<a href='http://adserver.gamesvillage.it/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a3908026&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://adserver.gamesvillage.it/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=8&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a3908026' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Nintendo ha pubblicato nelle ultime ore, sui suoi canali YouTube, un paio di concerti legati a due dei suoi brand: Zelda e Splatoon.

Le due performance sono state preregistrate a Tokyo, e facevano parte in origine del programma di Nintendo Live 2024 TOKYO.

Articoli Consigliati Dolls Nest: l’action con mecha girl arriva nel 2024 Starfield: leaker ritratta le parole sul suo arrivo su PS5

Qui sotto la scaletta e il video per Zelda, eseguito della The Legend of Zelda Orchestra:

<a href='http://adserver.gamesvillage.it/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a3908026&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://adserver.gamesvillage.it/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=8&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a3908026' border='0' alt='' /></a>

00:00 Tears of the Kingdom: Main Theme (Reprise)

03:55 The Ballad of the Goddess

06:11 Zelda’s Lullaby

09:00 Link’s Awakening Medley 2024

13:26 Breath of the Wild: Main Theme

15:35 Hyrule Castle

17:43 Breath of the Wild: 2017 Nintendo Switch Presentation Trailer

21:15 Ocarina of Time: Kakariko Village

24:18 The Legend of Zelda Main Theme

Qui sotto la scaletta e il video per Splatoon, il concerto del Trio Triglio:

00:00 Anarchy Splatcast

01:22 Vs music medley

06:32 Till Depth Do Us Part

10:14 Fins in the Air

13:34 Hide and Sleek

17:04 Smeared Canvas

21:53 Candy-Coated Rocks

22:38 Tentacle to the Metal

25:57 Big Betrayal

30:02 Daybreaker Anthem

35:46 Anarchy Rainbow