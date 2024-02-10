Nintendo ha pubblicato nelle ultime ore, sui suoi canali YouTube, un paio di concerti legati a due dei suoi brand: Zelda e Splatoon.
Le due performance sono state preregistrate a Tokyo, e facevano parte in origine del programma di Nintendo Live 2024 TOKYO.
Qui sotto la scaletta e il video per Zelda, eseguito della The Legend of Zelda Orchestra:
00:00 Tears of the Kingdom: Main Theme (Reprise)
03:55 The Ballad of the Goddess
06:11 Zelda’s Lullaby
09:00 Link’s Awakening Medley 2024
13:26 Breath of the Wild: Main Theme
15:35 Hyrule Castle
17:43 Breath of the Wild: 2017 Nintendo Switch Presentation Trailer
21:15 Ocarina of Time: Kakariko Village
24:18 The Legend of Zelda Main Theme
Qui sotto la scaletta e il video per Splatoon, il concerto del Trio Triglio:
00:00 Anarchy Splatcast
01:22 Vs music medley
06:32 Till Depth Do Us Part
10:14 Fins in the Air
13:34 Hide and Sleek
17:04 Smeared Canvas
21:53 Candy-Coated Rocks
22:38 Tentacle to the Metal
25:57 Big Betrayal
30:02 Daybreaker Anthem
35:46 Anarchy Rainbow