Persona 5 The Phantom X: nuovo trailer, e test a breve in Cina

Il terzo beta test chiuso, l’“Heart Stealing Test”, per Persona 5 The Phantom X si svolgerà dal 16 al 31 gennaio in Cina. Ad annunciarlo il publisher Perfect World Games e lo sviluppatore Black Wings Game Studio. Il test si svolgerà su iOS, Android e PC.

Persona 5: The Phantom X, annunciato lo scorso marzo, è in sviluppo per PC, iOS e Android. Al momento è stata confermata l’uscita solo in Cina.

Per l’occasione è stato pubblicato anche un nuovo trailer, attraverso Gematsu, che potete vedere in cima alla notizia.