi va dal 1º gennaio 2023 al 15 dicembre 2023.

Vediamo dunque qui sotto i giochi che hanno venduto di più in generale, presenti nei quattro segmenti:

Platino:

Starfield, Lost Ark, Apex Legends, Dota 2, Cyberpunk 2077, Counter Strike II, Baldur’s Gate III, Hogwarts Legacy, Sons of the Forest, Call of Duty (MW III, WZ, MW II), Destiny 2

Oro:

Rainbow Six Siege, Warframe, Dead by Daylight, Resident Evil 4, Grand Theft Auto V, War Thunder, EA FC 24, Armored Core VI; Fires of Rubicon, Naraka: Bladepoint, Elden Ring, FIFA 23, Red Dead Redemption II

Argento:

Party Animals, Forza Horizon 5, Total War: Warhammer III, The Sims 4, Street Fighter 6, Stellaris, Black Desert, Lethal Company, Rust, Cities Skylines II, Civilization VI, Project Zomboid, Battle Bit Remastered, New World, Sea of Thieves, Ark: Survival Ascend, Remnant II, Dead Space, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, NBA 2k23, Final Fantasy XIV Online, Euro Truck Simulator 2, The Elder Scrolls Online, Team Fortress 2, Yu-gi-oh! Master Duel

Bronzo:

World of Warships, Dying Light 2: Stay Human, Dave The Diver, Fallout 76, Cities Skylines, Farming Simulator 22, Hearts of Iron IV, Age of Wonders, DayZ, PayDay 3, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, Borderlands 3, No Man’s Sky, Warhammer 40.000: Darktide, Monster Hunter World, Grounded, Flight Simulator, Call of Duty Black Ops III, Summoner War: Chronicles, Atomic Heart, Wallpaper Engine, Mortal Kombat 1, Deep Rock Galactic, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Crusader Kings III, The Outlast Trials, Ready or Not, Hunt: Showdown, Lies of P, Ark: Survival Evolved, Marvel’s Spide-Man Remastered, Terraria, Rimworld, Anno 1800, Dredge, Phasmophopia, Monster Hunter Rise, Marvel’ Spider-Man: Miles Morales, F1 23, American Truck Simulator, BeamNG.drive, Raft, Battlefield 2042, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, It Takes Two, Age of Empires IV, Stardew Valley, Path of Exile, Persona V Royal, The Last of Us Parte I

Nella news ufficiale di Steam, potete vedere anche i titoli raggruppati nelle nuove uscite più vendute, nei giochi con più giocatori (che hanno superato il picco di 40.000 durante l’anno), i “Promossi” dall’accesso anticipato con più ricavi lordi, quelli più giocati su Steam Deck, i giochi che hanno registrato il maggior numero di sessioni di gioco con controller durante l’anno, e il meglio della VR. Potete vedere tutte le classifica a questo link.