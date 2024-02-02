Death Stranding 2 On the Beach

Death Stranding 2 On the Beach: è suo il video più visto dello State fo Play

Posted by By Domenico De Rosa 2 Febbraio 2024

Archiviato lo State of Play dello scorso 31 gennaio (qui il recap completo della presentazione), i filmati proposti da Sony Interactive Entertainment e dai suoi partner dell’evento sono ovviamente disponibili su YouTube. Ma qual è stato il video proposto nel corso dell’evento PlayStation più visto dai giocatori e dagli utenti? Ovviamente non poteva che essere quello realizzato da Hideo Kojima per Death Stranding 2 On the Beach.

Il sequel della serie targata Kojima Productions ha superato le 960.000 visualizzazioni e si avvicina dunque al milione di visualizzazioni su YouTube. A chiudere il podio troviamo Silent Hill 2 (seconda posizione), che sta per raggiungere le 700.000 visualizzazioni) e Stellar Blade (terzo a quota 432.000 visualizzazioni). Di seguito la classifica completa:

  1. Death Stranding 2 On The Beach – 960.000
  2. Silent Hill 2 Remake – 693.000
  3. Stellar Blade – 432.000
  4. Rise of the Ronin – 392.000
  5. Silent Hill The Short Message -369.000
  6. Sonic X Shadow Generations – 326.000
  7. Judas – 319.000
  8. Until Dawn Remastered – 280.000
  9. Dragon’s Dogma II – 226.000
  10. Physint – 205.000
  11. Metro Awakening VR – 177.000
  12. Helldivers 2 – 126.000
  13. V Rising – 107.000
  14. Zenless Zone Zero – 89.000
  15. Dave The Diver – 74.000
  16. Legendary Tales – 66.000
  17. Foamstars – 45.000

Silent Hill 2

