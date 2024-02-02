Death Stranding 2 On the Beach: è suo il video più visto dello State fo Play

Archiviato lo State of Play dello scorso 31 gennaio (qui il recap completo della presentazione), i filmati proposti da Sony Interactive Entertainment e dai suoi partner dell’evento sono ovviamente disponibili su YouTube. Ma qual è stato il video proposto nel corso dell’evento PlayStation più visto dai giocatori e dagli utenti? Ovviamente non poteva che essere quello realizzato da Hideo Kojima per Death Stranding 2 On the Beach.
Il sequel della serie targata Kojima Productions ha superato le 960.000 visualizzazioni e si avvicina dunque al milione di visualizzazioni su YouTube. A chiudere il podio troviamo Silent Hill 2 (seconda posizione), che sta per raggiungere le 700.000 visualizzazioni) e Stellar Blade (terzo a quota 432.000 visualizzazioni). Di seguito la classifica completa:
- Death Stranding 2 On The Beach – 960.000
- Silent Hill 2 Remake – 693.000
- Stellar Blade – 432.000
- Rise of the Ronin – 392.000
- Silent Hill The Short Message -369.000
- Sonic X Shadow Generations – 326.000
- Judas – 319.000
- Until Dawn Remastered – 280.000
- Dragon’s Dogma II – 226.000
- Physint – 205.000
- Metro Awakening VR – 177.000
- Helldivers 2 – 126.000
- V Rising – 107.000
- Zenless Zone Zero – 89.000
- Dave The Diver – 74.000
- Legendary Tales – 66.000
- Foamstars – 45.000